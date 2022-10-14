Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired following his UFC 254 submission win over Justin Gaethje with an undefeated professional record. Nurmagomedov made a promise to his mother that he’d walk away from the sport and vacate his title, and that’s what he did in October 2020. It took a few months for Nurmagomedov’s decision to be accepted by some, including UFC president Dana White. After repeated attempts to draw Nurmagomedov back inside the octagon for one more fight, White announced in March 2021 that the lightweight title was vacant.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO