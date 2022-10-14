Read full article on original website
Starfield is reportedly the biggest Bethesda RPG ever
We all knew Starfield would be massive, but it seems that the spacefaring adventure is Bethesda’s most expansive RPG to date. During an interview with PCGamesN, former Bethesda lead artist Nate Purkeypile explains that Starfield‘s development team is more than twice as big as any other game in the company’s history.
Starfield will be single player with no online multiplayer modes
Will Starfield be single player or multiplayer?
Starfield has over four times as much dialogue as Skyrim – and Todd Howard's "favorite" speech system
Todd Howard answers your Starfield questions in a new video
Starfield Has A Massive Dialogue System With Over 250K Lines So Far
Few games have built up as much hype as Bethesda's "Starfield." The first new IP from the company in over two decades, "Starfield" centers on space exploration, colonization, and drama. Though it seemed at one point that fans would have to temper their expectations about the title following a less-than-flattering leak from an alleged former employee, the "Starfield" gameplay demo shown at the 2022 Xbox Games Showcase brought those expectations sky-high once again.
Starfield resurrects The Elder Scrolls’ most annoying character
The Adoring Fan is now in outer space
NME
Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles
Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft
We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
In Order To Make Lady Dimitrescu Playable, Resident Evil Village Shrank Her To A Manageable Size
Shadows of Rose, the impending downloadable content for Resident Evil Village, is drawing near. With it comes a fresh take on the Mercenaries gameplay option, which was previously made available to players. When the future Gold Edition of Resident Evil Village is released, players will have the option to play as either Chris Redfield, Heisenburg, or the infamous Lady Dimitrescu.
decrypt.co
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Metaverse Legs Were Staged
The billionaire founder did say, "Seriously, legs are hard." It's fair to say that nobody is more excited about Meta's future metaverse than billionaire CEO, co-founder and chairman Mark Zuckerberg. Note his utter delight when, earlier this week, he announced "one more feature coming soon that's probably the most requested feature on our road map."
Nilou Is Hinted At In The Genshin Impact Teaser
An original character preview trailer showcasing the future playable character Nilou has been made available for viewing by the developer of Genshin Impact, miHoYo, under the umbrella brand of HoYoverse. Nilou will become a playable character in Genshin Impact in the not-too-distant future during Genshin Impact Version 3.1, which will...
Obsidian CEO says he wants to make another Fallout
As Feargus Urqhuart put it, "my hope is that before I ride off into the sunset, I'd love to make another Fallout game."
Obsidian would "love" to make a new Fallout game, but there's a catch
A new Fallout from Obsidian? Never say never. Studio head Feargus Urquhart says he'd love to make another Fallout game, if the opportunity arose.
dotesports.com
New information suggests Xbox Game Pass generated around $3 billion for Microsoft on consoles in 2021
Microsoft is still hard at work making sure that its Activision Blizzard acquisition goes through, with international regulatory agencies combing through the company’s finances. Because of this, new details about Microsoft and Xbox’s programs have been found and they point to some success with the Game Pass services.
A New Breeding System Is Revealed By Scarlet And Violet Pokemon During Picnics
Today saw the release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s brand new trailer, which had 14 minutes of information, the majority of which was completely fresh. A brief overview of the game’s updated breeding system was only briefly touched on, but it has still left some trainers with more concerns than answers.
With The Latest Patch For Spider-Man Remastered, Players May Now Link Their PC And PSN Accounts
The data mines were accurate. The most recent patch, which enables players to link their Steam and PSN accounts while playing the game, contains code confirming a previous suggestion that Spider-Man Remastered may receive PSN integration at some point in the future. Players can now link their Steam and PlayStation...
Mei’s Changes, Including Bonuses And A Significant Nerf, Have Been Implemented In Overwatch 2, And Players’ Reactions Have Been Priceless
Mei’s overhaul in Overwatch 2 caused such surprise amongst players that they laughed it off in the middle of a match. Overwatch 2 is essentially a massive update to the original Overwatch. Several new arenas, three new playable characters, and additional cosmetic items have been introduced to the game to better convey the intended style. Those who participated in the pilot project will not be fazed. The only time this wouldn’t be the case is if the player was a Mei main.
CD Projekt is helping Stadia players rescue their Cyberpunk 2077 save files from annihilation
Stadia saves will now work with other platforms, but you'll have to put a little effort into making it happen.
At The Game Awards, we Will See The Launch Of A Brand New Crash Bandicoot
Press kits were distributed with hints that a new Crash Bandicoot game would be revealed at The Game Awards. This announcement will compare to how Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled were made public. It’s About Time will be available on Steam on October...
In A Charming Nod To Nintendo’s Latest Inking Shooter, Splatoon 3, Google Has Hidden An Easter Egg That Fans Of The Game Will Surely Enjoy
With a cute Easter egg, Google has won over players of Splatoon 3, Nintendo‘s latest inking shooter. Although Splatoon 3 came out a month ago, the developer has decided to highlight the colorful game today, and fans have taken note. Google occasionally includes fun easter eggs across the site....
