Wildcats Maul Flyers

WEYMOUTH – The Framingham High football team travelled to Weymouth last night for a game against the Wildcats of Weymouth High. Framingham is now 1-5 overall. Framingham High will host Wellesley High on Friday October 21 at 7 p.m. at Bowditch Field.
