Wichita Eagle
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Buffalo Bills
Sunday afternoon’s Chiefs-Bills matchup lived up to its billing, no pun intended, even if you weren’t in favor of the outcome. The Bills beat the Chiefs 24-20 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Staidum after Josh Allen found Dawson Knox for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:04 to play. Offered 64 seconds to take back the lead, Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on his second snap.
Wichita Eagle
Final Vikings-Dolphins Injury Report: D.J. Wonnum, Alexander Mattison Questionable
Vikings edge rusher D.J. Wonnum (illness) and running back Alexander Mattison (shoulder) are questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Dolphins in Miami. Wonnum missed practice on both Thursday and Friday. "We gave him another day to kind of turn over from that illness," Kevin O'Connell said. "Just a routine...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Speaks Out On Roughing Controversy
To many fans and the media, these “roughing the passer” calls are getting out of hand. When Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was called for roughing the passer on a strip sack against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, the NFL world erupted. Since, a debate...
Wichita Eagle
Bears Tickets Available Home and Road Through SI
View the original article to see embedded media. One of the reasons why the Bears are looking at Arlington Heights for a new stadium is the chance for higher seating capacity. Soldier Field is the smallest stadium in the NFL at 61,500 seating capacity. With a smaller seating capacity comes...
Wichita Eagle
Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Skylar, Tight Ends, X, and More
Part 2 of the pre-Vikings SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Hey Alain, how important do you think this game (3-3 vs. 4-2) is for the Dolphins to be on pace for making the playoffs? Thanks!. Hey Chris, every game is important and getting any kind of cushion would be...
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Move to 6-0, Beat Cowboys 26-17
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles first-half lead was all but gone. Only three points separated the Dallas Cowboys from tying the game early in the fourth quarter. Then the offense roared to life and the defense followed suit. The result was a 26-17 win in a primetime Sunday night game...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Plagued by Turnovers, Trail Eagles 20-3 at Halftime
There weren't too many blood-pumping thrills to write home about when the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles clashed for their usual pair of meetings last season. In two blowout victories, the Cowboys outscored their arch rival 92-47 and won by at least 20 in both. But heading into Sunday night's...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys, Rush Intercepted in Philadelphia; Top 10 Whitty Observations
The Dallas Cowboys made a blowout temporarily interesting, but in the end quarterback Cooper Rush played like a backup in a stinging 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. 10. BAD NEWS ... GOOD NEWS? The Cowboys lost a game. They also lost any remote semblance of a quarterback "controversy." Cooper Rush was awful in the first half in digging a 20-0 hole. In pre-game warm-ups, Dak Prescott was close to full speed. Barring a setback next week, Prescott starts next Sunday at home against the Detroit Lions.
Wichita Eagle
Dalvin Cook Finally Breaks a Long One to Seal a Vikings Win in His Hometown
Five games into the 2022 season, Dalvin Cook was still looking for the long one. A run where he bursts through a hole, makes somebody miss, and turns on the burners in the open field. After racking up 22 runs of at least 20 yards over the past three seasons — fourth-most in the league during that span — Cook's longest run through five weeks was just 16 yards.
Wichita Eagle
Lions Fans Express Jealousy of Jets, Giants Rebuilds
The New York Giants and New York Jets are proving that rebuilds do not necessarily take 3-4 years to produce instant results. The Jets moved their record to 4-2 on the 2022 season by defeating the Packers, 27-10, at Lambeau Field, while the Giants have been the talk of the league through the first six weeks of the season.
Wichita Eagle
Why the Chiefs face a new reality in the Patrick Mahomes Era after this loss to Bills
Von Miller walked behind the lectern inside the tight quarters of a room reserved for a Bills news conference, less than half an hour after his team beat the Chiefs here at Arrowhead Stadium. He began with an opening statement, of sorts. “Howdy,” he said, and then he offered a...
Wichita Eagle
‘Special’ Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker Shines vs. Cardinals in First NFL Start
Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III talked the talk entering his first professional start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, and he more than walked the walk when it mattered most. proclaimed the second-round pick filling in for the injured Rashaad Penny. And ready, Walker was. On the...
Wichita Eagle
Mahomes: Chiefs Hoping for Another Chance to Play Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs had multiple chances to set the tone during their Week 6 outing against the Buffalo Bills, yet they failed to do so and it ultimately came back to bite them. There were several reasons why the Chiefs lost despite hosting the Bills, and putting too much...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Vrabel Renews Call for Consistency in League-Wide Email
View the original article to see embedded media. Mike Vrabel does not care how many words a picture is worth. He stuck with words. The Tennessee Titans head coach sent an email to all of the NFL’s head coaches and general managers this week that spoke volumes about his feelings on the current state of officiating in the league.
Wichita Eagle
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) hit the road following three consecutive home games to take on the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4). The Buccaneers are beginning to hit their stride after dealing with injuries early in the season while the Steelers are still finding their footing after making the switch to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Wichita Eagle
Bills ‘Hurdle’ Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes
Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory. The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday,...
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes knows the rematch looms. Here’s why he says KC Chiefs can’t look ahead
Just before Super Bowl VI, those of a certain age may recall, then-Dallas running back Duane Thomas was asked about getting ready to play in “the ultimate game.”. “If it’s the ultimate game,” he told reporters, “how come they’re playing it again next year?”. Something...
Wichita Eagle
How Lions Can Still Finish With 7-10 Record in 2022
Optimism and faith in the Detroit Lions has diminished over the last five weeks, as the team has started off the 2022 season with a disappointing 1-4 record. After hope steadily increased during training camp, a myriad of issues have arisen that will force the coaching staff to adapt quickly.
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars’ Travis Etienne on Career-Long Run vs. Colts: ‘I Have to Score That’
View the original article to see embedded media. Travis Etienne is close. But close doesn't count for much in football, the ultimate game of inches, and nobody knows this more than Etienne after Sunday's game vs. the Colts. Etienne has provided big plays each week in 2022, but the former...
Wichita Eagle
Rams Turn Corner After Beating Panthers Entering Bye?
The Los Angeles Rams overcame a sluggish start offensively in their 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The team put up 17 second-half points after entering halftime facing a 10-7 deficit. On their initial two drives, the Rams offense was forced to punt. There were signs of a potential change...
