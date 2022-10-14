"I'm alright for a 45 year old with average athleticism," Brady joked when asked about his decision to invest in a pickleball league Tom Brady would absolutely draft former teammate Rob Gronkowski — in pickleball. The seven-time Super Bowl champion spoke to the media on Thursday as he prepared for week 6 of the NFL season, and talked about his latest business venture: investing in Major League Pickleball. As he delves into the fast-growing sport, Brady was asked which of his current Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates would make his team. Brady's...

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO