Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning. The body is believed to be a hit-and-run fatality, LCPD said. An area near the 1100 block of 1st Avenue is taped off and evidence markers can be seen on the ground as police conduct their investigation.
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 15, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 15, 2022. David Ray Nonette, 18, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less). Damian Martin Chavez, 36, Groves, TX: Drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug. Treylen Jarez Harris, 29,...
Calcasieu Parish News

Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting on 7th Street in Lake Charles Being Investigated by Louisiana State Police

Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting on 7th Street in Lake Charles Being Investigated by Louisiana State Police. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On October 14, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on October 13, 2022, detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Lake Charles Police Department to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting in the 1800 block of 7th Street.
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 14, 2022, that on October 13, BPSO responded to multiple daytime forced entry burglaries in the East Beauregard region. According to the information acquired throughout the investigation, two black...
Louisiana State
Crime & Safety
Lake Charles American Press

Police: 2 victims found at LC home were shot

Lake Charles Police have released the names of the two deceased persons located after a third person was shot and killed during a confrontation with police. Detectives have identified the victims as 60-year-old Sandra Reder Ardoin and 62-year-old Lee Edward Ardoin. LCPD detectives have been assigned the investigation into the...
#Shooting#After Man#Violent Crime#Louisiana State Police#Lsp
KPLC TV

Police make arrest in Sept. 23 L’Auberge Boulevard homicide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Humble, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 23 homicide at the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Boulevard. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responding to the intersection on the afternoon of Sept. 23 found a vehicle crashed into a tree. The vehicle was occupied by one person, who officers found was suffering from a gunshot wound.
KPLC TV

Sheriff: Multiple homes broken into in East Beauregard Thursday

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Multiple homes were broken into in the East Beauregard community Thursday, authorities said. The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office said they responded to “multiple daytime forced entry burglaries.”. Two men were seen inside one of the residences burglarizing the home, according to the Sheriff’s Office....
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Searching for Hat Owner

Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
truecrimedaily

Remains identified as missing Louisiana man who had been 'killed and disposed of'

BERIA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A missing 30-year-old man’s remains have been positively identified almost a year and a half after he disappeared. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office reached out to them March 4 for help investigating the disappearance of 29-year-old Brock Comeaux. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in September 2021 that Comeaux was last seen Jan. 2, 2021, and foul play was suspected.
KPLC TV

Escapee from Lake Charles halfway house sentenced to 30 months in prison

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man who escaped from a Lake Charles halfway house, only to be recaptured in California, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. On August 26, 2021, Derrick Nathaniel Hartfield, 55, said he was returning from work to the halfway house, but never returned, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office.
