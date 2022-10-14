Police: 13-year-old boy used scooter to kill Highland Park liquor store clerk
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the victim’s age.
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after investigators say he struck and killed a Highland Park liquor store clerk with a scooter last week.
The incident happened on Oct. 6 after the juvenile suspect and three other youths were caught trying to steal from Fil-Am in the 100 block of East Avenue 40, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.
The store’s owner, Steven Reyes, 68, suffered blunt force trauma from a blow to the head and died at a local hospital the following day.Man fatally struck with scooter in Highland Park over case of beer, family says
Reyes’ daughters told KTLA he was struck in the head several times by a Bird scooter after catching the juveniles in the act of trying to steal beer.
“I couldn’t believe that a case of beer is worth someone’s life,” Kaycie Reyes said.
Police are still looking for the other three people, a boy and two girls, who were with the suspect during the attack.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Obrecht at 213-996-4184. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org .
