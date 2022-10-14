Read full article on original website
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
New Las Vegas Strip Casino Gives Sin City a Christmas Gift
Resorts World Las Vegas wants to crash the party and change the focus of the Las Vegas Strip. At the moment, the gleaming, massive new resort sort of sits as an island on the North Strip. It's not far from Circus Circus and the new Fontainebleau, which will open in...
Las Vegas Breweries, Wineries, Cocktail Lounges To Visit
Raising a glass in celebration is a Las Vegas custom for many, as the destination boasts world-class bars, nightclubs and cocktail lounges that are as diverse as they are vast. Local Las Vegas breweries and wineries, as well as extremely sip-worthy special events, also offer visitors a reason to tantalize...
New Arcade Opens On The Las Vegas Strip
There’s a hot new arcade that just opened on the Las Vegas strip, as part of the Bally’s remodel. Earlier this year it was announced that Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas was rebranding. Caesar’s Entertainment announced that it would be changed to Horseshoe Las Vegas. According to Caesar’s, the Horseshoe brand is known for “gaming, poker and making it right for the gambler.” They claim the brand was started “by gamblers, for gamblers” and that the brand is known for its no-limit betting. (Travel Agent Central).
Ready for short drive, Las Vegas? Powerball jackpot Monday climbs to $480M
Another shot at a lottery jackpot worth nearly a half-billion dollars is up for grabs if you're willing to make a short drive. The estimated main Powerball prize for Monday's drawing climbed to $480 million after no tickets on Saturday matched all five numbers and the Powerball, according to the multistate lottery game's website.
9 Desserts In Las Vegas You Must Try Today
Today is National Dessert Day and we are ready to celebrate! We have so many options in Las Vegas for world class food and any cuisine imaginable. Why should dessert be any different?. In the last decade, Vegas has really stepped up her game in the kitchen. We’re known for...
Look Inside: Asylum & Hotel Fear prepare to scare Halloween visitors
Once again, Las Vegas Haunts is featuring its Asylum and Hotel Fear haunted houses in the parking lot of the Meadow's Mall at Valley View Boulevard and U.S. 95.
7 Days: Your guide to Las Vegas (Oct. 16-22 edition)
Carmine’s at The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702.473.9700. The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, thesmithcenter.com. Dolby Live at Park MGM, ticketmaster.com. (Insider Tip: Splurge for the exclusive “Taste of Passion” afterparty, hosted by Usher himself!) Thursday, Oct. 20:. Duke Dumont. Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World, 702.590.8888.
Las Vegas Strip Raises the Bar With a Big New Attraction
While Las Vegas sits in the middle of a desert, it's easy enough to stave off thirst. On the Las Vegas Strip you can't walk more than 20 yards in any direction without coming across a bar. The city has, for example, ubiquitous kiosks offering frozen drinks served in everything...
Braud's Funnel Cake cafe
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fun local favorite is expanding once again. Joining us now is the owner of Braud's Funnel Cake cafe Denette Braud, and the general manager, Elbert Braud.
Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino announces $100 million convention center remodel
The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las Vegas
One might not think that a desert is a place full of nature, history, and vast visual beauty. Welcome to Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada. This amazing park is located about 55 miles northeast of Las Vegas. And approximately 16 miles south of Overton, Nevada; a small unincorporated town located at the north end of Lake Mead, this park is a true geological wonder.
shareDOWNTOWN Fremont East to begin booking hard hat tours for prospective tenants on Oct. 17
ShareDOWNTOWN Fremont East to begin booking hard hat tours for prospective tenants on Oct. 17. Demand for premium apartment community in downtown Las Vegas is high. The construction of the second shareDOWNTOWN residential apartment community in the Fremont East neighborhood of downtown Las Vegas is ahead of schedule and will begin offering hard hat tours for prospective tenants on Monday, Oct. 17.
What's cooking? Plenty of new restaurants are coming to Las Vegas
It doesn’t seem like too long ago that production shows, concerts, gaming and sporting events were the main driving forces when it came to tourists booking plane tickets to Las Vegas. But now you can add another element to that equation: Restaurants. Our dining scene has exploded so much—and with so much quality—that it’s impossible to ignore. I know from personal experience that tourists are now coming here just to eat at a specific establishment. Food is life, true, but for a growing number of Las Vegas visitors, life is food.
20 Day Trips From Las Vegas
When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Classic Rock Act
The Las Vegas Strip has evolved over the years from hosting glitzy, if kitschy, performers like Donny & Marie, magicians Siegfried & Roy and pianist Liberace in the past to currently booking a parade of mainstream musical performers in long-term residencies. What hotel casino owners know is that it takes...
Iconic 51-year-old store in the Arts District will shutter due to pandemic woes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Martin’s Mart in the Las Vegas Arts District will soon shut its doors after 51 years, as the latest casualty of pandemic and post-pandemic woes affecting numerous businesses across the Las Vegas Valley. According to staff, from higher rent and overhead, worker shortages, and...
Las Vegas’ When We Were Young 2023 festival tickets sell out 2 hours after pre-sale goes live
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just two hours after the When We Were Young 2023 festival pre-sale went live Friday morning, the tickets were sold out. Tickets for next year’s festival went on sale roughly a week before the 2022 festival was slated to begin on Oct. 22. Two hours before the pre-sale went live at […]
WEB EXTRA: County Commissioner Justin Jones (D)
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones (D) represents District F. He is facing a challenge from Republican Drew Johnson. Politics Now host John Langeler talks about what his district needs, the county budget, and his passion for Red Rock.
Make a splash at Mermaid School for Adults in Las Vegas
Here’s your chance to be the Little Mermaid with Mermaid School for Adults. The experience includes highlights like swimming (with a tail provided!) inside the 117,000-gallon aquarium and a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the aquarium. Silverton, 702.263.7777.
Twisted ‘tail’ of Las Vegas first responders saving a crafty kitten
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When a cat gets stuck up a tree, who gets the call? The old belief is that firefighters will rush to the rescue. What about a cat stuck in a car or behind a bathroom sink? It turns out firefighters also respond to this – with approval – along with police ready to help.
