The Abernathy House, designed by William F. Cody in 1962, is just one example of the modernist residences that has put Palm Springs on the midcentury map. With a rich history that traces back millennia to Indigenous Cahuilla camps built around the area’s natural hot springs, the Coachella Valley has evolved through every era. There was, of course, the midcentury architecture boom and the old Hollywood heyday. Rewind a little, and you’ll hit the gangster moments of the 1930s, the dude ranch days, the gold rush. Fast-forward to the golf boon and rise of other professional sporting events, music festivals, and major cultural happenings that have put our desert on the international stage.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO