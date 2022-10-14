ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KCEN TV NBC 6

West Virginia defeats Baylor 43-30

The curse of Morgantown continues and the Bears are now 0-6 in West Virginia. Do the Bears have a shot for a bowl game appearance? Nicole Shearin breaks it down.
MORGANTOWN, WV

