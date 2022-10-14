Read full article on original website
Wildcats Maul Flyers
WEYMOUTH – The Framingham High football team travelled to Weymouth last night for a game against the Wildcats of Weymouth High. Framingham is now 1-5 overall. Framingham High will host Wellesley High on Friday October 21 at 7 p.m. at Bowditch Field.
PHOTO GALLERY: Keefe Tech Broncos & AMSA Eagles Battle To Tie
FRAMINGHAM – The Keefe Tech girls soccer team battled to a 3-3 tie with the Eagles of Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School out of Marlborough today, October 14. The Broncos have three more games this season. Their next game is at home against Monty Tech on October...
PHOTO GALLERY: Calder Trophy Winner Skates At Loring Arena With Framingham Youth Hockey
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Youth Hockey’s Bruins Academy had a special guest Saturday morning at Loring Arena in Framingham. Calder Memorial Trophy winner Andrew Raycroft and former Boston Bruins goaltender Andrew Raycroft skated with the young skaters today, October 15. Raycroft, who also played with the Toronto Maple Leafs,...
Wolves Defeat Rams 35-14; Framingham State Homecoming Game October 22
DANBURY, CONNECTICUT – The Framingham State University football team was defeated 35-14 by the Wolves of Western Connecticut State University Saturday afternoon in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) tilt at the Westside Athletic Complex. Framingham State falls to 3-4 overall and is 2-3 in the MASCAC. Western...
Keefe Tech Broncos Fall To Southbridge on Senior Night
FRAMINGHAM – On home court, the Keefe Tech Broncos fell 3-2 to the Southbridge Pioneers on their senior night yesterday, October 14. Before the game, head coach Matthew Warren acknowledged and thanked his four dedicated seniors on the team – Kaisha Perez, Santa Silva, and Captain Schlonande Gelin.
Rams Place 6th at Western New England Invitational
SPRINGFIELD – The Framingham State University men’s cross country team was back in action Saturday morning and placed sixth at the Western New England Invitational. The Rams came in sixth place with 140 points, just three behind Westfield State who claimed the fifth spot with 137. Patrick Walsh...
Framingham State Defeats Fitchburg State, But Falls To Mount Holyoke
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University volleyball team opened the day defeating Fitchburg State University 3-0 in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) action before falling 3-0 to Mount Holyoke in a non-conference contest at Logan Gymnasium in Framingham. The Lyons defeated Fitchburg State 3-0 in the other match of the day.
Framingham State Captures 2nd Place at Western New England Invitational
SPRINGFIELD – The Framingham State University women’s cross country team was back on the course with a strong showing Saturday morning as they finished in second place at the Western New England Invitational. INSIDE THE NUMBERS:. The Rams secured the second place finish with 60 total points finishing...
Death of Bruins head chef Keith Garman has hit players hard as team honors longtime friend
BOSTON — Keith Garman’s name is not on the Boston Bruins’ roster. He is, however, in the hearts and minds of every person in the historic organization. He was an important member of the Bruins as the team’s head chef the last four years. He passed away unexpectedly Oct. 11. He was 33. ...
Cooney Scores Game-Winner in 1-0 Rams Victory
BUZZARDS BAY – The Framingham State women’s soccer team defeated Mass. Maritime in MASCAC action by a score of 1-0 Friday evening. Framingham State improves to 3-10-1 overall. The Rams are 3-2 in the MASCAC. Mass Maritime drops to 1-7-3 overall. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The teams played to...
Kondi’s Goal Give Rams Victory Over Vikings
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State’s Isabella Kondi scored a goal in the 43rd minute to lead the Rams to a 1-0 victory over Salem State in Little East Conference field hockey action Thursday evening at Maple Street Field. Framingham State improves to 8-5 overall and 4-4 in LEC. Salem...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, October 14, 2022
1 Public Lands opens today at Shoppers World with a ribbon cutting at 8;45 a.m. 2. Tomorrow is the last day to bid on one of the 5 Noche de Fiesta paintings. Money raised from the auction supports the Framingham Public Library Foundation. 3. BRONCOS in action:. Girls volleyball has...
2021 Boston Marathon women’s winner disqualified
BOSTON (WHDH) - Diana Kipyokei, the women’s winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon, has been disqualified, according to the Boston Athletic Association. “The Boston Athletic Association supports strict anti-doping measures to ensure fair competition and clean sport,” the organization said in a statement. They added that athletes in the professional divisions at the Boston Marathon are tested for doping in according with national and international guidelines.
Paul W. Spooner, 67
FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts’ most stalwart disability rights advocate Paul W. Spooner died unexpectedly on October 8, 2022, after a brief hospital stay. His life partner, Winifred McGraw, was by his side. He was 67 and had been a resident of Taunton for the last 28 years. Paul was...
Richard Francis Garvin, 88
NATICK – Richard Francis Garvin passed away at his home on October 6, 2022, at 88. The world lost a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was born in Natick, to John and Lena Garvin on September 9, 1934, and raised in Natick. From an early age, Richie rolled up his sleeves and worked to support the people he loved. He began picking produce and working on the irrigation system at Lookout Farm, continued to shoveling and plowing during snowstorms, scaling 25 ft. poles at Natick’s own drive-in movie theater to ensure working light bulbs, providing security in the night shift for Sears Department Store, to his career employment at the Boston Edison Company, where he retired as a supervisor after 42 years of unwavering dedication.
Kenneth Mark Craig, 76, Boston College Professor
ASHLAND – Kenneth Mark Craig, 76, of Ashland died suddenly on August 1, 2022. He was a professor of the History of Art at Boston College for forty five years (1977-2022). Kenneth M. Craig inspired innumerable students to love the History of Art as much as he did. His love and enthusiasm for teaching Art History attracted many students to become Art History majors over the years. Not only was he a cornerstone of The Art, Art History, and Film Department, Professor Craig was a gifted, dedicated teacher, a “rock star” to his students as well as a generous, kind, principled, and wise colleague.
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
Route 9 Starbucks Temporarily Closed
FRAMINGHAM – The new Starbucks on Route 9 East, next to Whole Food is temporarily closed this morning, October 14. It may re-open this afternoon, but may not open until Saturday, October 15, said an employee. There is a sewer pipe problem outside the building. Until the repair is...
HOME OF THE WEEK: 5-Bedroom Colonial in Framingham Priced at $769,900
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 5-bedroom Colonial home in Framingham,. The 108 Indian Head Road property is priced at $769,900. Built in 1967, the property has 2,473 square feet of living space, and sits on just less than a half acre lot.
