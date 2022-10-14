Read full article on original website
Kanawha County's last fall cleanup event set for Saturday, Oct. 15, in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County Commission’s final countywide fall cleanup event is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 15, in South Charleston. The event is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the intersection of C Street and Fourth Avenue, according to a news release from the commission.
Paint Creek residents: Water still foams 2 months after chemical spill
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – More than two months after a tractor-trailer crashed and caused a chemical spill, people are still dealing with the fallout and are afraid to use their water. The Kanawha County Commissioners said the chemical was not detected in the water after a recent round of testing, but residents said they’re […]
Bridge Day 2022 brings both new and old visitors to Southern West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — After a two-year absence, countless people gathered in Fayette County for the long-awaited return of Bridge Day, ready to enjoy all the event offers. As a sea of vendors, food stands, and jumpers enveloped Route 19, it seemed like the event picked up right where it left off. The recent […]
Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer
West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
Metro News
“Our fight was his fight”; West Virginia’s labor community honors Jim Bowen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jim Bowen was a legend, a friend and a mentor to those who knew him. The former president of the West Virginia AFL-CIO stood up for the state’s working class until he neared his final days. “His whole entire life was not about himself. It...
Upcoming meeting to determine fate of Fayette Animal Shelter
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Commission has announced the planned agenda for its upcoming meeting, which is set to take place on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 9:00am. Topics of discussion will include discussion and decision regarding the animal shelter, funding requests for new police cruisers and...
New River Gorge Bridge closed to traffic, Bridge Day officially underway
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For the first time in two years, West Virginia’s largest single-day festival is officially getting started. The New River Gorge Bridge closed to traffic at 7 AM this morning and will not reopen until 5 PM. Vendors arrived to set up at 5:30...
Crews battle trailer fire in Kanawha County, WV
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fire is under control after crews responded to a trailer that caught on fire in the community of Sharon in Kanawha County. Metro 911 officials say a call about a fire in the 100 block of Sharon Hill Drive in Sharon came in just before 9 p.m. They say […]
West Virginia State Police cruiser involved in Kanawha County rollover crash
UPDATE: (7:40 P.M. Oct. 14, 2022) – The West Virginia State Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Dry Branch area. Witnesses at the scene tell WOWK 13 News the crashed vehicle is a WVSP cruiser. No injuries have been reported at this time, and witnesses at the scene say […]
Community remembers women killed on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lisa Geiger, 58, was discovered dead in her living room on October 4th from gunshot and stabbing wounds. Following a well-being check, police were sent to Lisa's house, where they discovered Lisa's body through a window. "For this to happen to her, I hope justice...
Mason County company helping Hurricane Ian victims
LETART, W.Va. — Alloy companies in West Virginia and Kentucky have contributed $50,000 to provide critical emergency relief to Florida Victims of Hurricane Ian. Felman Production of West Virginia in Mason County and CC Metals & Alloys of Kentucky joined forces to provide meals, water and other emergency supplies to hurricane victims, volunteers and first responders in partnership with Miami-based parent company, Felman Trading Americas.
Two COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; little movement in active case total
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia as the state’s active case total continued to remain under 1,000. The death of a 61-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 77-year-old woman from Raleigh County pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,457, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Crews respond to two homes on fire in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews are on scene of a fire in Huntington that has spread to two homes, Cabell County dispatchers said. The fire was reported in the 600 block of Trenton Place, according to dispatchers. The road in that area is currently closed. No injuries were reported...
City of Hurricane gives Putnam County youth "Christmas Blessings"
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Christmas is a little more than two months away. While the holiday calls for comfort and joy, many families feel stress and worry. According Censuswide research, 52% of parents are concerned about how they will pay for Christmas. To ensure that every Putnam County child can celebrate the holiday, the city of Hurricane is taking action by hosting an event called Christmas Blessings.
Bridge Day returns to Fayetteville after two-year hiatus due to COVID concerns
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — After two long years, Bridge Day is finally back in Fayetteville. A vote by event organizers in 2021 halted the festivities due to COVID concerns despite a major increase in park visitation during the pandemic. Saturday's event also is the first Bridge Day with the...
Cabell County grand jury hands down indictments in murder, assault and robbery cases
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. — A grand jury in Cabell County handed down several indictments last week, including multiple murder indictments. Dominick Dyke, 23, of Huntington was indicted for the murder of 25-year-old Marcell Henry, also of Huntington. Police said a physical altercation turned violent on April 12 in the 2100 block of Seventh Avenue. The shooting activated emergency alert systems at nearby Marshall University.
Owners of 900 on Lee announce plans for luxury apartments in Hurricane
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mayor Scott Edwards told WSAZ Friday that a luxury apartment complex will fill the property behind Wendy’s in Hurricane. Edwards said the company that owns the property, AB Contracting plans to build over 300 apartment units. The complex will have the feeling of a high-end...
Sutton man killed in head-on collision with UPS truck on I-79 in Lewis County, West Virginia
The head-on collision between a car and a UPS tractor-trailer that happened on Interstate 79 in Lewis County on Thursday was deadly, the West Virginia State Police confirmed on Friday.
West Virginia man charged with murder in shooting death of mother-in-law
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Logan County, West Virginia on Saturday evening. Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens says the shooting happened in the community of Pecks Mill on Huffman Branch Rd. and that deputies were dispatched at around 8:30 p.m. 22-year-old Zachery Curtis Ball, of Stollings, was […]
