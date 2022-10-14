The Lutcher Bulldogs sought to obtain a big win on Friday night and they did, as they hosted the Hahnville High Fighting Tigers. The Bulldogs sitting with a 5-1 record for the season so far, looked really good against the 5-A Tiger team who had a 3-3 record on the season thus far. An early penalty gave the Lutcher a 1st n goal, which set up Dwanye “Lunch” Winfield up for a touchdown. However, it got called back for offensive penalty. True to form though, Winfield would still take it in for a touchdown to make the game 7-0 early in the first quarter. The Bulldog defense managed to hold off the Tigers from scoring in the first quarter, which ended the quarter 7-0 in favor of the Bulldogs.

LUTCHER, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO