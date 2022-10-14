Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

ELKO, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO