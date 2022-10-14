ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Wichita Eagle

Where Does Isaiah Joe Fit with the Thunder?

The Oklahoma City Thunder signed Isaiah Joe to a multi-year deal, which implies that the Thunder will likely waive each of the four players that they acquired in the eight-player trade with the Houston Rockets. The point guard brings the Thunder solid shooting and solid upside as a 23-year-old guard....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Provides Timeline For Announcing Opening Night Starters

With Los Angeles Lakers role players Dennis Schroder (finger) and Troy Brown Jr. (back) definitively sidelined for the team's Tuesday regular season opener with injuries, possible starter Russell Westbrook day-to-day with a sore hamstring, plus Lonnie Walker Jr. and Anthony Davis set to miss time, the starting lineup L.A. trots out against the Warriors might not even be head coach Darvin Ham's ideal first five.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Four Rockets Acquired by Thunder in Early October All But Gone

Last night, Shams Charania reported that the Thunder plan to waive David Nwaba and others to open up a roster spot to sign former Philadelphia 76er, Isaiah Joe. The “others” likely to be waived are Marquese Chriss and Trey Burke. Waiving all three players would bring the active...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Suns’ Devin Booker Gives Thoughts on Season Opener vs. Luka Doncic’s Mavs

At long last, the 2022-23 NBA season is upon us, as things officially get underway on Tuesday. The Dallas Mavericks will have to one an extra day, though, as their season opener is on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns – the team they beat by 33 points in a Game 7 on the road five months ago. Let's check in on Suns' star Devin Booker's mindset heading into this one...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Pelicans Draft Pick Signs Two-Way Contract

The New Orleans Pelicans announced the signing of their draft pick E.J. Liddell to a two-way contract. The former Ohio State Buckeye was the Pelicans' No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. The forward tore the ACL in his right knee while playing against...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Three Big Questions for the Suns for This Season

Here are the three biggest questions facing the Phoenix Suns. CP3 has brought a lot of winning with him to Phoenix. However, the veteran Point God has been either run down or injured when it comes to the playoffs. And with yet another year on the odometer, one must wonder when attrition will set in as the Suns will need more vintage Paul than the version they got against Dallas.
PHOENIX, AZ
Wichita Eagle

A Look At The Three Biggest Questions For Miami Heat Entering This Season

The Miami Heat are less than a week from their season opener against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday at FTX Arena. SI.com's Robin Lundberg recently broke down the three biggest questions entering the season. Here's what he had to say:. Can Tyler Herro justify his contract?. Tyler Herro got paid; now...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

What Andrew Wiggins’ Contract Extension Means for Draymond Green

View the original article to see embedded media. Andrew Wiggins has gotten paid, and deservedly so. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Wiggins has signed a four-year, $109 million extension with the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins was a huge reason why the Warriors were able to defeat the Boston Celtics, doing all of the dirty work for the team.
NBA
Wichita Eagle

Bucks cut former three-year Duke big man

Despite his 21-point outing in 34 minutes of action during a preseason game on Tuesday, former three-year Duke basketball center Marques Bolden is no longer a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks, who now have only one Blue Devil under contract in returning starter Grayson Allen, waived the 24-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wichita Eagle

Sixers to Promote Mike Foster, Waive Charlie Brown Jr.

As opening night approaches, the Philadelphia 76ers continue tinkering with the roster to have it finalized before they head to TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. One of the Sixers’ latest moves involves former NBA G League Ignite prospect Michael Foster Jr. After signing an Exhibit 10...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

How Lions Can Still Finish With 7-10 Record in 2022

Optimism and faith in the Detroit Lions has diminished over the last five weeks, as the team has started off the 2022 season with a disappointing 1-4 record. After hope steadily increased during training camp, a myriad of issues have arisen that will force the coaching staff to adapt quickly.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Rams Turn Corner After Beating Panthers Entering Bye?

The Los Angeles Rams overcame a sluggish start offensively in their 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The team put up 17 second-half points after entering halftime facing a 10-7 deficit. On their initial two drives, the Rams offense was forced to punt. There were signs of a potential change...
CHARLOTTE, NC

