Wichita, KS

Whitley led Irish in romp of Trinity

By Reflector-Chronicle Sports
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 3 days ago

WICHITA – Junior running back Aiden Whitley ran for almost 400 yards while scoring five touchdowns to lead the Chapman Fighting Irish to a 62-36 Class 3A District football game win over Wichita Trinity Academy Friday night in Wichita.

Whitley took the handoff 47 times in the game for 396 yards and his five scores as the Fighting Irish rolled to the win. Sophomore Cade Hanney had 89 yards on six carries and sophomore Cooper Lewis rushed for two scores while picking up 67 yards on six carries. Junior Ian Suther had a 12-yard run to cap off Chapman’s rushing yardage.

