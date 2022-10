FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — When the Patriots meet the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland, both 2-3 teams will be looking to get their record back up to .500. Not only that, but the winner will also take the lead in the overall series between the two franchises, which is currently tied 13-13. New England has a 13-12 record against Cleveland in the regular season, but the Browns (under then-head coach Bill Belichick) won the only postseason matchup in 1995.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO