With two of the nation's top 20 teams coming to town, the Chico State volleyball team knew it had a challenging week ahead of them. Friday, the Wildcats forced No. 13 Cal State San Bernardino to work for a hard-fought win, so with No. 18 Cal Poly Pomona visiting Acker Gym for a Saturday afternoon match, the 'Cats were confident they could also give the Broncos a battle. Instead, Pomona unleashed a nearly flawless performance, rolling past the Wildcats 25-11, 25-16, 25-7. Chico State suffered its ninth straight loss to dip to 3-16 on the season and 1-11 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA). With Saturday's win, Cal Poly Pomona raised its overall record to 16-3 and 10-2 in conference play.

CHICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO