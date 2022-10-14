Read full article on original website
Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Friday, Oct. 14
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Oct. 14 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
Union County Tournament girls soccer semifinal round, Oct. 16
Chiara Cosenza scored the games only goal with 38:30 left in the game as top-seeded Westfield, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated fourth-seeded Summit 1-0 at Johnson High School in Clark. Sutton Factor was solid, posting two saves. Westfield (13-0-1) will face either second-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood in the...
Girls soccer: Bergen County Invitational roundup - Semifinal round, Oct. 16
Jenna O’Malley’s second-half goal gave 28th-seeded Hasbrouck Heights a 1-0 victory against 24th-seeded Holy Angels in the semifinals of the Bergen County Invitational in Demarest. Lexy Samperi recorded the key assist for Hasbrouck Heights (13-4) while Madison Ejgird made nine saves for the shutout. Hasbrouck Heights will face...
Unable to safely field team, Neptune forfeits Saturday’s scheduled game to Long Branch
For the second time in eight days, a Shore Conference football game has been cancelled by fears of potential violence. In a tweet from the athletic department Saturday morning, Neptune officials said “Neptune will not be able to safely field a football team to compete in this Saturday’s contest.”
No. 7 Immaculate Heart girls soccer advances to county final with last-minute goal
For an entire year, junior Alexandra Barry was forced to sit on the sidelines and watch while her team proved it was one of the best in the state and won a Non-Public A state championship. Barry was supportive the entire season and wanted nothing but the best for her...
Girls volleyball: Daily stat leaders for Oct. 14-15
NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. Some teams play more than one match in a day and all accumulative stats from that day will count for each player.
Girls Tennis state singles, doubles semis: Rematches on tap for the championships (VIDEO)
If you make the trip to next weekend’s NJSIAA girls tennis state singles and doubles tournament finals at Mercer County Park and rub your eyes and think they are betraying you, don’t worry, they’re not. Both the 2022 singles final and doubles final will feature rematches for...
Kearny over Hoboken - Girls soccer - Hudson County Tournament - Semifinal
Gianna Charney led with three goals and two assists as top-seeded Kearny won, 10-0, over fourth-seeded Hoboken in the semifinal round of the Hudson County Tournament in Kearny. Kearny (6-6) will play the winner of Thursday’s game between second-seeded Bayonne and third-seeded North Bergen in the final at the Red...
Boys soccer: Pascack Hills defeats Fort Lee - Bergen County Cup - Semifinal round
Michael Chelney scored two goals to lead 10th-seeded Pascack Hills past 11th-seeded Fort Lee 3-1 in the semifinals of the Bergen County Cup in Montvale. Fort Lee (7-6-2) took a 1-0 lead in the second half thanks to a goal from Enzo Yu. However, Pascack Hills (9-5) answered back with three goals, including one from Jacob Shashoua.
Football: No. 13 North Brunswick finds groove in second half versus East Brunswick
Frankie Garbolino used his feet and legs to score three touchdowns as North Brunswick, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated nearby East Brunswick, 26-0, on Friday night in North Brunswick. After a scoreless first half, Garbolino connected with Zahmir Dawud for a long 70-yard touchdown in the third...
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 16: On eve of playoff cutoff, the deck reshuffles
When it comes to the state of the New Jersey high school football Top 20, one thing is for certain - change is almost always in the air. A big win can catapult a team up the rankings, while a close decision - even if it results in a “W” - is no guarantee that its spot is safe. Lose and you’re likely to be bumped down, potentially out.
Ridgewood shuts out Ramsey, punches ticket to Bergen County finals
By now, Ridgewood’s style is well known. As its coach Pete Kay routinely stresses, they like to play an attacking, offensive game predicated on good passes and possessing the ball. It’s worked well for his team, which beat Ramsey 2-0 in the Bergen County semifinals in Oradell to advance...
Boys Soccer: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinals preview
