Read full article on original website
Related
Battle Creek police investigating two deaths
Police in Battle Creek are investigating after two people died on Saturday.
Battle Creek Police investigating after 2 found dead inside home
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating the deaths of a woman and young boy that they believe took place Saturday afternoon. Police say they alongside the fire department and EMS responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. about a residence on South Minges Road.
37-year-old Sparta man arrested after foot pursuit in Ottawa County
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 37-year-old man has been arrested by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office after fleeing on foot from a traffic violation on Saturday afternoon. The suspect had fled from deputies in Georgetown Township around the area of Main St. and Baldwin shortly after 3 p.m., police say.
Sparta man arrested after police pursuit
A Kent County man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit through Ottawa County Saturday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man who put phone into Goodwill fitting room identified
Kent County Sheriff's Office was searching for a man who placed a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township on Friday.
Man found putting phone into Goodwill fitting room with women inside
LOWELL CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies were searching for a man who placed a phone under the door of a changing room in a Lowell Township store on Friday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says. The man was identified on Saturday with help from the community. A 19- and...
No one hurt in 3-vehicle rollover crash on WB I-196
No one was hurt in a three-vehicle rollover crash on I-196 near the U.S. 131 interchange Saturday afternoon.
All lanes reopened after 4-vehicle crash on US-131
WALKER, Michigan — A four-vehicle crash closed parts of US-131 near I-96, police say. The lanes have since reopened. Walker Police were called to the scene near Turner Avenue a little after 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Police say there was medical assistance needed at the crash, but the severity of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMTCw
Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Walker police officer was chasing an armed suspect when bodycam footage shows the Kentwood man pointing a gun at the officer. When Ottawa County deputies tried to talk to Robert Gallup, 36, Sept. 9 about an incident that happened in Walker, Gallup, dressed in a white shirt and grey jeans, hopped over a deck railing and took off running, according to bodycam footage recorded by the Walker Police Department.
Stolen credit card led deputies to storage unit theft suspects
Ashley and Edward Trout, both 30, were arrested earlier this week and charged Thursday with conducting a criminal enterprise, breaking and entering with intent, possession of a stolen credit card and larceny of a firearm.
parentherald.com
Two School Bus Drivers Hailed as Heroes After Saving Toddler in Michigan Carjacking
A two-year-old boy has finally been reunited with his parents after a suspected carjacking in Michigan, all thanks to the effort and teamwork of two school bus drivers. Dave Skinner, a driver for Kelloggsville Public Schools in the Grand Rapids area, was on his shift when two parents suddenly flagged down his school bus in Kentwood, Michigan.
WWMTCw
Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox17
Family of GR mother killed says Tamiqua Wright was pregnant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family of Tamiqua Wright says the mother of five was pregnant when she was shot and killed by the passenger of her car in the early morning hours Tuesday. It all happened near the intersection of 44th and Eastern at around one in the morning.
Women in deadly purse snatching in Grand Rapids area seek early release from prison
KENT COUNTY, MI – They were young – Eboni Spight was 18, Monika McCain, 21 – when they targeted 81-year-old Margaret Herrema in a Meijer parking lot. They had already stolen four or five purses in previous days. Spight parked next to Herrema, who was loading groceries....
KDPS, community gathers to remember officer who died after battle with leukemia
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The community paid their respects Friday to a Kalamazoo officer who died last week after battling Leukemia. Christian Smith, 32, worked at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety for 6 years. A celebration of life was held for Smith Friday morning at Valley Family Church in Portage.
94.1 Duke FM
Ionia County woman facing more charges
IONIA, MI — A woman accused in a crash that killed two bicyclists in a Make-A-Wish fundraiser in Ionia County is facing new charges. Earlier this week two counts of second-degree murder were filed against Mandy Marie Benn in the July 30th crash that claimed the lives of 48-year-old Edward Erickson and 57-year-old Michael Salhaney.
Power restored to hundreds near Allegan
Consumers Energy crews have restored power to over a thousand customers Saturday morning.
Couple arraigned on storage unit break-in charges
Two people accused of breaking into at least 15 storage units were arraigned on their charges Thursday.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man faces 12 years in prison for illegally making, selling 'ghost guns'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over 40 firearms were illegally made and sold as "ghost guns" in West Michigan - meaning they were untraceable to authorities. U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering sentenced the man responsible, Zachary Grosser, 29, of Kalamazoo County, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Friday. 'Steps Towards Healing:'...
Funeral procession for Kalamazoo officer may cause traffic delays
KALAMAZOO, MI – A funeral procession may cause traffic delays Friday morning. The procession is for Kalamazoo Public Safety K-9 Officer Christian Tyler Smith, 32, who died Saturday, Oct. 8, from leukemia. A procession will start at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, before funeral services start at 11 a.m....
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 1