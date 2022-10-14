ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

L'Observateur

Lutcher Bulldogs take down the Tigers

The Lutcher Bulldogs sought to obtain a big win on Friday night and they did, as they hosted the Hahnville High Fighting Tigers. The Bulldogs sitting with a 5-1 record for the season so far, looked really good against the 5-A Tiger team who had a 3-3 record on the season thus far. An early penalty gave the Lutcher a 1st n goal, which set up Dwanye “Lunch” Winfield up for a touchdown. However, it got called back for offensive penalty. True to form though, Winfield would still take it in for a touchdown to make the game 7-0 early in the first quarter. The Bulldog defense managed to hold off the Tigers from scoring in the first quarter, which ended the quarter 7-0 in favor of the Bulldogs.
theadvocate.com

East Ascension cashes in Walker turnovers, holds on for District 5-5A win

East Ascension’s defense helped the Spartans end a three-game losing streak in defeating rival St. Amant last week. That intensity carried over to Friday night's game against new District 5-5A foe Walker on Friday night in Gonzales. The Spartans defense forced three first-half fumbles and turned all three turnovers into touchdowns in a 45-28 win.
Natchez Democrat

AC remains undefeated

WALKER, La. — The Adams County Christian School Rebels, now ranked No. 1 in MAIS Class 4A, remained undefeated this season with a 48-29 win over the Christian Home Educators Fellowship Patriots last Thursday night. Even though Christian Home Educators Fellowship is located in Baton Rouge, La., the game...
theadvocate.com

Curious Louisiana: The four seconds that Ole Miss fans just can't forget

Like so many football fans living in Louisiana or Mississippi in the early 1970s, Jim Thompson Jr. remembers exactly where he was the evening of Nov. 4, 1972. He was a senior from Vicksburg, Mississippi, at the time. Instead of going to the game in Baton Rouge, he attended a party at his school in a field with a bonfire and listened to it on the radio.
theadvocate.com

John Curtis proves too powerful for Acadiana in battle of veer machines

The final score Friday reflected a 35-14 win for John Curtis over Acadiana, but that is not indicative of how close the game was. Acadiana had chances to tie and win the game in the second half — especially after Keven Williams took the opening play of the second half 70 yards for a touchdown to cut the Patriots' lead to 14-7.
theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: LSU finds an offense and a big win in Kelly-Napier Round One

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The ghost of Tom Petty galvanized the Florida Gators from the great beyond. With a quarter left in Saturday night’s LSU-Florida game, the late rocker’s big hit “I Won’t Back Down” boomed out across Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in stereophonic glory once more. It was Tom Petty Day here, apparently, and his hometown college team responded by coming off the deck from a frightful pre-Halloween 42-21 deficit to make it a 42-35 game with half the fourth quarter to go.
WAFB

Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
theadvocate.com

Woodlawn's QB-RB combo proved to be explosive vs. Liberty Magnet. Here's how it played out.

Woodlawn High’s star quarterback-running back duo fueled an explosive 38-7 win over District 4-5A rival Liberty Magnet on Friday night at Olympia Stadium. The Woodlawn offensive line neutralized the Liberty pass rush, gave LSU commitment Rickie Collins time to throw and opened running lanes for senior runner Jay’veon Haynes. Collins took advantage of the extra time to throw and completed two deep touchdown passes. Haynes was hardly touched on his three touchdown runs.
107 JAMZ

LSU Homecoming Game Against Ole Miss Will Be Day Game

What are the words every LSU football fan hate to hear? LSU is going to have a "Day Game" in Baton Rouge. LSU fans are passionate about their night games at Tigers Stadium. That is because Louisiana folks love to cook, drink beers, and party all day leading up to a night game. Well the LSU Tigers will host Ole Miss in Baton Rouge on Saturday, October 22nd and the game has been picked up by CBS so the game time has been moved to 2:30 pm.
brproud.com

Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
