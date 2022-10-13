ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Thursday night Week 8 football roundup: Bolles, Sandalwood dominate in Northeast Florida

By Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

BOLLES 55, WOLFSON 6

The Bulldogs (5-3, 2-0) scored 31 first-quarter points and rolled to a decisive victory over the visiting Wolfpack (3-4, 0-2 District 2-2M). ... D.J. Moore threw touchdown passes to Naeem Burroughs, Kaleb Lampkins and Connor Cox to spark the Bulldogs' fast start. ... Bolles can clinch the district title in Week 10 with a victory against Bishop Kenny. ... Kavon Miller returned the opening kickoff for a Bolles touchdown and Lawson Holt added a second-half pick-six.

SANDALWOOD 33, ATLANTIC COAST 7

Jordan Bean rushed for 170 more yards and also scored on a punt return as Sandalwood climbed into a tie for first place in District 1-4M, shaking off a slow start to down Atlantic Coast (0-7, 0-2). ... Jhamari Harvell added two touchdown runs and Troy Hillman scored a TD pass from Baylor Hayes for the Saints, who scored all 33 points after halftime. ... Sandalwood (4-3, 1-0) will face Mandarin in two weeks to determine the district title and an automatic playoff berth.

Around the area

In 8-man football, Phoenix Lambirth rushed for 4 TDs, part of a team 458-yard performance on the ground, and Florida Deaf tallied 36 unanswered points to win 52-16 at Ocala Christian. ... Caleb Cameron, Ian Mamea and Trey Dubnansky rushed for touchdowns in St. Johns Country Day's 19-8 win in 8-man football at Ocala Christian.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Thursday night Week 8 football roundup: Bolles, Sandalwood dominate in Northeast Florida

