KTUL
New poll shows Hofmeister leading Stitt in Oklahoma Governor's race
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New polling from Oklahoma-based political consulting firm Ascend Action shows a close gubernatorial race just weeks ahead of November's midterm elections. Data shows Democrat Joy Hofmeister leading the incumbent Republican Governor, Kevin Stitt. In the survey of 638 likely voters, Hofmeister garnered 49% of responses,...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol accepting applications for 71st Lateral Academy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is accepting applications for the 71st Lateral Academy. Applications will be accepted through November 3. The lateral academy is open to any current, CLEET-certified law enforcement officer with at least two years of experience. A new college requirement passed in the...
KTUL
AAA reminds drivers to watch for stopped cars on 'National Move Over Day'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AAA is asking drivers to be careful and watch for workers on the side of the road. Oct. 15 is National "Move Over" Day. It's meant to remind drivers to slow down and move over when there's a car on the shoulder. AAA says about...
KTUL
Oklahoma pumpkin patches grow business, struggle to grow pumpkins amid drought
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country has been plagued by extreme drought this year – and so have its pumpkin patches. Most aren’t growing their own pumpkins this year. But this isn’t a new phenomenon. Melissa Torkleson owns pumpkin patches in Glenpool and Sand Springs. Her...
KTUL
Teen Driver Safety Week begins in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — National Teen Driver Safety Week began on Sunday. The goal is simple: reduce the number of car accidents involving teens. Anyone who’s been a teenager knows it makes people feel invincible, but according to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, teens get in more car crashes than anyone over the age of 30.
KTUL
16-year-old McLain shooting suspect expected in court
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 16-year-old charged with the deadly shooting outside McLain High School's homecoming football game is scheduled to be in court Monday. Ni'avien Golden has been charged as an adult with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of shooting with intent to kill. The...
KTUL
MONDAY FORECAST: Sunny and cool, cold front on the way
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We will see a sunny day with highs topping out near 60 degrees. The winds from the north at 5 to 15 mph will be noticeable today. The temperatures will drop tonight and will be near freezing for most of us in the morning. The...
