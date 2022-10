Alpine Surgical treats all general surgery procedures with an emphasis of laparoscopic surgical techniques. Their goal is to get you back on your feet as soon as possible. Dr. Richard Fox, MD, FACS and Dr. Akin Beckley, MD, PhD, FACS, are board-certified award-winning general surgeons. Alpine Surgical’s patient care has been recognized by US News and World Report Top Doctor, Patients’ Choice Award, America’s Most Compassionate Doctors and Best of Boulder Award. Alpine Surgery accepts most major insurance providers, as well as Medicare. On-site experts will work with you and your insurance carrier. Thousands of patients have trusted the Alpine team to treat their surgical needs, since 2007. Call today to schedule your appointment.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO