Scioto County, OH

wchstv.com

Cabell County grand jury hands down indictments in murder, assault and robbery cases

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. — A grand jury in Cabell County handed down several indictments last week, including multiple murder indictments. Dominick Dyke, 23, of Huntington was indicted for the murder of 25-year-old Marcell Henry, also of Huntington. Police said a physical altercation turned violent on April 12 in the 2100 block of Seventh Avenue. The shooting activated emergency alert systems at nearby Marshall University.
wchstv.com

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Pike County, Ohio

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man was killed Friday morning after his vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree in Pike County, Ohio, troopers said. John W. Seymour, 75, of Waverly was killed during the single vehicle crash on State Route 124, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.
wchstv.com

Crews respond to two homes on fire in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews are on scene of a fire in Huntington that has spread to two homes, Cabell County dispatchers said. The fire was reported in the 600 block of Trenton Place, according to dispatchers. The road in that area is currently closed. No injuries were reported...
wchstv.com

City of Hurricane gives Putnam County youth "Christmas Blessings"

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Christmas is a little more than two months away. While the holiday calls for comfort and joy, many families feel stress and worry. According Censuswide research, 52% of parents are concerned about how they will pay for Christmas. To ensure that every Putnam County child can celebrate the holiday, the city of Hurricane is taking action by hosting an event called Christmas Blessings.
wchstv.com

Putting the brakes on car thieves targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s an out-of-control theft spree plaguing Central Ohio since the first of the year, teen thieves stealing Kias and Hyundais to go joyriding and commit other crimes. “I was in shock, I didn’t know what to do,” said Ann Phillips, whose Hyundai was stolen...
