californiaglobe.com
Sacramento County Election Officials are Registering Homeless Drug Addicts to Vote
“For the first time since the pandemic began, staff from Sacramento County’s elections agency set up tables Thursday at Loaves and Fishes, a nonprofit that provides services for homeless people,” the Associated Press reported. Think about that. Sacramento County is registering homeless drug addicts and homeless mentally ill...
abc10.com
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
Samoan community mentor ID'd as man killed in mass shooting near UC Berkeley
Isamaeli Mataafa, a 29-year-old ministry student at the Pacific School of Religion, was the man killed. Family and friends say Mataafa was someone very active at his church and the Samoan community in San Lorenzo.
KCRA.com
Can fentanyl be absorbed through your skin? UC Davis doctor busts myths surrounding the drug
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — You may have heard that fentanyl exposure through the skin could lead to adverse effects, including death. But doctors say — that’s not actually true. Dr. Daniel Colby, an emergency medical physician with UC Davis Health, sat down with KCRA 3 on Friday to...
abc10.com
California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
kion546.com
Group of adults enters classroom to attack student, Sacramento City Unified says
SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A group of people not affiliated with John F. Kennedy High School entered a classroom to attack a student, the Sacramento City Unified School District said Thursday afternoon. About six people, which the school district said most — if not all — were adults, came...
State agency says Elk Grove broke law by rejecting housing project
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Housing Agency says Elk Grove leaders broke state law when they rejected an affordable housing project a few months ago. The city said they declined it due to the location, which is known as the Old Town Historic District. The news comes at the same time as the […]
KCRA.com
KCRA 3's Leticia Ordaz honored with mayoral proclamation for accomplishments as a bilingual author
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 anchor Leticia Ordaz was presented with a mayoral proclamation by West Sacramento's mayor on Friday. Ordaz was honored for her accomplishments in publishing several bilingual children's books in both English and Spanish. She received the honor inside Arthur Turner Library as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, and it was a surprise.
Holman Jr., Canepa face each other in race to join San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors
Two lifelong San Joaquin County residents in the Stockton area are vying to represent District 2 on the County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 8 election. Both candidates have held positions on the City Council during their careers. Elbert Holman Jr., who previously served on the Stockton City Council,...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: High-pitched sounds used to deter encampments, CA pot eradication effort, Sacramento Music Census
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville watering schedule moves to one day per week beginning in November
Mondays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Roseville, Calif.- Beginning November 1, 2022, Roseville residents and business will be switching their water days to one day per week. According to the City of Roseville, “Both commercial and residential customers can water on Mondays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.”
Finding the fall colors along historic Highway 49
SIERRA FOOTHILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter into the final months of the year it is time to start looking for those fiery fall colors and there aren’t many places like California’s Gold Country. With the significant variation in elevations between Calaveras, Placer, El Dorado and Nevada counties, it means trees may not turn […]
Elk Grove Citizen
Sky River Casino to expand parking
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
More than 2,000 homes and apartments to be built in West Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Once finished, a new community in West Roseville will include more than 2,000 new homes and apartments. Located near the major cross streets of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Westbrook Boulevard, the 500-acre Winding Creek community will also include an elementary school, four parks, and a retail center among other trails and protected land.
KCRA.com
Another big weekend for Sacramento entertainment seen as a win for local economy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There is no shortage of things to do in Sacramento this weekend, and for those who work in the city’s tourism industry, they believe that means big things for the city. “The more we host, the better those things become,” said Mike Testa with Visit...
Granite Bay High School Site Council approves list of controversial materials
GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — After an intense public debate in the Granite Bay High School cafeteria, the school’s site council approved a list of controversial materials for use in classrooms. Ultimately, the Granite Bay Site Council said they want to leave the power in the teachers’ hands when it comes to discussing these books, […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Legendary Placer coach inducted into Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame
“Everything Bill Miller did, he did it big,” said former Placer boys tennis coach Rad McCord. “To me, what he's accomplished is so far greater than just about anyone else (that) has been inducted into the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame.”. The former Placer football and girls tennis...
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
KTVU FOX 2
These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state
OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
CBS News
How the American River Bike Patrol is taking care of the trail
The American River Bike Patrol (ARBP) is an all-volunteer unit of the National Ski Patrol and its newly formed National Bike Patrol. The ARBP's main assignment is to provide trail safety and emergency response along the 32-mile American River Parkway, managed by Sacramento County Parks and California State Parks.
