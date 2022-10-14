ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KWTX

No. 1 Texas Outlasts No. 18 Baylor VB in Four Sets on Saturday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Averi Carlson had her first career double-double and Elise McGhee totaled a career-high 17 kills but No. 1 Texas outlasted No. 18 Baylor volleyball in four sets (19-25, 25-22, 17-25, 19-25), in front of 5,604, the third-largest crowd in program history, on Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Ironman Waco: Information on road closures, delays for Saturday, Oct. 15

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ironman Waco triathlon is Saturday, October 15, 2022. Below are interactive maps of the events, followed by a chart that explains the road closures and delays you can expect in downtown Waco and beyond. EVENT MAPS:. The 26.2-mile run course crosses the Brazos River multiple...
WACO, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do in Central Texas: Oct. 15-17

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 15-17. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Gordon Collier Band & Dave Innis of Restless Heart. Pivovar Biergarten. Sunday 5 – 7 PM. Caveat Art & Wine Festival...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Time to find your umbrellas and jackets

To get a full video version of the forecast, download our KWTX Weather Authority App for free in the Google Play and Apple store. Waco Regional airport had a high of 95° on Saturday, which ties the old record of 95° set back in 1910 and 2015. We’re hoping that this is the last we’ll see of summer for the rest of 2022.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Texas man dies in crash in SH 36 in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has died following a crash on Thursday afternoon in Milam County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at State Highway 36, 2.4 miles south of Milano. A 2016 Ford F-150 pick-up was...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Fire engulfs building in downtown Marlin

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters in Marlin and the surrounding areas are responding to a structure fire that broke out downtown early Saturday morning. Area residents say the fire began around 9 a.m. We’re told the building, in the 200 block of Live Oak St., is historic, and used to...
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

Fire torches several vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A fire Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of The Robinson Family Farm in Temple torched multiple vehicles. The Temple Fire Department responded to the blaze, first reported at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 on the Robinson Family Farm’s Facebook page. “We currently have a...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Fire destroys historic building in downtown Marlin

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from throughout Central Texas on Sunday morning extinguished a fire that destroyed a historic building in downtown Marlin. The fire erupted at around 9 a.m. in a historic building in the 200 block of Live Oak Street, awaking nearby neighbors with its billowing smoke. “I...
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

Escaped inmate in Coryell County added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Brandon Wayne Hogan,3 7, has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s List by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Hogan is wanted after escaping while his jail crew was cleaning a cemetery and Central Texans are being warned to remain vigilant, weeks after the fugitive’s escape near Leon Junction in Coryell County on Sept. 2.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A fire Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of The Robinson Family Farm in Temple torched more than 70 vehicles. The Temple Fire & Rescue Department responded to the blaze at around 1 p.m. Oct. 15. Multiple fire departments from Little River Academy, Troy, Rogers, Salado, Holland, Bartlett and Belton were called to assist.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Records: McGregor boy, 8, witnessed father murder three family members

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez’s 8-year-old son witnessed his father shoot and kill Monica Delgado Aviles and her two teenage children on Sept. 28 and told investigators Jaimes-Hernandez was still holding the silver pistol when the boy woke up the next morning, according to arrest records made public Friday.
MCGREGOR, TX

