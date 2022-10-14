Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Delaware’s ChristianaCare Embeds PCP Care Within the Cancer Center
Winners of the Association of Community Cancer Centers 2022 Innovator Awards, presented at the National Oncology Conference, include a program to embed primary care in a cancer center and an effort to increase compliance with giving patients same-day medication education. With patients who have cancer living longer, building connections between...
beckersspine.com
Surgeon leaves Rothman after 12 years to establish boutique spine practice
Kris Radcliff, MD, has left Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia, where he practiced for more than 12 years, to start his own spine practice, Spinal Disc Center, which has four locations in New Jersey. Five things to know:. 1. Dr. Radcliff, a professor of orthopedic and neurological surgery at Thomas...
delawarepublic.org
Community refrigerator program expands to Dover
A community refrigerator program is expanding into Dover — one small-scale response to rising food insecurity across the state. Relying on support from local faith groups and food banks, a new community refrigerator will be available 24 hours a day outside the Westside Family Healthcare clinic in Dover. The...
phillyvoice.com
Penn Medicine, Virtua Health's new proton therapy cancer treatment center will become first in South Jersey
Penn Medicine and Virtua Health are nearing the debut of their new proton therapy center at Virtua's Voorhees Hospital Campus in Camden County. The $45 million facility will be the first site in South Jersey to offer the promising cancer treatment, which is associated with fewer side effects. The 8,600-square-foot...
WMDT.com
Free community fridge comes to Dover, in effort to combat food insecurity
DOVER, DE- Westside Family Healthcare in Dover unveiled a new free community fridge on Friday, that seeks to provide 24-hour food for those in need in the Dover area. The launching of the fridge is the result of a year-long collaboration between Westside Family Healthcare, Planting for Our Future, and Ubuntu Impact.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Kent County Covid-19 rate remains high
New cases down as health officials push for vaccine to limit possible fall-winter outbreak. The monthly Coivid-19 summary from the Delaware Division of Public Health showed a low number of deaths, with hospitalizations holding steady. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Levels data tracker, which factors...
Temple cancels classes so students can focus on their wellness
PHILADELPHIA — Temple University senior Maggie Dunleavy and her boyfriend plan to drive across the state for a camping trip, “a fun, carefree weekend,” as she sees it. But the psychology major from Warrington, Bucks County, says she likely wouldn’t have planned the adventure if the university hadn’t canceled classes and assignments Friday as part of a “Wellness Day” for students and faculty to focus on their well-being.
WDEL 1150AM
Ursuline Academy receives $1.75M gift
Paul and Linda McConnells’ relationship with and support of Ursuline Academy dates back three decades, when their children attended the Lower School in the 1990s and 2000s. Now, they're donating $1.75 million to the school. The gift is anchored by $1.25 million in funding for the Paul and Linda...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware housing assistance program reopens applications
The Delaware Housing Authority reopens applications for its rental assistance program with new guidelines. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program temporarily stopped taking new applications in September, offering the Housing Authority a chance to adjust the program to both new US Treasury policies and rising demand for rental assistance. The program...
wilmingtonde.gov
Wilmington Recognizes Outstanding Community Service with its 18th Annual Wilmington Awards and Access Wilmington Awards
Mayor Purzycki and Council President Congo honor outstanding citizens and agencies for accomplishments, community service, and life-long achievements. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, and Council President Ernest “Trippi” Congo, honored six City residents with the 2022 Wilmington Awards and two local organizations with an Access Wilmington Award during a public ceremony last night at the Louis L. Redding City/County Building, 800 North French Street, in Downtown Wilmington.
WDEL 1150AM
Bear woman dubbed "Delaware's Oprah" recognized at Delaware Tech Hispanic Heritage celebration
A native of Mexico has been recognized in Delaware for helping people meet the challenges that she once faced: adjusting to life in a new country. Laura Leos of Bear arrived in the United States with her husband in 2006. Seeking a source of income, she began a home baking business. Leos also started a social media page that became Ventas Latina Delaware.
Local family practitioner passes away
Charles “Chuck” Wagner, MD., who operated Milton Family Practice as well as Wagner and Prigg in Milton, passed away on October 8 after a long illness. Dr. Wagner served the Milford and Milton areas as a family practice physician for almost 40 years. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, in December 1944, Wagner was the second of nine children born to ... Read More
Non-profit repairing homes for free in West Philadelphia
"Rebuilding Together Philadelphia repairs 125 homes every year," said Stefanie Seldin, President/CEO of Rebuilding Together Philadelphia. "Overall, we're going to do 20 houses in this neighborhood and then next year, it'll be another 20 and then another."
WDEL 1150AM
DSU students are now eligible for AT&T scholarships
The AT&T Foundation is giving back in a big way to Delaware State University and its students. A total of $18,000 was awarded to the university to develop eLearning Instructional videos and create two online learning strategy courses. Funding will also be used for student scholarships. “The grant of $18,000...
WMDT.com
Delaware Teacher of the Year announced
MILFORD, Del. – A Milford teacher has been named Delaware State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of Lulu Ross Elementary is now the First State’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. Lockwood hopes to use her new position in order to advocate for the betterment of underserved student populations.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's Native Plant Society offers free symposium 'From Backyards to Buffers - Reclaiming Nature Through Better Design'
The Delaware Native Plant Society will host an educational symposium this month regarding the benefits of vegetated backyards and buffers. For nearly 25 years, the Delaware Native Plant Society has promoted the use and conservation of native plants in the First State. And on October 29, 2022 the group will...
Cape Gazette
Real Estate Market Update for Rehoboth, Lewes, Bethany, and Fenwick Island Areas
I believe that having better information about your local market allows you to make better real estate decisions. If you're in the market to buy or sell a home, just give me a call. Click the links to view the Market Reports and let me know if you have any...
NBC Philadelphia
Wawa to Close 2 Center City Stores, Citing ‘Safety and Security Challenges'
Two of Wawa's downtown Philadelphia stores will be shuttered as the Delaware County-based chain continues "to be focused on doing everything we can to monitor and work with local authorities to address challenges impacting operations in any other stores," the company announced. The convenience stores to be closed in Center...
delawarebusinessnow.com
World Trade Center gala scheduled returns on Nov. 3
GT USA Wilmington, (Gulftainer), the op erator of the Port of Wilmington will be honored as the Large Company International Innovator. Batta Environmental Associates is the Small Company International Innovator. Donate Delaware is the International Humanitarian for its efforts during the Covid pandemic and its work in Ukraine and Africa.
Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday
They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
