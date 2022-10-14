ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Cooler temps Friday with sunshine heading into the weekend

By Andrew Brightman
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — As we are now halfway to the weekend many of you are thinking about your weekend plans, but we have to deal with some showers and storms that will be pushing through the Carolinas over the next couple of days first.

The last of the wet weather will clear out by Thursday evening followed by cooler and more beautiful weather on Friday and Saturday. Another cold front Sunday will likely bring truly chilly weather for the middle part of next week with highs that will likely stay in the 50s.

As for the next couple of days, you’ll want to grab an umbrella as we are tracking scattered showers and storms out ahead of a cold front that will be moving through the eastern third of the country.

Showers are already moving in and will continue off and on throughout the rest of the day. The wet weather looks to be the heaviest this evening as some thunderstorms could push through the Carolinas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ukKqA_0iYLaEYw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oIedx_0iYLaEYw00

Highs the next could of days should be in the mid-70s. Friday the clouds and rain will be gone and we should be treated to a beautiful end to the week and start to the weekend. Temperatures will struggle to get to 70, but we should have ample sunshine.

By Saturday highs will already be on the rebound back into the mid-70s with more sunshine on the way. Morning lows both Friday and Saturday should dip down into the 40s.

Sunday temperatures will move back up to near 80 as another cold front will be moving through the Carolinas bringing perhaps a few showers Sunday and much cooler weather heading into next week.

After 70s Monday, temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday of next week might struggle to get out of the 50s with 40s in the mountains for highs. Frost for Charlotte is a possibility later next week.

In the tropics, we continue to keep an eye on newly developed Tropical Storm Karl in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to mark landfall in Central Mexico later Friday as a tropical storm with no impacts for the US. Have a great Wednesday!

