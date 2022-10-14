Read full article on original website
Man seriously wounded Saturday afternoon near downtown Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously wounded around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at the 500 block of 25th street. They located a 25-year-old male with a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
KWQC
One person shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
ourquadcities.com
Gunfire wounds 1 Saturday afternoon
KCJJ
Transient accused of threatening Louisa County residents, then holding off police in armed standoff
A transient faces charges that he threatened two Louisa County residents, then held off police during an armed standoff. That’s according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, which reports receiving a call just before 4pm Saturday that 37-year-old Jacob Strause had been leaving voicemails threatening to kill the caller and another resident at an address in Elrick Junction, southeast of Wapello. Minutes later, Strause reportedly arrived at the residence and tried to kick in the door. The sheriff’s office says when that was unsuccessful, Strause entered a nearby garage, which was quickly surrounded by arriving deputies. Strause reportedly remained inside, threatening violence against law enforcement.
KCJJ
Illinois man arrested after police say they found him walking around downtown with stolen picture frame
Iowa City Police have arrested an Illinois man they say they observed carrying a stolen picture frame around downtown early Sunday morning. According to arrest records, just before 2am officers witnessed 20-year-old Michael Pastore Jr. of Palatine, Illinois on foot near the intersection of Burlington and Linn Streets while carrying a large picture frame. The frame was reported stolen from a University of Iowa fraternity.
KWQC
Police investigating robbery at Davenport video game store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a business. At 8:09 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Video Games Etc., 902 W. Kimberly Road. According to police, preliminary information indicated that two people came into the store and demanded money from an employee.
KCJJ
ICPD arrests transient who allegedly shoplifted booze in his pants three times in one week from same convenience store
Iowa City Police have arrested a transient they say shoplifted alcohol in his pants three times in one week from the same convenience store. Staff at Kwik Star on Keokuk Street say they have video of 58-year-old Roy Baker taking various alcoholic beverages, stuffing them in his pants and leaving the store without paying three times during a one-week span last August.
ourquadcities.com
‘How many people have to lose their lives?’ Crash victim’s mother speaks out
Jennifer Myrick, the mother of Alecia Garcia, has decided to speak out about her views on police-pursuit policies. Alecia Garcia was in a car involved in a pursuit with Iowa State Troopers on Sept. 21. Garcia died at the end of that police chase in Davenport. Iowa State Police say...
KCJJ
IC woman arrested after allegedly beating juvenile with a belt
Iowa City Police have arrested a woman they say beat a juvenile with a belt. The alleged incident reportedly took place around 2am on September 24th at the Bittersweet Court residence of 25-year-old Doniece Mason. Police allege Mason struck the victim with a belt multiple times, causing redness and swelling to the girl’s forearms, legs and face. Mason allegedly admitted to striking the girl with a belt.
ourquadcities.com
QCA man to serve up to 20 years for stabbing two
A 40-year-old Clinton man has been sentenced to serve up to 20 years in prison for stabbing two other men in 2021. Jacob Seitz appeared with his attorney Thursday in Clinton County Court, where a judge sentenced him to up to 10 years each on two charges of willful injury causing serious injury, court records say.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: Burglars broke into Bob's Towing and stole an impounded motorcycle
GALESBURG — At 11:28 a.m. Saturday, a stolen, impounded motorcycle and several other items were reported stolen from Bob’s Towing, 1283 S. Henderson St. The owner of the business explained that at some point overnight someone had cut the padlock from the front gate to enter the business. Another padlock was cut to enter the building and remove an impounded motorcycle. The motorcycle had earlier been reported stolen and involved in a high speed chase on Sept. 25. In addition, two battery chargers and a reciprocating saw, valued at a total of $350, were reported stolen.
Police: At hospital, suspect stole cell phone from car involved in crash
A 36-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he took a cell phone from a car that was involved in a crash in July.
1 dead, 2 hurt in head-on Iowa crash
One man is dead and two others are injured after a head on collision on the Sabula, Iowa Causeway Saturday night. One of those injured is in Iowa City. On October 15 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Sabula police officers were dispatched to an accident involving two vehicles on the Sabula Causeway near the Sabula/Savanna Bridge. […]
KCJJ
Armed Illinois man arrested after traffic stop near Lone Tree
An armed Illinois man has been arrested after a traffic stop near Lone Tree. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reports pulling over a 2018 BMW 760 on Highway 22 near Utah Avenue just before 2am Saturday. The vehicle had reportedly been speeding at 67 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone and crossing the fog and center line multiple times.
2 men wounded in East Moline shooting, 2 suspects wanted
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The East Moline Police Department has issued warrants for two suspects in connection with a September shooting that wounded two men. Around 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 25, East Moline police officers were in the area of 13th Street and 13th Avenue near taverns when they heard multiple gunshots.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Hearing set in decomposed body case; Macomb police make meth arrests
A Maquon woman charged with felony concealment of death appeared via video conference on Wednesday in Knox County court. Marcy Oglesby, 50, was arrested on a warrant after human remains were found in a Maquon storage unit. Oglesby is represented by a public defender. A preliminary hearing in the case...
KBUR
Stronghurst man arrested on FTA warrant
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Stronghurst man on a warrant for Failure to Appear. According to a news release, on Saturday, October 8th, at 5:55 PM, Henderson County Deputies received reports of someone blowing things up in the Township of Stronghurst. After a county deputy responded to speak with complainants, the deputy located the suspect and identified him as 42-year-old Timothy Stangland of Stronghurst.
KBUR
Oquawka man arrested on multiple charges
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an Oquawka man on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Saturday, October 8th at about 12:49 AM a Henderson County Deputy observed a vehicle going southbound on 1350 East. As the vehicle passes, the deputy saw it had a defective exhaust and the rear license plate was not illuminated. The deputy performed a traffic stop on the vehicle.
Woman arrested on stolen car, resisting arrest charges
A Sterling woman is behind bars on multiple charges after police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Amy A. Dunham, age 40, was taken into custody on October 12 at about 1:11 p.m. after the Sterling Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle on W. Lynn Blvd. and Avenue E. She […]
Warrants issued after 2 shot in September
Warrants have been issued for two men after gunshots were reported in East Moline back in September. On September 25 at approximately 2:50 a.m., East Moline police officers were near the taverns at 13th Street and 13th Avenue in East Moline. They heard several gunshots coming from northeast of their location and immediately responded to […]
