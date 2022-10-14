ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNSS Radio

Wichita Mayor complains of heated exchange with a Wichita Police Officer

By Knss Staff
 3 days ago

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple says that a Wichita Police Officer threatened him during a heated exchange during a community clean-up event in September. It began when Whipple turned into a wrong parking lot, and the officer told him loudly and sternly, to turn around and leave.

Whipple says the officer’s body cam footage does not show the officer yelling. It does show the mayor on the phone with City Manager Robert Layton. In the conversation, Whipple asks Layton who the current interim police chief is because he wanted to report the incident and described the officer as "incredibly rude."

Meanwhile, the Fraternal Order of Police, (FOP), issued a statement Thursday saying they are disappointed at how Mayor Whipple conducted himself, and defended the officers’ actions as appropriate, as well as when the body camera was activated.

The FOP release said the officer, who initially didn’t recognize Whipple, was “loud, stern and direct in his verbal commands, and had to be due to the distance the Officer was from the Mayor who was in his vehicle. The Officer initiated the contact because Mayor Whipple made an improper U-turn, going through a closed median and past a patrol vehicle blocking the entrance to the parking lot where they were doing the neighborhood clean-up.

Whipple is now calling for a review of the city’s body camera policies after he says the officer’s body camera failed to document the officer yelling at him.

Comments / 18

Ktye
3d ago

The officer shouldn't have to handle Wipple with kidd gloves because he's the mayor. He's no difference than other citizens and when the officer yelled loudly at him in the beginning of this dispute, Whipple should have immediately responded to the officer. This kind of disregard to address the officer is unacceptable behavior.

15
Lisa Herbert
2d ago

Was Whipple trying to irritate the officer trying to get attention look at the timing Whipple must be a Democrat we need our police officers for the most part they protect us I'm sure they're not perfect no place is perfect but they do their very best to protect us most of the time what about all the good that they do all we hear about is the negative I know there's a lot of good things all I know is I need to be able to call 911 when I've got problems with crazy people that want to hurt me I can call up a whole department of guns and there they are at my house to protect me or wherever it might be 💙💙💙💙💙 I for one am thankful for our Police department I doubt Whipple will be the mayor for long

11
Susan Miller
3d ago

Whipple got a taste of mostly unrestrained power during the Covid BS, he doesn't want to give that up. Both he and Leyton need to go.

10
IN THIS ARTICLE
