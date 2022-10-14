ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

All lanes reopened after 4-vehicle crash on US-131

WALKER, Michigan — A four-vehicle crash closed parts of US-131 near I-96, police say. The lanes have since reopened. Walker Police were called to the scene near Turner Avenue a little after 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Police say there was medical assistance needed at the crash, but the severity of...
WALKER, MI
WWMTCw

Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Walker police officer was chasing an armed suspect when bodycam footage shows the Kentwood man pointing a gun at the officer. When Ottawa County deputies tried to talk to Robert Gallup, 36, Sept. 9 about an incident that happened in Walker, Gallup, dressed in a white shirt and grey jeans, hopped over a deck railing and took off running, according to bodycam footage recorded by the Walker Police Department.
WALKER, MI
parentherald.com

Two School Bus Drivers Hailed as Heroes After Saving Toddler in Michigan Carjacking

A two-year-old boy has finally been reunited with his parents after a suspected carjacking in Michigan, all thanks to the effort and teamwork of two school bus drivers. Dave Skinner, a driver for Kelloggsville Public Schools in the Grand Rapids area, was on his shift when two parents suddenly flagged down his school bus in Kentwood, Michigan.
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMTCw

Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
94.1 Duke FM

Ionia County woman facing more charges

IONIA, MI — A woman accused in a crash that killed two bicyclists in a Make-A-Wish fundraiser in Ionia County is facing new charges. Earlier this week two counts of second-degree murder were filed against Mandy Marie Benn in the July 30th crash that claimed the lives of 48-year-old Edward Erickson and 57-year-old Michael Salhaney.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

