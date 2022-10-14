Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Man Arrested For Allegedly Destroying Traffic Signs In Elko County
Deputies arrested 50-year-old Aaron Denison after deputies noticed damaged street signs earlier that month. Deputies and detectives followed up on several leads that ultimately led to identifying a suspect in this case.
2news.com
Spring Creek man arrested for damaging multiple street signs in Elko County, deputies say
The Elko County Sheriff's Office says their deputies arrested a man who allegedly damaged multiple traffic control signs in the Spring Creek Trailer and housing subdivisions. Deputies and detectives followed up on several leads that ultimately led to identifying a suspect in this case. The suspect was identified as Aaron...
Elko Daily Free Press
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (15) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
LAMOILLE – The Lamoille Women’s Club is offering a Fall Bazaar in October, and a Fallcraft Festival at Spring Creek High School in November. Handmade crafts and treats will be sold at the Fall Bazaar, along with tickets for the 2023 “Andrea’s Garden” quilt raffle. The event is Oct. 15-16 at the Lamoille Women’s Clubhouse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elko Daily Free Press
Truck collides with semi on I-80
ELKO – A driver was injured Tuesday afternoon when a flatbed truck collided with the back of a semi on Interstate 80 between Oasis and Wendover. “There was a fire underneath the vehicle and bystanders used fire extinguishers to keep the fire under control until the patient was removed,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District.
Elko Daily Free Press
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Nature Notes: Wild horses update
This is my fourth update in as many years, concerning the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro Program. I feel it important to review these numbers as wild horse populations continue to rise. In my opinion, the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program is broken in its present state.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko JV dominates Dayton, 55-6
ELKO — After Dayton canceled its varsity season, Elko’s homecoming contest became a question mark — enter the programs’ JV teams. On Friday, the Indians’ junior varsity rolled off a 55-6 homecoming victory over the Dust Devils’ JV. The Dust Devils got one first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elko Daily Free Press
COVID infection delays start of play at college
ELKO -- Due to Covid infection within the cast, Great Basin College Theatre will delay its opening of "Murder on the Orient Express" until Thursday, Oct. 20. Two matinee performances will be added, the first on Saturday, Oct. 22 and the second on Sunday, Oct. 23. Both matinee performances will begin at 2 p.m.
Elko Daily Free Press
School district launches innovative programs
ELKO – Students can go online for free tutoring from a company called Paper under one of Elko County School District’s innovative programs. The tutors can guide them in their studies and even read over essays, reports and resumes. In another program called Elevate K-12, students in three...
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Elko folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Indians thrash Dayton
ELKO — In Friday’s game, the Elko boys soccer team put up two touchdowns and two extra points on Dayton. Yes, that’s right — a football score on the pitch. The Indians scored 14 goals and notched a shutout defensively, beating the Dust Devils by the mercy rule in the 60th minute with the score at 14-0.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elko Daily Free Press
2022 EHS Homecoming Queen candidates
Meet the five candidates for Elko High School Homecoming Queen:. Daniela Gisselle Ramirez, 17, is the daughter of Raul and Elidia Ramirez. Her escort for the dance is Francisco Talamantes. For the assembly, her escort is her grandmother, Yolanda Rosales. Her escorts for the homecoming football game are her mother, Elidia Ramirez accompanied by Manuel Ramirez.
Elko Daily Free Press
Liberty Gold appoints new CEO
Liberty Gold Corp. has announced that Jason Attew has been appointed president and chief executive officer and director of the company, effective Oct. 11. Attew was recently president & CEO of Gold Standard Ventures until that company’s acquisition by Orla Mining for $176 million in August of this year. Orla is continuing to develop the 100%-owned South Railroad Project which Gold Standard Ventures was working on. South Railroad is in Elko County on the Carlin Trend south of Interstate 80. The project is nearly two years into the permitting process.
Comments / 0