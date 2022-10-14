Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Dave Roberts
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly made a decision on manager Dave Roberts. Los Angeles fell to San Diego, 3-1, in the National League Divisional Series. Despite the Dodgers' early playoff exit, there will be no change at manager. According to Jack Harris, the Dodgers will bring Roberts back for...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Knows What’s Wrong With Team
It’s beating the dead horse at this point but it seems obvious the Dodgers have continued to struggle when it comes to scoring runs into the postseason. It’s something that the world sees and something that Mookie Betts feels all too familiar with. The Padres have stepped up...
Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch
The New York Mets shortstop shares daughter Kalina, who turns 2 next month, with wife Katia Reguero Lindor New York Mets player Francisco Lindor's 21-month-old daughter was only focused on one thing after her dad's win against the San Diego Padres on Saturday — hanging out with the Mets manager! After the Mets defeated the Padres 7-2 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series, Lindor sat down for a press conference where his daughter Kalina made a special appearance. As the 28-year-old shortstop was answering questions,...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB World Calling For Prominent Manager To Be Fired
The Los Angeles Dodgers got booted from the MLB playoffs early by the San Diego Padres. Following a 111-win campaign, the most wins in a regular season since the Seattle Mariners went 116-46 in 2001, the Dodgers lost the NLDS in four games. Their bullpen imploded to allow five runs in the seventh inning of Saturday night's elimination loss.
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees’ range
After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
MLB・
Former Atlanta Braves Pitcher, Cy Young winner, Hall of Famer, dies at 69
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Bruce Sutter, a Hall of Fame reliever and the 1979 Cy Young winner, has died. He was 69. The Baseball Hall of Fame said Sutter died Thursday in Cartersville, Georgia. The Sutter family did not provide a cause of death in its statement, which was released Friday.
AOL Corp
Phillies Minor Leaguer Corey Phelan Dies at 20 from Cancer
The Philadelphia Phillies are mourning the loss of minor league pitcher Corey Phelan, who died at 20 from cancer, the team announced Oct. 13. Phelan, a left-handed pitcher who was signed as an undrafted free agent out of high school in 2020, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in April. “Corey...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot
Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Keeps it Painfully Simple with Assessment of Team
The Dodgers are in a bad spot heading into game 4 of the NLDS against the Padres. You know it. I know it. They know it. The team mustered up 6 scattered hits en route to a 2-1 loss in San Diego. With runners on base, the offense went 0-9. The lone run scored on a sacrifice fly in the 5th inning.
Padres Beat Dodgers On Field While The Fans Beat Up Their Fans In Fight
Padres Beat Dodgers On Field While The Fans Beat Up Their Fans In Fight
Dodgers: The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Dodger bats didn’t do themselves favors but neither did home plate umpire John Tumpane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manny Machado Swears Repeatedly on MLB Network During Padres Celebration
Manny Machado swore up a storm on MLB Network while celebrating Padres win over the Dodgers.
'This is what I dreamed of': One win from NLCS, $300 million 3B Manny Machado has Padres ready to party
San Diego leads 2-1 in the NLDS over the Los Angeles Dodgers after their win on Friday night at Petco Park.
CBS Sports
Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter, World Series champion, dies at 69
Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter has died at age 69, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday. Sutter played 12 seasons in the big leagues from 1976-88, including four years with St. Louis, before being elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006 as the first pitcher inducted without ever starting a game.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
MLB Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dead At 69
The baseball world is mourning the loss of a legendary Major League Baseball pitcher on Friday morning. Bruce Sutter, a longtime reliever for the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, passed away this week, according to a statement from the Cardinals. Sutter was 69 years old. "We are saddened over...
KMOV
Cardinals announce death of Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Hall of Famer Howard “Bruce” Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1981 to 1984. His uniform number 42 is one of 14 numbers retired by the team. “On behalf of the Cardinals organization...
Multiple Sixers Attended Phillies' Game 3 Win vs. Braves
A couple of Sixers were at Citizens Bank Park supporting the Phillies.
Cardinals Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback
After welcoming Colt McCoy back from the injured reserve, the Arizona Cardinals have reportedly let go of another veteran quarterback to create a roster spot. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team released former Penn State star Chase McSorley and elevated Corey Clement from the practice squad for some additional backfield depth.
NFL・
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
631K+
Followers
79K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0