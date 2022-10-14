Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
Related
Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party” in New York turns out to be his wedding
When New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg invited friends, family and colleagues in New York on Friday, they said it’s a “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party.” Little did the guests know it’s for their wedding. According to a Page Six...
Robert Kraft gets married in surprise wedding, Tom Brady and Patriots players among those in attendance
The Patriots owner married Dr. Dana Blumberg in New York City on Friday. Patriots owner Robert Kraft added another ring on Friday. The six-time Super Bowl-winning owner married Dr. Dana Blumberg in New York City on Friday night, the New York Post reported. The wedding was actually a surprise event,...
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon
Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Brady fined by NFL for kicking Grady Jarrett after controversial sack
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may have benefitted from the sack that led to a controversial roughing-the-passer call on Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett last week, but his reaction to the hit is costing him a few bucks. Brady was fined by the NFL for kicking Jarrett after...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback
NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React
Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
hypebeast.com
Tom Brady Signs Deion Sanders’ Son To Represent His BRADY™ Apparel Brand
With the current NFL game season underway, 7x Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has his hands full – both on and off the field. As he seeks to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory this season, he’s also pulling double duty as co-founder of his namesake BRADY™ clothing company, and mentor to his new brand ambassador signee, Shedeur Sanders.
Sean Payton ‘really wants’ to coach one specific NFL team in 2023
Sean Payton is enjoying a year away from the NFL sideline, but the former New Orleans Saints head coach and
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
Jackson Says He’s Not Retired, Names Teams He’d Sign With
The veteran wide receiver insists he isn't retired.
Tom Brady dropped a couple of loud F-bombs while yelling at his offensive line on the sideline
Tom Brady has thrown a number of fits on the sideline during his legendary career and we can add another one to the list from Sunday’s Bucs-Steelers game as he was heard screaming at his offensive lineman on the bench in the first half. Brady and the Bucs got...
Russell Wilson responds to Marshawn Lynch's comments about QB
Former running back Marshawn Lynch went on Richard Sherman’s podcast earlier this week and while many fans were expecting him to pile on quarterback Russell Wilson for his struggles, Lynch actually had supportive and encouraging things to say about his former teammate. Wilson, of course, threw an interception at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Twitter Was Very Worried About Al Michaels During Commanders-Bears Game
Once again, he became the main focus of ‘Thursday Night Football.’
SF Giants announcer says there's “tension” between Aaron Judge and Yankees
SF Giants broadcaster Dave Flemming joined The TK Show to discuss his expectations for the Giants offseason, Aaron Judge, and more.
Cowboys are in trouble vs. Eagles, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith predicts
Philadelphia will look to extend its undefeated record when the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) come to town to challenge the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Cowboys have played consistently well since their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that...
Justin Fields missed a WIDE open David Montgomery on what would have been game-winning TD
Seven days after we saw one wide open player not get the ball in a crucial situation, it happened again. In the Washington Commanders’ 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears, Justin Fields faced a fourth-and-goal from the opposing 4-yard line. A touchdown would win it, anything else and it was a loss.
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 4