Wilmington, DE

ajmc.com

Delaware’s ChristianaCare Embeds PCP Care Within the Cancer Center

Winners of the Association of Community Cancer Centers 2022 Innovator Awards, presented at the National Oncology Conference, include a program to embed primary care in a cancer center and an effort to increase compliance with giving patients same-day medication education. With patients who have cancer living longer, building connections between...
NEWARK, DE
delawarepublic.org

Community refrigerator program expands to Dover

A community refrigerator program is expanding into Dover — one small-scale response to rising food insecurity across the state. Relying on support from local faith groups and food banks, a new community refrigerator will be available 24 hours a day outside the Westside Family Healthcare clinic in Dover. The...
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Free community fridge comes to Dover, in effort to combat food insecurity

DOVER, DE- Westside Family Healthcare in Dover unveiled a new free community fridge on Friday, that seeks to provide 24-hour food for those in need in the Dover area. The launching of the fridge is the result of a year-long collaboration between Westside Family Healthcare, Planting for Our Future, and Ubuntu Impact.
DOVER, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Kent County Covid-19 rate remains high

New cases down as health officials push for vaccine to limit possible fall-winter outbreak. The monthly Coivid-19 summary from the Delaware Division of Public Health showed a low number of deaths, with hospitalizations holding steady. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Levels data tracker, which factors...
KENT COUNTY, DE
PennLive.com

Temple cancels classes so students can focus on their wellness

PHILADELPHIA — Temple University senior Maggie Dunleavy and her boyfriend plan to drive across the state for a camping trip, “a fun, carefree weekend,” as she sees it. But the psychology major from Warrington, Bucks County, says she likely wouldn’t have planned the adventure if the university hadn’t canceled classes and assignments Friday as part of a “Wellness Day” for students and faculty to focus on their well-being.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Ursuline Academy receives $1.75M gift

Paul and Linda McConnells’ relationship with and support of Ursuline Academy dates back three decades, when their children attended the Lower School in the 1990s and 2000s. Now, they're donating $1.75 million to the school. The gift is anchored by $1.25 million in funding for the Paul and Linda...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware housing assistance program reopens applications

The Delaware Housing Authority reopens applications for its rental assistance program with new guidelines. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program temporarily stopped taking new applications in September, offering the Housing Authority a chance to adjust the program to both new US Treasury policies and rising demand for rental assistance. The program...
DELAWARE STATE
wilmingtonde.gov

Wilmington Recognizes Outstanding Community Service with its 18th Annual Wilmington Awards and Access Wilmington Awards

Mayor Purzycki and Council President Congo honor outstanding citizens and agencies for accomplishments, community service, and life-long achievements. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, and Council President Ernest “Trippi” Congo, honored six City residents with the 2022 Wilmington Awards and two local organizations with an Access Wilmington Award during a public ceremony last night at the Louis L. Redding City/County Building, 800 North French Street, in Downtown Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Local family practitioner passes away

Charles “Chuck” Wagner, MD., who operated Milton Family Practice as well as Wagner and Prigg in Milton, passed away on October 8 after a long illness. Dr. Wagner served the Milford and Milton areas as a family practice physician for almost 40 years. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, in December 1944, Wagner was the second of nine children born to ... Read More
MILTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

DSU students are now eligible for AT&T scholarships

The AT&T Foundation is giving back in a big way to Delaware State University and its students. A total of $18,000 was awarded to the university to develop eLearning Instructional videos and create two online learning strategy courses. Funding will also be used for student scholarships. “The grant of $18,000...
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware Teacher of the Year announced

MILFORD, Del. – A Milford teacher has been named Delaware State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of Lulu Ross Elementary is now the First State’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. Lockwood hopes to use her new position in order to advocate for the betterment of underserved student populations.
MILFORD, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

World Trade Center gala scheduled returns on Nov. 3

GT USA Wilmington, (Gulftainer), the op erator of the Port of Wilmington will be honored as the Large Company International Innovator. Batta Environmental Associates is the Small Company International Innovator. Donate Delaware is the International Humanitarian for its efforts during the Covid pandemic and its work in Ukraine and Africa.
WILMINGTON, DE
WPG Talk Radio

Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday

They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
VINELAND, NJ

