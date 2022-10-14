Read full article on original website
No. 1 Texas Outlasts No. 18 Baylor VB in Four Sets on Saturday
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Averi Carlson had her first career double-double and Elise McGhee totaled a career-high 17 kills but No. 1 Texas outlasted No. 18 Baylor volleyball in four sets (19-25, 25-22, 17-25, 19-25), in front of 5,604, the third-largest crowd in program history, on Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.
Former Texas A&M track star participating in first Ironman Waco after remarkable weight loss transformation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Texas A&M track star who first shed 80 pounds before deciding to conquer another goal of completing an IRONMAN says she’s ready for her first competition at IRONMAN Waco this weekend. Erika Sutton, 37, of Crawford, says she’s only taken one day off...
VOTE for the Week 8 Xtra Slovacek’s Hot Play
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vote for the week eight Slovacek’s Xtra Hot Play! Voting will close Monday at noon. We’ll announce the winner during our 6pm newscast.
Ironman Waco: Information on road closures, delays for Saturday, Oct. 15
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ironman Waco triathlon is Saturday, October 15, 2022. Below are interactive maps of the events, followed by a chart that explains the road closures and delays you can expect in downtown Waco and beyond. EVENT MAPS:. The 26.2-mile run course crosses the Brazos River multiple...
Temple High School alumna named contestant on new season of ‘Love is Blind’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple High School alumna is looking for love, but without actually seeing her soulmate. Nancy Rodriguez will be featured on the new season of the Netflix series “Love is Blind” premiering this Wednesday. “For her to tell me she’s going to get married...
10 Things To Do in Central Texas: Oct. 15-17
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 15-17. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Gordon Collier Band & Dave Innis of Restless Heart. Pivovar Biergarten. Sunday 5 – 7 PM. Caveat Art & Wine Festival...
Time to find your umbrellas and jackets
To get a full video version of the forecast, download our KWTX Weather Authority App for free in the Google Play and Apple store. Waco Regional airport had a high of 95° on Saturday, which ties the old record of 95° set back in 1910 and 2015. We’re hoping that this is the last we’ll see of summer for the rest of 2022.
Texas man dies in crash in SH 36 in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has died following a crash on Thursday afternoon in Milam County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at State Highway 36, 2.4 miles south of Milano. A 2016 Ford F-150 pick-up was...
Fire engulfs building in downtown Marlin
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters in Marlin and the surrounding areas are responding to a structure fire that broke out downtown early Saturday morning. Area residents say the fire began around 9 a.m. We’re told the building, in the 200 block of Live Oak St., is historic, and used to...
Fire torches several vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A fire Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of The Robinson Family Farm in Temple torched multiple vehicles. The Temple Fire Department responded to the blaze, first reported at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 on the Robinson Family Farm’s Facebook page. “We currently have a...
Fire destroys historic building in downtown Marlin
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from throughout Central Texas on Sunday morning extinguished a fire that destroyed a historic building in downtown Marlin. The fire erupted at around 9 a.m. in a historic building in the 200 block of Live Oak Street, awaking nearby neighbors with its billowing smoke. “I...
Escaped inmate in Coryell County added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Brandon Wayne Hogan,3 7, has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s List by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Hogan is wanted after escaping while his jail crew was cleaning a cemetery and Central Texans are being warned to remain vigilant, weeks after the fugitive’s escape near Leon Junction in Coryell County on Sept. 2.
‘Changed our lives forever’: 5K race named for Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin honors domestic violence victims
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A sea of yellow gathered Saturday morning at Pepper Creek Trail in Temple to commemorate the 4th annual Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin memorial 5k race, hosted by Priceless Beginnings. “This was an idea I had from the beginning to make sure we took something good...
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A fire Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of The Robinson Family Farm in Temple torched more than 70 vehicles. The Temple Fire & Rescue Department responded to the blaze at around 1 p.m. Oct. 15. Multiple fire departments from Little River Academy, Troy, Rogers, Salado, Holland, Bartlett and Belton were called to assist.
From traumatic brain injury to debuting on the big screens: Blake Hyland inspires all in new documentary ‘Hi I’m Blake’
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For many Central Texans, ‘Blake Hyland’ is a familiar name. Nearly a decade ago, he made headlines when he suffered a gymnastics accident at just 14 years old that left him with a life-long traumatic brain injury. “Our whole world was upside down,” said...
Investigators release photos of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan’s tattoos
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office released photos of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan’s tattoos in an effort to help area residents identify the fugitive. Hogan has been on the lam since Sept. 26 when he escaped while under the supervision of a community service manager...
Records: McGregor boy, 8, witnessed father murder three family members
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez’s 8-year-old son witnessed his father shoot and kill Monica Delgado Aviles and her two teenage children on Sept. 28 and told investigators Jaimes-Hernandez was still holding the silver pistol when the boy woke up the next morning, according to arrest records made public Friday.
