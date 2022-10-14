Read full article on original website
snntv.com
Tour pros to take on PopStroke champs
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Oct. 12, 2022 - More star power being added for the first-ever PopStroke Tour Championship that will be held in Sarasota. I say more star power because Tiger Woods is the owner, and there are not many bigger stars than he. Wednesday, PopStroke announced its inaugural Championship Oct. 26-28 at its University Town Center course will feature pro golfers Rickie Fowler and Paula Creamer playing the winner of the event's team division Oct. 28 in the "25K Showdown."
snntv.com
South Sarasota schools will open Oct. 17th-18th
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Oct.14, 2022 - Sarasota County Schools have updated the re-opening schedule for the schools most affected by Hurricane Ian. The following traditional public schools are projected to open on Tuesday, October 18:. Cranberry Elementary. Englewood Elementary. The following traditional public schools are projected to open Monday,...
snntv.com
Bradenton, Sarasota lead nation in gun suicides
SARASOTA/BRADENTON (SNN TV) - Sarasota and Bradenton lead the nation in gun-suicide deaths. This report by New York University was released in September as part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The study analyzed data from cities with at least 50,000 people living in them from 2014 to 2020. It found 4 out of every 10 gun deaths are attributed to suicide.
snntv.com
'No Swim' advisory lifted at Bird Key
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - A 'No Swim' advisory is lifted for Bird Key Park Beach near the Ringling Causeway. Two tests earlier in the week found that the amount of bacteria in the water was outside acceptable limits. However, a new test Friday showed bacteria lowered to a "satisfactory level."
snntv.com
FEMA provides $420 million for Florida so far after Ian
FLORIDA (SNN TV) - FEMA provides $420 million so far to Floridians after Hurricane Ian. This is according to a news release sent Sunday. FEMA has made individual assistance available to 26 counties in Florida, including Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee, and Sarasota. The federal government has performed more than 73,000 home...
snntv.com
Food + Beer's Venice location to open October 18
VENICE (SNN TV) - One of the Herald-Tribune's most raved restaurants opens a fourth location Tuesday. Food + Beer says its Venice location will open October 18th. Their basic cheeseburger is around $8.25, but you can always try the 'You Jel?' burger, topped with chiptole cream cheese and hickory bacon with a roasted jalapeno on the side.
snntv.com
SNN shares rescue cats on Global Cat Day
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Give an extra hug to a furry feline friend-- it's Global Cat Day!. Sunday is an international movement aimed at bringing awareness to humane and non-lethal programs for cats. Cats and kittens face euthanization at a much higher rate than any other shelter animal. But programs geared at capturing and neutering can help control populations and make it possible for stray cats to live full and healthy lives.
