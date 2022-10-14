ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

wchstv.com

Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Charleston, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Outsider.com

West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer

West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle trailer fire in Kanawha County, WV

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fire is under control after crews responded to a trailer that caught on fire in the community of Sharon in Kanawha County. Metro 911 officials say a call about a fire in the 100 block of Sharon Hill Drive in Sharon came in just before 9 p.m. They say […]
wchstv.com

Community remembers women killed on Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lisa Geiger, 58, was discovered dead in her living room on October 4th from gunshot and stabbing wounds. Following a well-being check, police were sent to Lisa's house, where they discovered Lisa's body through a window. "For this to happen to her, I hope justice...
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mason County company helping Hurricane Ian victims

LETART, W.Va. — Alloy companies in West Virginia and Kentucky have contributed $50,000 to provide critical emergency relief to Florida Victims of Hurricane Ian. Felman Production of West Virginia in Mason County and CC Metals & Alloys of Kentucky joined forces to provide meals, water and other emergency supplies to hurricane victims, volunteers and first responders in partnership with Miami-based parent company, Felman Trading Americas.
MASON COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; little movement in active case total

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia as the state’s active case total continued to remain under 1,000. The death of a 61-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 77-year-old woman from Raleigh County pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,457, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
wchstv.com

Crews respond to two homes on fire in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews are on scene of a fire in Huntington that has spread to two homes, Cabell County dispatchers said. The fire was reported in the 600 block of Trenton Place, according to dispatchers. The road in that area is currently closed. No injuries were reported...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

City of Hurricane gives Putnam County youth "Christmas Blessings"

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Christmas is a little more than two months away. While the holiday calls for comfort and joy, many families feel stress and worry. According Censuswide research, 52% of parents are concerned about how they will pay for Christmas. To ensure that every Putnam County child can celebrate the holiday, the city of Hurricane is taking action by hosting an event called Christmas Blessings.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Cabell County grand jury hands down indictments in murder, assault and robbery cases

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. — A grand jury in Cabell County handed down several indictments last week, including multiple murder indictments. Dominick Dyke, 23, of Huntington was indicted for the murder of 25-year-old Marcell Henry, also of Huntington. Police said a physical altercation turned violent on April 12 in the 2100 block of Seventh Avenue. The shooting activated emergency alert systems at nearby Marshall University.
