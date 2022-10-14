ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Related
abc10.com

California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

KCRA 3's Leticia Ordaz honored with mayoral proclamation for accomplishments as a bilingual author

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 anchor Leticia Ordaz was presented with a mayoral proclamation by West Sacramento's mayor on Friday. Ordaz was honored for her accomplishments in publishing several bilingual children's books in both English and Spanish. She received the honor inside Arthur Turner Library as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, and it was a surprise.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Finding the fall colors along historic Highway 49

SIERRA FOOTHILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter into the final months of the year it is time to start looking for those fiery fall colors and there aren’t many places like California’s Gold Country. With the significant variation in elevations between Calaveras, Placer, El Dorado and Nevada counties, it means trees may not turn […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Sky River Casino to expand parking

Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

More than 2,000 homes and apartments to be built in West Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Once finished, a new community in West Roseville will include more than 2,000 new homes and apartments. Located near the major cross streets of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Westbrook Boulevard, the 500-acre Winding Creek community will also include an elementary school, four parks, and a retail center among other trails and protected land.
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Legendary Placer coach inducted into Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame

“Everything Bill Miller did, he did it big,” said former Placer boys tennis coach Rad McCord. “To me, what he's accomplished is so far greater than just about anyone else (that) has been inducted into the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame.”. The former Placer football and girls tennis...
AUBURN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state

OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

How the American River Bike Patrol is taking care of the trail

The American River Bike Patrol (ARBP) is an all-volunteer unit of the National Ski Patrol and its newly formed National Bike Patrol. The ARBP's main assignment is to provide trail safety and emergency response along the 32-mile American River Parkway, managed by Sacramento County Parks and California State Parks.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

