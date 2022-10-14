Read full article on original website
Former KU guard Wiggins agrees to lucrative extension with NBA’s Golden State Warriors
Former University of Kansas men’s basketball shooting guard Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the Golden State Warriors, the NBA team announced Saturday. Details of the agreement were not announced. However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the extension will be for four years, $109 million. Wiggins...
Where Does Isaiah Joe Fit with the Thunder?
The Oklahoma City Thunder signed Isaiah Joe to a multi-year deal, which implies that the Thunder will likely waive each of the four players that they acquired in the eight-player trade with the Houston Rockets. The point guard brings the Thunder solid shooting and solid upside as a 23-year-old guard....
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Provides Timeline For Announcing Opening Night Starters
With Los Angeles Lakers role players Dennis Schroder (finger) and Troy Brown Jr. (back) definitively sidelined for the team's Tuesday regular season opener with injuries, possible starter Russell Westbrook day-to-day with a sore hamstring, plus Lonnie Walker Jr. and Anthony Davis set to miss time, the starting lineup L.A. trots out against the Warriors might not even be head coach Darvin Ham's ideal first five.
Four Rockets Acquired by Thunder in Early October All But Gone
Last night, Shams Charania reported that the Thunder plan to waive David Nwaba and others to open up a roster spot to sign former Philadelphia 76er, Isaiah Joe. The “others” likely to be waived are Marquese Chriss and Trey Burke. Waiving all three players would bring the active...
Suns’ Devin Booker Gives Thoughts on Season Opener vs. Luka Doncic’s Mavs
At long last, the 2022-23 NBA season is upon us, as things officially get underway on Tuesday. The Dallas Mavericks will have to one an extra day, though, as their season opener is on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns – the team they beat by 33 points in a Game 7 on the road five months ago. Let's check in on Suns' star Devin Booker's mindset heading into this one...
Pelicans Draft Pick Signs Two-Way Contract
The New Orleans Pelicans announced the signing of their draft pick E.J. Liddell to a two-way contract. The former Ohio State Buckeye was the Pelicans' No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. The forward tore the ACL in his right knee while playing against...
Three Big Questions for the Suns for This Season
Here are the three biggest questions facing the Phoenix Suns. CP3 has brought a lot of winning with him to Phoenix. However, the veteran Point God has been either run down or injured when it comes to the playoffs. And with yet another year on the odometer, one must wonder when attrition will set in as the Suns will need more vintage Paul than the version they got against Dallas.
A Look At The Three Biggest Questions For Miami Heat Entering This Season
The Miami Heat are less than a week from their season opener against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday at FTX Arena. SI.com's Robin Lundberg recently broke down the three biggest questions entering the season. Here's what he had to say:. Can Tyler Herro justify his contract?. Tyler Herro got paid; now...
Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo On Other NBA Teams: `They Don’t Like Playing Us’
Oftentimes, the Miami Heat never get the respect they deserve. They aren’t mentioned as frequently as the Golden State Warriors or the Boston Celtics. During a Friday interview with Sirius NBA Radio, center Bam Adebayo touched on it a bit. “They don’t talk about us out there in the...
What Andrew Wiggins’ Contract Extension Means for Draymond Green
View the original article to see embedded media. Andrew Wiggins has gotten paid, and deservedly so. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Wiggins has signed a four-year, $109 million extension with the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins was a huge reason why the Warriors were able to defeat the Boston Celtics, doing all of the dirty work for the team.
Bucks cut former three-year Duke big man
Despite his 21-point outing in 34 minutes of action during a preseason game on Tuesday, former three-year Duke basketball center Marques Bolden is no longer a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks, who now have only one Blue Devil under contract in returning starter Grayson Allen, waived the 24-year-old...
Sixers to Promote Mike Foster, Waive Charlie Brown Jr.
As opening night approaches, the Philadelphia 76ers continue tinkering with the roster to have it finalized before they head to TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. One of the Sixers’ latest moves involves former NBA G League Ignite prospect Michael Foster Jr. After signing an Exhibit 10...
The Streak Is Over, Cal Quantrill Records Loss At Progressive Field
Well, all good things must come to an end. Heading into Sunday night's game four of the ALDS, Cal Quantrill had a record of 14-0 at Progressive Field. He hadn't lost there since being traded to Cleveland by the San Diego Padres back in the summer of 2020. Quantrill and...
Watch: Joe Burrow Fired Up Following Bengals’ Win Over Saints: ‘Let’s F——— Go!’
NEW ORLEANS — The Bengals beat the Saints 30-26 on Sunday at the Superdome. Cincinnati trailed for most of the game, but Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase led a fourth quarter rally and they escaped with the win. Burrow was fired up following the victory. "Let's f——— go" Burrow...
How Lions Can Still Finish With 7-10 Record in 2022
Optimism and faith in the Detroit Lions has diminished over the last five weeks, as the team has started off the 2022 season with a disappointing 1-4 record. After hope steadily increased during training camp, a myriad of issues have arisen that will force the coaching staff to adapt quickly.
Rams Turn Corner After Beating Panthers Entering Bye?
The Los Angeles Rams overcame a sluggish start offensively in their 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The team put up 17 second-half points after entering halftime facing a 10-7 deficit. On their initial two drives, the Rams offense was forced to punt. There were signs of a potential change...
