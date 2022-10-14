SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Oct. 12, 2022 - More star power being added for the first-ever PopStroke Tour Championship that will be held in Sarasota. I say more star power because Tiger Woods is the owner, and there are not many bigger stars than he. Wednesday, PopStroke announced its inaugural Championship Oct. 26-28 at its University Town Center course will feature pro golfers Rickie Fowler and Paula Creamer playing the winner of the event's team division Oct. 28 in the "25K Showdown."

