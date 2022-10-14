Read full article on original website
There's Trouble Bubbling Up in Newly Formed Alaskan Lakes, And Scientists Are Worried
Lakes appearing in Alaska because of melting permafrost are "belching" methane into the atmosphere, a scientist working with NASA said. These lakes, called thermokarsts, are so full of the climate-damaging gas that it can be seen bubbling to the surface. More and more of these lakes are appearing as Alaska's...
Alaska Couple Finds A Massive Mammoth Bone After Storms Hit The Coastline
Joseph and Andrea Nassuk made a massive prehistoric discovery in Alaska. It happened when they were out looking for bones and other artifacts after a storm hit a couple of weeks ago near their home in Elim, Alaska. “We were walking maybe about 35 yards apart, she yelled to me...
Alaska cancels king and snow crab seasons as warmer waters send populations plummeting
The news: Officials in Alaska have canceled the state’s fall king crab and winter snow crab fishery seasons after summer surveys showed a sharp drop the crustaceans’ populations. Though there may be several causes to the declining crab numbers, climate change has clearly played a role. The context:...
Heartbreaking video captures the struggle of a mother dolphin pushing the body of her dead calf through the water in the North Atlantic
This is the sad moment a mother dolphin was seen carrying her dead calf on her back in the middle of the North Atlantic sea. The footage was captured by Margarita Samsonova, 29, an environmental content creator, while she was accompanying a research team from AIMM on an expedition off the coast of Albufeira.
Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage
Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
Fish with human like teeth leaves the internet baffled
What is your first reaction after seeing a fish with human like teeth?. At first glance you might be wondering how a fish like this even exists. The teeth resemble almost perfectly to that of humans. In an online post posted on a year ago, which has now received 1400 upvotes and over 100 comments, showcases this fascinating creature.
Gray whales continue to wash up dead and emaciated, but causes remain elusive
The number of gray whale calves born last year was the lowest since 1994, when scientists started recording the data, according to a report Friday.
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish
Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
Invasive Green Crabs Are Causing a Major Environmental Threat From Coast to Coast
One of the most widely distributed invasive marine species on Earth is the European green crab. They can crowd out other native shellfish. Emily Grayson is a marine ecologist and the program lead of Washington Sea Grant’s Crab Team. The team has been working to contain invasive crab species since 2015.
A new island is forming in the Pacific Ocean after an underwater volcanic eruption
A volcano that erupted in the southwest Pacific Ocean has started to create a new island. On Sept. 10, a volcano erupted on Home Reef, an undersea mountain that is not usually visible. But as the volcano continued to erupt, a new island rose above the surface of the water, NASA's Earth Observatory said.
See the World's Heaviest Bony Fish, Which Weighs a Staggering 3 Tons
Talk about an absolute unit. A team of researchers released a study this week on what they're calling "the heaviest bony fish in the world," a giant sunfish found dead and floating in the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean in late 2021. Bony fish, as the description suggests, have skeletons...
Hawaii national park closes world’s largest active volcano due to increased seismic activity
National park authorities have closed Mauna Loa summit of Hawaii’s largest active volcano as a precautionary measure “due to elevated seismic activity”. Mauna Loa – also the largest active volcano on the planet – is “currently experiencing heightened unrest”, the US Geological Survey said in an advisory on Thursday.
Video shows a rare brawl between a pod of orcas and 2 humpback whales in the Pacific Ocean
The fight lasted for three hours and ended with the whales giving up and swimming away into the fog.
Sharks of Oregon: The 8 largest sharks found off Oregon’s coast
The Pacific Ocean off of Oregon is filled with marine species of all kinds, but there’s something particularly fascinating about sharks. Look no further than Discovery’s Shark Week to see what the hype is all about. They aren’t offering hours of programming on sea anemones after all.
'Majestic' 3-ton sunfish sets a new world record for largest bony fish ever discovered
A new study has revealed that a 6,000-pound giant sunfish found dead in the Azores is the heaviest bony fish ever recorded.
Incredible moment two humpback whales brawl with a huge pod of killer whales 'to protect other marine life' off the coast of Seattle
A rare moment was captured off the coast of Seattle as two humpback whales were spotted in conflict with a pod of orcas. According to the Pacific Whale Watch Association, humpback whales have been known to ward off Bigg's orcas as they chase their prey, which often includes sea lions and humpback calves.
Inside the underwater laboratory 32ft below the frozen surface of the Arctic Ocean where a daredevil French adventurer plans to live for six months - following in the footsteps of his hero Jacques Cousteau
Imagine spending six months in an underwater laboratory buried 32ft beneath the surface of the frozen Arctic Ocean. Well, that is exactly what French adventurer Alban Michon is planning to do if he can secure €14 million (£12.2 million) funding in time for the project's launch in 2025.
Hundreds of Whales Wash Up On Ill-fated Island Surrounded by Sharks
Up to 250 whales could have been involved in the latest stranding, bringing the total number of beached animals to 500 within just a few days.
What are the deepest spots in Earth's oceans?
Here are the measurements for the deepest depths in each of the world's five oceans, and a look at the unique animals that live in these deep zones.
Alaska cancels snow crab fishing for a year after the population mysteriously collapsed
Alaska canceled the Bering Sea snow crab fishing season for the first time ever on Monday. Snow crab populations mysteriously crashed after a baby boom, and scientists suspect warming waters. The king crab season is also canceled for the second year in a row, threatening Alaska's crabbing industry. Alaska canceled...
