Las Vegas, NV

foodgressing.com

Las Vegas Breweries, Wineries, Cocktail Lounges To Visit

Raising a glass in celebration is a Las Vegas custom for many, as the destination boasts world-class bars, nightclubs and cocktail lounges that are as diverse as they are vast. Local Las Vegas breweries and wineries, as well as extremely sip-worthy special events, also offer visitors a reason to tantalize...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

New Arcade Opens On The Las Vegas Strip

There’s a hot new arcade that just opened on the Las Vegas strip, as part of the Bally’s remodel. Earlier this year it was announced that Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas was rebranding. Caesar’s Entertainment announced that it would be changed to Horseshoe Las Vegas. According to Caesar’s, the Horseshoe brand is known for “gaming, poker and making it right for the gambler.” They claim the brand was started “by gamblers, for gamblers” and that the brand is known for its no-limit betting. (Travel Agent Central).
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

9 Desserts In Las Vegas You Must Try Today

Today is National Dessert Day and we are ready to celebrate! We have so many options in Las Vegas for world class food and any cuisine imaginable. Why should dessert be any different?. In the last decade, Vegas has really stepped up her game in the kitchen. We’re known for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

7 Days: Your guide to Las Vegas (Oct. 16-22 edition)

Carmine’s at The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702.473.9700. The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, thesmithcenter.com. Dolby Live at Park MGM, ticketmaster.com. (Insider Tip: Splurge for the exclusive “Taste of Passion” afterparty, hosted by Usher himself!) Thursday, Oct. 20:. Duke Dumont. Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World, 702.590.8888.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Braud's Funnel Cake cafe

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fun local favorite is expanding once again. Joining us now is the owner of Braud's Funnel Cake cafe Denette Braud, and the general manager, Elbert Braud.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

shareDOWNTOWN Fremont East to begin booking hard hat tours for prospective tenants on Oct. 17

ShareDOWNTOWN Fremont East to begin booking hard hat tours for prospective tenants on Oct. 17. Demand for premium apartment community in downtown Las Vegas is high. The construction of the second shareDOWNTOWN residential apartment community in the Fremont East neighborhood of downtown Las Vegas is ahead of schedule and will begin offering hard hat tours for prospective tenants on Monday, Oct. 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

What's cooking? Plenty of new restaurants are coming to Las Vegas

It doesn’t seem like too long ago that production shows, concerts, gaming and sporting events were the main driving forces when it came to tourists booking plane tickets to Las Vegas. But now you can add another element to that equation: Restaurants. Our dining scene has exploded so much—and with so much quality—that it’s impossible to ignore. I know from personal experience that tourists are now coming here just to eat at a specific establishment. Food is life, true, but for a growing number of Las Vegas visitors, life is food.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Las Vegas

When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Classic Rock Act

The Las Vegas Strip has evolved over the years from hosting glitzy, if kitschy, performers like Donny & Marie, magicians Siegfried & Roy and pianist Liberace in the past to currently booking a parade of mainstream musical performers in long-term residencies. What hotel casino owners know is that it takes...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Make a splash at Mermaid School for Adults in Las Vegas

Here’s your chance to be the Little Mermaid with Mermaid School for Adults. The experience includes highlights like swimming (with a tail provided!) inside the 117,000-gallon aquarium and a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the aquarium. Silverton, 702.263.7777.
LAS VEGAS, NV

