HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Christmas is a little more than two months away. While the holiday calls for comfort and joy, many families feel stress and worry. According Censuswide research, 52% of parents are concerned about how they will pay for Christmas. To ensure that every Putnam County child can celebrate the holiday, the city of Hurricane is taking action by hosting an event called Christmas Blessings.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO