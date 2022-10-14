Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clovis, CA
Located at the heart of San Joaquin Valley, Clovis is a bustling city in Fresno County, California. It also lies less than ten miles northeast of downtown Fresno City. Like many Californian cities, Clovis’ first permanent residents were prospectors during the Gold Rush in the mid-1800s. Nevertheless, in the...
California may reallocate shrinking water supply
With scanty participation in voluntary water reductions, the drought is raising questions about mandatory cuts.
abc10.com
California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
The best places to see fall colors in California
There are some patches of California were leaf-lovers can find forests filled with vibrant fall foliage.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hanford, CA
As recently as the 1880s, the landlocked Californian city of Hanford briefly served as a trading point for fish harvested at the now-dried-up Tulara Lake. Once the biggest freshwater body west of the Mississippi River, the lake sat just south of the city. Moreover, Native American tribes had already lived...
Inland Empire evacuations orders lifted after storm system hits Southern California
Evacuation orders for parts of the the Inland Empire have been lifted after a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday and into Sunday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows, though those orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday evening and the shelter at […]
How much do you need to buy a California home? Raised interest rates send monthly payments through the roof
If a buyer chooses to put down the standard 20% when purchasing a $1.3 million home, the total amount of principal, interest, taxes and insurance would be approximately $7,272 per month.
Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding
The Imperial Valley is seeing a series of floods and power outages during this Saturday's storm. The post Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding appeared first on KYMA.
indybay.org
Fresno Protest Against the Threat of Nuclear War
The protest was co-sponsored by Peace Fresno, The Fresno Center for Non-Violence, and the Fresno chapter of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom. It took place at the Federal Building at Tulare and O Street.
Do you blame oil companies for California’s high gas prices?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is continuing his fight against big oil with a new social media campaign. His message? Greedy oil companies are ripping you off. The social media campaign comes as Gov. Newsom calls for a special legislative session on December 5th to vote on his proposed windfall profits tax […]
Opinion: Who’s to Blame for California’s High Gas Prices? It’s Complicated.
As the inimitable Yogi Berra once said, it’s déjà vu all over again. As gasoline prices spiked last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom denounced oil companies and called a special legislative session to impose a new tax on their profits. “Crude oil prices are down but oil and...
GV Wire
Pazin Touts His Credentials, Calls Soria a Credit Grabber.
In what could be a tight state Assembly race, two political veterans are running to represent parts of Merced, Madera and Fresno counties in Sacramento. For months, Esmeralda Soria and Mark Pazin have been touting endorsements, raising money, and airing ads on TV in the 27th Assembly District election. Soria,...
NBC San Diego
California's 10,000 Miles of ‘Internet for All' Cable Gets Start in Poway
Construction began Thursday near Poway on the first leg of a 10,000-mile-long broadband network intended to provide high-speed internet service options to everyone in the state. "California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing of the past," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "We're...
At least six cars pilled up on north Highway 101 near King City
KING CITY, Calif. California Highway Patrol says you should expect traffic delays if you want to go north on Highway 101 through King City after a crash involving several vehicles. CHP said at around 11:31 a.m, they received reports of at least six to seven cars involved in a pile-up. No word on injuries, but The post At least six cars pilled up on north Highway 101 near King City appeared first on KION546.
SFGate
The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices
Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
GV Wire
SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents
A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
SFGate
Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
thesungazette.com
Dreyer’s puts 1,000 local jobs on ice, temporarily
TULARE – Dreyer’s ice cream plants in the South Valley will be putting a thousand jobs on ice, but only for a few weeks. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that 300 workers at its Tulare plant and about 700 at its Bakersfield facility will stay at home, officially a temporary layoff, toward the end of November and return to work in early December. The company said it is taking advantage of the slowest time of the year to install new software to integrate with its parent company, United Kingdom-based Froneri.
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Oct. 12
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
KTVU FOX 2
These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state
OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
