ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police: 13-year-old boy used scooter to kill Highland Park liquor store clerk

By Cameron Kiszla
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08bmrF_0iYLfSvL00

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the victim’s age.

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after investigators say he struck and killed a Highland Park liquor store clerk with a scooter last week.

The incident happened on Oct. 6 after the juvenile suspect and three other youths were caught trying to steal from Fil-Am in the 100 block of East Avenue 40, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The store’s owner, Steven Reyes, 68, suffered blunt force trauma from a blow to the head and died at a local hospital the following day.

Man fatally struck with scooter in Highland Park over case of beer, family says

Reyes’ daughters told KTLA he was struck in the head several times by a Bird scooter after catching the juveniles in the act of trying to steal beer.

“I couldn’t believe that a case of beer is worth someone’s life,” Kaycie Reyes said.

Police are still looking for the other three people, a boy and two girls, who were with the suspect during the attack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Obrecht at 213-996-4184. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

President Biden pays it forward in visit to LA taco shop

President Joe Biden on Thursday visited Tacos 1986 in Westwood where he picked up an order of chicken quesadillas.   “Takeout order for Bass,” he can be seen saying in the video, referring to Representative Karen Bass, who accompanied him to the taco shop. The visit was tweeted out on the President’s official Twitter account.  […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

47K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy