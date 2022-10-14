ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Starfield Has A Massive Dialogue System With Over 250K Lines So Far

Few games have built up as much hype as Bethesda's "Starfield." The first new IP from the company in over two decades, "Starfield" centers on space exploration, colonization, and drama. Though it seemed at one point that fans would have to temper their expectations about the title following a less-than-flattering leak from an alleged former employee, the "Starfield" gameplay demo shown at the 2022 Xbox Games Showcase brought those expectations sky-high once again.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles

Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft

We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

In Order To Make Lady Dimitrescu Playable, Resident Evil Village Shrank Her To A Manageable Size

Shadows of Rose, the impending downloadable content for Resident Evil Village, is drawing near. With it comes a fresh take on the Mercenaries gameplay option, which was previously made available to players. When the future Gold Edition of Resident Evil Village is released, players will have the option to play as either Chris Redfield, Heisenburg, or the infamous Lady Dimitrescu.
VIDEO GAMES
decrypt.co

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Metaverse Legs Were Staged

The billionaire founder did say, "Seriously, legs are hard." It's fair to say that nobody is more excited about Meta's future metaverse than billionaire CEO, co-founder and chairman Mark Zuckerberg. Note his utter delight when, earlier this week, he announced "one more feature coming soon that's probably the most requested feature on our road map."
TECHNOLOGY
HappyGamer

Nilou Is Hinted At In The Genshin Impact Teaser

An original character preview trailer showcasing the future playable character Nilou has been made available for viewing by the developer of Genshin Impact, miHoYo, under the umbrella brand of HoYoverse. Nilou will become a playable character in Genshin Impact in the not-too-distant future during Genshin Impact Version 3.1, which will...
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Mei’s Changes, Including Bonuses And A Significant Nerf, Have Been Implemented In Overwatch 2, And Players’ Reactions Have Been Priceless

Mei’s overhaul in Overwatch 2 caused such surprise amongst players that they laughed it off in the middle of a match. Overwatch 2 is essentially a massive update to the original Overwatch. Several new arenas, three new playable characters, and additional cosmetic items have been introduced to the game to better convey the intended style. Those who participated in the pilot project will not be fazed. The only time this wouldn’t be the case is if the player was a Mei main.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

HappyGamer

628
Followers
1K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Do you know all about your favorite game and want to share your experience with other gamers? Sign Up for your HappyGamer account and share your favorite game news, reviews, guides, walkthroughs and any other gaming updates!

 https://happygamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy