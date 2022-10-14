Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
Lutcher Bulldogs take down the Tigers
The Lutcher Bulldogs sought to obtain a big win on Friday night and they did, as they hosted the Hahnville High Fighting Tigers. The Bulldogs sitting with a 5-1 record for the season so far, looked really good against the 5-A Tiger team who had a 3-3 record on the season thus far. An early penalty gave the Lutcher a 1st n goal, which set up Dwanye “Lunch” Winfield up for a touchdown. However, it got called back for offensive penalty. True to form though, Winfield would still take it in for a touchdown to make the game 7-0 early in the first quarter. The Bulldog defense managed to hold off the Tigers from scoring in the first quarter, which ended the quarter 7-0 in favor of the Bulldogs.
theadvocate.com
East Ascension cashes in Walker turnovers, holds on for District 5-5A win
East Ascension’s defense helped the Spartans end a three-game losing streak in defeating rival St. Amant last week. That intensity carried over to Friday night's game against new District 5-5A foe Walker on Friday night in Gonzales. The Spartans defense forced three first-half fumbles and turned all three turnovers into touchdowns in a 45-28 win.
theadvocate.com
Madison Prep and U-High fought a back-and-forth battle that was decided in the final moments
Calvin Spears made a 29-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to give sixth-ranked Madison Prep a 40-37 victory over No. 4 University High in a mercurial District 6-3A game with multiple lead and momentum shifts. “I did not hear the crowd or anything around me,” Spears said. “I just...
Natchez Democrat
AC remains undefeated
WALKER, La. — The Adams County Christian School Rebels, now ranked No. 1 in MAIS Class 4A, remained undefeated this season with a 48-29 win over the Christian Home Educators Fellowship Patriots last Thursday night. Even though Christian Home Educators Fellowship is located in Baton Rouge, La., the game...
theadvocate.com
Curious Louisiana: The four seconds that Ole Miss fans just can't forget
Like so many football fans living in Louisiana or Mississippi in the early 1970s, Jim Thompson Jr. remembers exactly where he was the evening of Nov. 4, 1972. He was a senior from Vicksburg, Mississippi, at the time. Instead of going to the game in Baton Rouge, he attended a party at his school in a field with a bonfire and listened to it on the radio.
theadvocate.com
John Curtis proves too powerful for Acadiana in battle of veer machines
The final score Friday reflected a 35-14 win for John Curtis over Acadiana, but that is not indicative of how close the game was. Acadiana had chances to tie and win the game in the second half — especially after Keven Williams took the opening play of the second half 70 yards for a touchdown to cut the Patriots' lead to 14-7.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly speaks on win over Florida: 'Our guys deserved to win that game'
LSU lost the first game of the Brian Kelly era. Since, the Tigers are 5-1 with wins over Mississippi State and Florida and a respectable loss to Tennessee. The Tigers look good and they’re looking to make a splash in the SEC West. Head coach Brian Kelly let his...
theadvocate.com
LSU notebook: Tigers get road win over Florida, but another special teams miscue was costly
Special teams deficiencies continue to be a thorn in the side of the LSU football team. For the second week in a row, the Tigers gave up a quick touchdown after a special teams miscue on the opening kickoff of their 45-35 win over Florida in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
theadvocate.com
Suddenly, Catholic-NI turns red hot and builds three-game winning streak
DELCAMBRE - Luke Landry threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third in a 27 point first half blitz as Catholic-New Iberia, which started the season with four straight losses, claimed its third straight win and second consecutive District 8-2A win with a 30-0 shutout of Delcambre on Friday.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU finds an offense and a big win in Kelly-Napier Round One
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The ghost of Tom Petty galvanized the Florida Gators from the great beyond. With a quarter left in Saturday night’s LSU-Florida game, the late rocker’s big hit “I Won’t Back Down” boomed out across Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in stereophonic glory once more. It was Tom Petty Day here, apparently, and his hometown college team responded by coming off the deck from a frightful pre-Halloween 42-21 deficit to make it a 42-35 game with half the fourth quarter to go.
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs takes shootout that morphed into defensive struggle against St. Amant
The first-half shootout suggested one thing, but the scoreless second half had just as much drama. Denham Springs made a 27-21 halftime lead stand up when linebacker Hayden Rushing sacked St. Amant quarterback Chase Kelley on the final play of the game, preserving the six-point homecoming victory Friday in a District 5-5A game played at Walker High.
Southern Squashes Alcorn's Comeback, Takes Over SWAC West Lead
The Southern Jaguars took control of the SWAC West after dispatching Alcorn State in Week 7.
theadvocate.com
Kayshon Boutte has long-awaited breakout game this season against Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — At halftime against the Florida Gators on Saturday, Kayshon Boutte brought the offense together and said, "They've got blood in the water, let's go get them." Boutte had poked holes in the Florida defense, catching four passes for 87 yards at that point — already a...
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana gets off to fast start and never looks back in victory over Brusly
Turnovers, special teams blunders and a prolific West Feliciana offense put Brusly in an insurmountable hole early Friday night in West Feliciana. The Saints (7-0, 4-0) scored the game’s first 49 points (all in the first half) and rolled to a 49-14 win over the Panthers to remain undefeated.
Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
theadvocate.com
Woodlawn's QB-RB combo proved to be explosive vs. Liberty Magnet. Here's how it played out.
Woodlawn High’s star quarterback-running back duo fueled an explosive 38-7 win over District 4-5A rival Liberty Magnet on Friday night at Olympia Stadium. The Woodlawn offensive line neutralized the Liberty pass rush, gave LSU commitment Rickie Collins time to throw and opened running lanes for senior runner Jay’veon Haynes. Collins took advantage of the extra time to throw and completed two deep touchdown passes. Haynes was hardly touched on his three touchdown runs.
LSU Homecoming Game Against Ole Miss Will Be Day Game
What are the words every LSU football fan hate to hear? LSU is going to have a "Day Game" in Baton Rouge. LSU fans are passionate about their night games at Tigers Stadium. That is because Louisiana folks love to cook, drink beers, and party all day leading up to a night game. Well the LSU Tigers will host Ole Miss in Baton Rouge on Saturday, October 22nd and the game has been picked up by CBS so the game time has been moved to 2:30 pm.
theadvocate.com
Four namd to East Ascension's Hall, Wall of Fame. Induction set for Oct. 21.
It's homecoming week at East Ascension, and in addition to crowning a homecoming queen the school will induct four people into its Hall and Wall of Fame during the Oct. 21 football game in Spartan Stadium. Wall of Fame recipients include people who have given substantial time and/or money to...
LSUSports.net
Former Tiger Basketball Player, Asst. Coach Randy Livingston Named To State High School HOF Class
BATON ROUGE – Former LSU Basketball player and assistant coach Randy Livingston was announced this week as a member of the 2023 class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. The announcement was made by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association and the induction will take place...
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
