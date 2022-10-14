ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

KCRA 3's Leticia Ordaz honored with mayoral proclamation for accomplishments as a bilingual author

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 anchor Leticia Ordaz was presented with a mayoral proclamation by West Sacramento's mayor on Friday. Ordaz was honored for her accomplishments in publishing several bilingual children's books in both English and Spanish. She received the honor inside Arthur Turner Library as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, and it was a surprise.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

These streets in Sacramento are closing for IRONMAN California

Thousands of athletes are expected to participate in the 2022 IRONMAN California race in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 23. The triathlon competition will temporarily close several streets in downtown and midtown Sacramento. The Oct. 23 event ends at the California State Capitol. Some streets will close as soon as Monday,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Caltrans holding ‘Dump Day’ event in Linda

LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans is hosting a “Dump Day” event in Linda on Saturday, Oct. 15.  The “Dump Day” will give residents in Sutter and Yuba counties a chance to dispose of waste for free.  The Oct. 15 event will be at 1001 North Beale Road in Linda from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. […]
LINDA, CA
abc10.com

California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldcountrymedia.com

Legendary Placer coach inducted into Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame

“Everything Bill Miller did, he did it big,” said former Placer boys tennis coach Rad McCord. “To me, what he's accomplished is so far greater than just about anyone else (that) has been inducted into the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame.”. The former Placer football and girls tennis...
AUBURN, CA
KCRA.com

Mother speaking out after her child was attacked at a Sacramento high school

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she says her daughter wasattacked at John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento this week. Six people, most of them adults — if not all — were adults that walked onto campus Thursday afternoon, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. At least two of them entered a classroom and attacked a student.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

2 dead, 7 hurt in crash near Arden Fair area of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have been killed and at least seven others are injured after a car crash near the Arden Fair area of Sacramento Sunday. According to a Tweet from the Sacramento Metro Fire District, multiple patients were being treated by first responders following the crash which happened around 9:39 a.m. Sunday.
SACRAMENTO, CA

