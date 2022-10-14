ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nappanee, IN

Defense does the trick again for No. 3 Marian in girls regional soccer win over NorthWood

By Scott Davidson, South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago

Trying to score a goal on the Marian girls soccer team is almost as easy as trying to find a warm breeze in mid-October.

It's just not going to happen in Northern Indiana.

NorthWood was the latest Marian foe to find that out Thursday night.

The No. 3 Knights, sticking to a tried-and-true trademark of winning with defense, blanked the host Panthers 2-0 in a Class 2A regional semifinal game on a windy and chilly evening at the Wellfield Soccer Complex in Nappanee.

Marian improved to 18-1-1 with its 12th straight win and earned one final home match Saturday. The Knights face No. 10 West Lafayette at 2 p.m. in Abro Stadium with the boys regional contest to follow. The Marian boys blanked host NorthWood 1-0 Thursday night.

Marian beat West Lafayette 3-1 to win the regional championship in 2021.

Second-year Marian coach Henry Vu saw his young, but talented team, notch its 10th shutout. The Knights have outscored their 20 foes 79-13.

"We're blessed to have great defenders," said Vu in a phone interview following the win Thursday night. "Our girls our well connected defensively and play well together.

"We know that our defense will always be back there. It's a comforting feeling as a coach to have a great defense like we have. It's a great security blanket that we have."

Vu rattled off a lengthy list of stellar defenders, including the likes of junior Mia Veldman, sophomore JoJo Murphy and senior captain Teagan Montague. The list also ends with junior keeper Abby Weaver.

"Mia and JoJo are both just ball winners for us," Vu remarked. "And Teagan is great back there as our senior defender."

Marian, which was state runner-up a year ago, got two first-half goals Thursday night.

Star sophomores Daisy Moody and Quinn Pankiewicz each found the net in a two-minute span. Moody made it 1-0, assisted by Pankiewicz, in the 20th minute. Pankiewicz then added a gorgeous goal off a left-footer in the 22nd minute for a 2-0 lead and plenty of insurance for a stingy team.

Moody now has a team-high 24 goals and Pankiewicz is second with 19 to go with her team-best 17 assists.

"I thought that we did well tonight," summed up Vu. "We controlled most of the play and were able to move the ball well. Their keeper kept them close in the game with some very good saves."

Marian's lone loss was back on Sept. 3 in a 2-1 final to Olentangy (Ohio). The Knights tied Lake Central earlier in the season. The Knights have outscored their three postseason foes 18-0.

Marian, which finished a 20-4 season in 2021 with a 1-0 loss to Evansville Memorial in double overtime in the state title match, will shoot for its ninth reginal title Saturday.

"Our focus has to be on getting better every day," echoed Vu of his team's constant rallying cry since he took over last year after being an assistant coach in the program.

"We have to worry about coming out focused on Saturday. We still have a long way to go to hopefully still be playing in a couple of weeks.

"We know that West Lafayette will be a challenge. It's comfortable to be at home in our environment. But when the whistle blows on Saturday we have to be ready to play."

NorthWood, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped, finishes at 14-4-2. The Panthers also lost to Warsaw, Goshen and Fort Wayne Snider this season.

Argos girls defeat Bethany Christian

Revenge was sweet for Argos Thursday night.

The Dragons topped host Bethany Christian 4-1 in a Class 1A regional semifinal match in Goshen.

Argos had lost 1-0 to Bethany Christian on Oct. 1.

Argos, now 9-6-1, advances to play at Westview in a regional finale Saturday afternoon.

Bethany closes its season at 8-10-1.

BOYS REGIONAL

Marian survives scare from NorthWood, No. 1 West Lafayette next

No. 4 Marian survived No. 18 NorthWood, 1-0, Thursday in Nappanee, setting up a regional championship battle with No. 1 West Lafayette Saturday at Marian. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.

Marco Aguilar scored the game winner, his 26th goal of the year, in the 31st minute off an assist from Jaxson Hundt. NorthWood improves to 16-1-2 while NorthWood closes at 12-6-2.

Thursday's game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but was postponed due to weather.

The Knights, who won state titles in 2016 and 2017, are seeking their seventh regional championship.

