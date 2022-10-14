Read full article on original website
abc10.com
Angelique Ashby vs Dave Jones | California's 8th District State Senate race, explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrats Dave Jones and Angelique Ashby were the clear front-runners in the primary for this open seat, but it still became a high-stakes race — and eye-poppingly expensive with heavy spending by interest groups. Now it’s time for the second and final showdown. Jones...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento County Election Officials are Registering Homeless Drug Addicts to Vote
“For the first time since the pandemic began, staff from Sacramento County’s elections agency set up tables Thursday at Loaves and Fishes, a nonprofit that provides services for homeless people,” the Associated Press reported. Think about that. Sacramento County is registering homeless drug addicts and homeless mentally ill...
State agency says Elk Grove broke law by rejecting housing project
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Housing Agency says Elk Grove leaders broke state law when they rejected an affordable housing project a few months ago. The city said they declined it due to the location, which is known as the Old Town Historic District. The news comes at the same time as the […]
KCRA.com
KCRA 3's Leticia Ordaz honored with mayoral proclamation for accomplishments as a bilingual author
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 anchor Leticia Ordaz was presented with a mayoral proclamation by West Sacramento's mayor on Friday. Ordaz was honored for her accomplishments in publishing several bilingual children's books in both English and Spanish. She received the honor inside Arthur Turner Library as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, and it was a surprise.
kion546.com
Group of adults enters classroom to attack student, Sacramento City Unified says
SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A group of people not affiliated with John F. Kennedy High School entered a classroom to attack a student, the Sacramento City Unified School District said Thursday afternoon. About six people, which the school district said most — if not all — were adults, came...
Roseville councilman files defamation lawsuit against House of Oliver owner
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Scott Alvord, a well-known Roseville city councilman, has filed a defamation lawsuit against the owner of House of Oliver and a local political blogger. The lawsuit claims defamation, false light, unfair business practices and declaratory relief. However, Matthew Oliver said this is all a political stunt to gain more attention.
Update on the five Northern Californians accused or convicted in the January 6 Capitol attack | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Thursday, the House Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville watering schedule moves to one day per week beginning in November
Mondays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Roseville, Calif.- Beginning November 1, 2022, Roseville residents and business will be switching their water days to one day per week. According to the City of Roseville, “Both commercial and residential customers can water on Mondays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.”
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: High-pitched sounds used to deter encampments, CA pot eradication effort, Sacramento Music Census
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Stockton Serial Killers: A look back at the city’s most notorious cases
STOCKTON, Calif. — As police in Stockton search for a person or people behind a string of serial killings, investigators in San Joaquin County find themselves in a familiar situation with a suspect at large accused of potentially multiple homicides. In Sept., the Stockton Police Department released a security...
sacramentocityexpress.com
These streets in Sacramento are closing for IRONMAN California
Thousands of athletes are expected to participate in the 2022 IRONMAN California race in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 23. The triathlon competition will temporarily close several streets in downtown and midtown Sacramento. The Oct. 23 event ends at the California State Capitol. Some streets will close as soon as Monday,...
Caltrans holding ‘Dump Day’ event in Linda
LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans is hosting a “Dump Day” event in Linda on Saturday, Oct. 15. The “Dump Day” will give residents in Sutter and Yuba counties a chance to dispose of waste for free. The Oct. 15 event will be at 1001 North Beale Road in Linda from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. […]
abc10.com
California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
goldcountrymedia.com
Legendary Placer coach inducted into Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame
“Everything Bill Miller did, he did it big,” said former Placer boys tennis coach Rad McCord. “To me, what he's accomplished is so far greater than just about anyone else (that) has been inducted into the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame.”. The former Placer football and girls tennis...
Affordable housing developers sue City of Elk Grove over rejected project
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two developers behind canceled affordable housing projects in Elk Grove are suing the city and alleging city officials failed to follow California law when rejecting their development proposal. Radcliffe Preschool & Daycare owner Perry Leonard said he's had concerns about the Oak Rose Apartments since...
KCRA.com
Suspected Stockton serial killer caught with gun while 'out hunting,' police chief says
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man has been arrested in Stockton in connection to a series of killings in the city and one in Oakland, authorities announced on Saturday. He could face charges for the murders of six men that were linked through ballistics. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested overnight...
KCRA.com
Mother speaking out after her child was attacked at a Sacramento high school
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she says her daughter wasattacked at John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento this week. Six people, most of them adults — if not all — were adults that walked onto campus Thursday afternoon, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. At least two of them entered a classroom and attacked a student.
Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
KCRA.com
Another big weekend for Sacramento entertainment seen as a win for local economy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There is no shortage of things to do in Sacramento this weekend, and for those who work in the city’s tourism industry, they believe that means big things for the city. “The more we host, the better those things become,” said Mike Testa with Visit...
2 dead, 7 hurt in crash near Arden Fair area of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have been killed and at least seven others are injured after a car crash near the Arden Fair area of Sacramento Sunday. According to a Tweet from the Sacramento Metro Fire District, multiple patients were being treated by first responders following the crash which happened around 9:39 a.m. Sunday.
