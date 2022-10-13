Read full article on original website
privatebankerinternational.com
Morgan Stanley registers nearly 30% dip in Q3 profits
Morgan Stanley has posted a net income of $2.6bn for the third quarter of 2022, a decline of nearly 30% compared with $3.7bn in the year ago quarter. The bank’s net revenues declined 12% to $13bn from $14.8bn in the third quarter of 2021. For the third quarter ended...
privatebankerinternational.com
BNY Mellon profits plummet 64% in third quarter
Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) has reported a net income applicable to common shareholders of $319m for the third quarter of 2022, a drop of 64% from $881m a year ago. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.39 in comparison with $1.04 during the third quarter of 2021.
privatebankerinternational.com
Bank of America wealth arm registers 3% dip in Q3 profit
The Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM) unit of Bank of America has recorded a net income of $1.19bn for the third quarter of 2022, down 3% compared with $1.23bn a year ago. For the quarter ended 30 September 2022, the unit’s revenue rose by 2% year-on-year to $5.43bn.
privatebankerinternational.com
JPMorgan Chase reports 17% fall in net income during Q3 2022
US financial services firm JPMorgan Chase has announced that its net income during the third quarter of 2022 fell 17% to $9.7bn. The groupwide fall was driven by a net credit reserve build of $808m compared with a net reserve release of $2.1bn in the prior year, the bank said.
privatebankerinternational.com
WealthTech Endowus buys majority stake in Hong Kong’s Carret Private
Singapore-based WealthTech platform Endowus has concluded the purchase of a majority stake in Carret Private, a wealth manager and multi-family office in Hong Kong. Carret Private currently caters to ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, trusts and charitable entities. The latest deal is set to make Endowus one of biggest independent wealth managers...
Why ALL of the Big Four banks are expecting another interest rate rise on Melbourne Cup Day – the SEVENTH in a row
All of Australia's Big Four banks are expecting another interest rate rise on Melbourne Cup Day - the seventh monthly increase in a row. The Reserve Bank of Australia's October meeting minutes gave a strong hint that tackling the worst inflation in 32 years remained its key priority, which means more interest rate rises.
privatebankerinternational.com
Middle East sovereign funds may invest in Credit Suisse’ investment bank
Credit Suisse’s investment bank may receive investments from Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds to take advantage of the bank’s low valuations, Bloomberg has reported. Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, through their sovereign wealth funds, are considering options to inject money into the Swiss bank’s investment and other divisions.
privatebankerinternational.com
Credit Suisse mulling to sell parts of Swiss domestic bank
Credit Suisse Group is planning to sell parts of its Swiss domestic bank in a bid to bridge a capital gap of nearly CHF4.5bn ($4.48bn), Financial Times has reported citing people privy to the development. The parts that could be sold include a stake in the SIX Group, which operates...
