Washington, DC

Wichita Eagle

Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Buffalo Bills

Sunday afternoon’s Chiefs-Bills matchup lived up to its billing, no pun intended, even if you weren’t in favor of the outcome. The Bills beat the Chiefs 24-20 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Staidum after Josh Allen found Dawson Knox for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:04 to play. Offered 64 seconds to take back the lead, Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on his second snap.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Speaks Out On Roughing Controversy

To many fans and the media, these “roughing the passer” calls are getting out of hand. When Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was called for roughing the passer on a strip sack against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, the NFL world erupted. Since, a debate...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Bears Tickets Available Home and Road Through SI

View the original article to see embedded media. One of the reasons why the Bears are looking at Arlington Heights for a new stadium is the chance for higher seating capacity. Soldier Field is the smallest stadium in the NFL at 61,500 seating capacity. With a smaller seating capacity comes...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Skylar, Tight Ends, X, and More

Part 2 of the pre-Vikings SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Hey Alain, how important do you think this game (3-3 vs. 4-2) is for the Dolphins to be on pace for making the playoffs? Thanks!. Hey Chris, every game is important and getting any kind of cushion would be...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Talks About Experience with PitchCom Tech

The MLB unveiled the new PitchCom devices in an effort to prevent another "sign stealing" scandal as the Astros have done in the past. PitchCom helps to speed up the game and allow for quick exchanges between the catcher and the pitcher and can even do so in multiple languages.
MLB
Wichita Eagle

Dalvin Cook Finally Breaks a Long One to Seal a Vikings Win in His Hometown

Five games into the 2022 season, Dalvin Cook was still looking for the long one. A run where he bursts through a hole, makes somebody miss, and turns on the burners in the open field. After racking up 22 runs of at least 20 yards over the past three seasons — fourth-most in the league during that span — Cook's longest run through five weeks was just 16 yards.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Rams Turn Corner After Beating Panthers Entering Bye?

The Los Angeles Rams overcame a sluggish start offensively in their 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The team put up 17 second-half points after entering halftime facing a 10-7 deficit. On their initial two drives, the Rams offense was forced to punt. There were signs of a potential change...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Move to 6-0, Beat Cowboys 26-17

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles first-half lead was all but gone. Only three points separated the Dallas Cowboys from tying the game early in the fourth quarter. Then the offense roared to life and the defense followed suit. The result was a 26-17 win in a primetime Sunday night game...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Lions Fans Express Jealousy of Jets, Giants Rebuilds

The New York Giants and New York Jets are proving that rebuilds do not necessarily take 3-4 years to produce instant results. The Jets moved their record to 4-2 on the 2022 season by defeating the Packers, 27-10, at Lambeau Field, while the Giants have been the talk of the league through the first six weeks of the season.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys, Rush Intercepted in Philadelphia; Top 10 Whitty Observations

The Dallas Cowboys made a blowout temporarily interesting, but in the end quarterback Cooper Rush played like a backup in a stinging 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. 10. BAD NEWS ... GOOD NEWS? The Cowboys lost a game. They also lost any remote semblance of a quarterback "controversy." Cooper Rush was awful in the first half in digging a 20-0 hole. In pre-game warm-ups, Dak Prescott was close to full speed. Barring a setback next week, Prescott starts next Sunday at home against the Detroit Lions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Bills ‘Hurdle’ Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory. The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday,...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Mahomes: Chiefs Hoping for Another Chance to Play Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs had multiple chances to set the tone during their Week 6 outing against the Buffalo Bills, yet they failed to do so and it ultimately came back to bite them. There were several reasons why the Chiefs lost despite hosting the Bills, and putting too much...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Report: Vrabel Renews Call for Consistency in League-Wide Email

View the original article to see embedded media. Mike Vrabel does not care how many words a picture is worth. He stuck with words. The Tennessee Titans head coach sent an email to all of the NFL’s head coaches and general managers this week that spoke volumes about his feelings on the current state of officiating in the league.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

How Lions Can Still Finish With 7-10 Record in 2022

Optimism and faith in the Detroit Lions has diminished over the last five weeks, as the team has started off the 2022 season with a disappointing 1-4 record. After hope steadily increased during training camp, a myriad of issues have arisen that will force the coaching staff to adapt quickly.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Plagued by Turnovers, Trail Eagles 20-3 at Halftime

There weren't too many blood-pumping thrills to write home about when the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles clashed for their usual pair of meetings last season. In two blowout victories, the Cowboys outscored their arch rival 92-47 and won by at least 20 in both. But heading into Sunday night's...
DALLAS, TX

