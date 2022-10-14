Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
BAKING NEWS: Trenary Toast takes a ride to space
TRENARY, Mich. (WJMN) – One of the most iconic foods in the Upper Peninsula has reached new heights. Thanks to helium balloons and some special equipment, one lucky bag of Trenary Toast touched the edge of space. According to a release from Trenary Home Bakery, William Nyfeler, a Marquette...
UPMATTERS
Spread Goodness Day founder needs help keeping the future bright
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Anna Dravland, the founder of Spread Goodness Day, has dedicated her life to spreading goodness, and is now in need of your help to continue with her mission. “I started Spread Goodness Day and developed it in 2017. To create something that allows the community...
Comments / 0