chicowildcats.com
Big Win has Wildcats in Thick of CCAA Title Chase
SAN BERNARDINO—With everything still to play for in the wide-open race for the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) title, the Chico State women's soccer team picked up a huge win in its penultimate road match of the regular season Sunday. Mackenzie Gill poked home a Nicole Fairbanks cross in the 28th minute and the Wildcats defense pitched its ninth shutout in a 1-0 win at Cal State San Bernardino.
chicowildcats.com
Wildcats One Small Step Closer Thanks to Another Draw
SAN BERNARDINO—A couple of wins would certainly make the Chico State men's soccer team's road to the postseason a little straighter. But for now, another tie on the road gets the Wildcats an important step closer. Chico State logged its sixth tie of the season and fourth of the scoreless variety Sunday in a 0-0 final at Cal State San Bernardino.
chicowildcats.com
Wildcats can’t corral Broncos
With two of the nation's top 20 teams coming to town, the Chico State volleyball team knew it had a challenging week ahead of them. Friday, the Wildcats forced No. 13 Cal State San Bernardino to work for a hard-fought win, so with No. 18 Cal Poly Pomona visiting Acker Gym for a Saturday afternoon match, the 'Cats were confident they could also give the Broncos a battle. Instead, Pomona unleashed a nearly flawless performance, rolling past the Wildcats 25-11, 25-16, 25-7. Chico State suffered its ninth straight loss to dip to 3-16 on the season and 1-11 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA). With Saturday's win, Cal Poly Pomona raised its overall record to 16-3 and 10-2 in conference play.
chicowildcats.com
Clean sweep for the ’Cats at Bronco Invitational
SUNNYVALE—The Chico State men's cross country team backed up its reputation and rankings with authority Saturday morning at the Santa Clara University-hosted Bronco Invitational. Competing in a Division I-heavy field, the Wildcats logged decisive first place finishes in both the meet's College Invitational and Open races at Baylands Regional Park in Sunnyvale.
