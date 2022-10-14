Read full article on original website
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning. The body is believed to be a hit-and-run fatality, LCPD said. An area near the 1100 block of 1st Avenue is taped off and evidence markers can be seen on the ground as police conduct their investigation.
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 15, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 15, 2022. David Ray Nonette, 18, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less). Damian Martin Chavez, 36, Groves, TX: Drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug. Treylen Jarez Harris, 29,...
Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting on 7th Street in Lake Charles Being Investigated by Louisiana State Police
Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting on 7th Street in Lake Charles Being Investigated by Louisiana State Police. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On October 14, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on October 13, 2022, detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Lake Charles Police Department to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting in the 1800 block of 7th Street.
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 14, 2022, that on October 13, BPSO responded to multiple daytime forced entry burglaries in the East Beauregard region. According to the information acquired throughout the investigation, two black...
Lake Charles American Press
Fatal hit-and-run on 1st Avenue
Officer-involved shooting in Louisiana leads to discovery of two bodies
Police: 2 victims found at LC home were shot
Lake Charles Police have released the names of the two deceased persons located after a third person was shot and killed during a confrontation with police. Detectives have identified the victims as 60-year-old Sandra Reder Ardoin and 62-year-old Lee Edward Ardoin. LCPD detectives have been assigned the investigation into the...
LSP investigating death of two people, suspect at large
The coroner said the two people had died several days before Thursday's incident, when a Lake Charles officer fired his gun at a suspect.
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people found dead in a 7th Street home Thursday appeared to have been dead since Tuesday, authorities said. Both Lee Edward Ardoin, 62, and Sandra Reder Ardoin, 60, had gunshot wounds when they were found, said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said. A third person...
Police make arrest in Sept. 23 L’Auberge Boulevard homicide
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Humble, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 23 homicide at the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Boulevard. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responding to the intersection on the afternoon of Sept. 23 found a vehicle crashed into a tree. The vehicle was occupied by one person, who officers found was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Lafayette man arrested after a series of home burglaries
A man has been arrested after a series of residential burglaries, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO).
Sheriff: Multiple homes broken into in East Beauregard Thursday
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Multiple homes were broken into in the East Beauregard community Thursday, authorities said. The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office said they responded to “multiple daytime forced entry burglaries.”. Two men were seen inside one of the residences burglarizing the home, according to the Sheriff’s Office....
VPSO Searching for Hat Owner
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
Remains identified as missing Louisiana man who had been 'killed and disposed of'
BERIA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A missing 30-year-old man’s remains have been positively identified almost a year and a half after he disappeared. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office reached out to them March 4 for help investigating the disappearance of 29-year-old Brock Comeaux. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in September 2021 that Comeaux was last seen Jan. 2, 2021, and foul play was suspected.
Westlake under shelter-in-place after fire at Sasol Chemical Complex
The city of Westlake is under a shelter-in-place after Sasol had a fire at its Lake Charles complex.
Wanted: Breaux Bridge Man Accused in Alleged Scam of Elderly Woman in Acadia Parish
Authorities in Acadia Parish need your help trying to catch a suspect wanted for allegedly intimidating the victim into overpaying for work in her driveway.
Rosepine students accused of re-enacting George Floyd death during homecoming festivities
Rosepine High School administrators say “they are aware and are investigating” a social media video posted from their homecoming festivities depicting a student dressed as a police officer kneeling on another student dressed as George Floyd. Principal Joey Batz said the “disheartening, unfortunate display” was not part of...
11-Year-Old Robert Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Sunday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Rosepine High Principal responds to video of student saying ‘I can’t breathe’
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has been made aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a student lying on the ground saying, “I can’t breathe,” at Rosepine High School. The students appear to be re-enacting the 2020 fatal arrest of George...
Escapee from Lake Charles halfway house sentenced to 30 months in prison
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man who escaped from a Lake Charles halfway house, only to be recaptured in California, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. On August 26, 2021, Derrick Nathaniel Hartfield, 55, said he was returning from work to the halfway house, but never returned, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office.
