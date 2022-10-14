Read full article on original website
‘All INdiana Politics’: Marion County prosecutor race; Indiana abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Marion County prosecutor’s race. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Marion County prosecutor candidates, Democratic Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco, about the race as it is unfolding amid another violent year in Indianapolis for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”.
Indiana Grown: Staufferbuilt Farms LLC
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Jen and Mike Stauffer with Staufferbuilt Farms LLC located in Trafalgar, Indiana. Visit their Facebook page here. Enjoy the full interviews with Jen and Mike...
Starbucks closing prompts concerns about downtown Indianapolis safety
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A city government spokesperson said Friday that downtown Indianapolis remains safe after the Starbucks coffeehouse on Monument Circle cited safety as a reason for its closing Oct. 28. Starbucks, according to a statement issued Friday, “routinely reviews” its stores to see whether they’re “thriving” and to...
Managing political season stress tips from Indiana University Health clinical psychologist
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Danielle Henderson joined News 8 Saturday to discuss ways to manage political season stress. Henderson is an Indiana University Health clinical psychologist. She shares tips on how to lower stress throughout the politcal season. Learn more by watching the video above.
Indiana prison looking for missing inmate
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
Anti-Semitic incident under investigation in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington Police says it is investigating a case where a religious artifact was vandalized last month. Officers responded to the 400 block of North College Avenue, where the victim said their Mezuzah was ripped off a doorway and partially burned. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
Revisiting record-breaking October 1989 snow in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is not generally a time in which Hoosiers think about wintry weather. Instead, Hoosiers are focused on those crisp and cool fall days as they transition toward the overall winter season. However, a big gift of snow made its way to Indiana’s doorstep in mid-October...
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expires Oct. 17; Hoosier Lottery seeks winner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who has the winning ticket? A winning Powerball ticket purchased in April is set to expire on Monday, Oct. 17, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning numbers for Monday, April 18 are 8-33-55-59-62 with the Powerball of 18. Players are recommended to check to see...
IndyHumane’s largest fundraiser back at Victory Field
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Animals in Central Indiana need your support. IndyHumane hosts its largest fundraiser at Victory Field Saturday, Oct. 15th. Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. Colleen Walker, director of marketing for IndyHumane, said, “We still have tickets and you can purchase them at...
Search finds missing robbery convict inside Indiana state prison
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A missing inmate was found Friday night inside a state prison after an extensive search, the Indiana Department of Correction said. Dustin Lappin, 31, of Clayton, had been reported missing Friday morning. Officials did not believe he had escaped. He was found shortly after 7:40 p.m. Friday.
Police: 1 man dead after driving off interstate into backyard of home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Sunday afternoon after driving off I-70 into the backyard of a home in Indianapolis, the Indiana State Police says. Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious crash near I-70 and Keystone Avenue interchange, according to police. Witnesses of the crash reported that a vehicle drove off I-70 and ended up in a person’s yard.
1 person fatally shot on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that killed a person on the east side of Indy Saturday night. At 8:24 p.m. Saturday, police responded to call of a person shot on E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mooresville woman faces battery, child neglect charges in Putnam County
GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Greencastle woman was arrested Friday after a state police investigation into claims of child abuse and neglect. Christine Smith, 62, is accused of beating and neglecting a child under the age of 14 in Putnam County, according to a statement by Indiana State Police.
Final suspect sentenced in murder of pregnant Indianapolis woman in 2015
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final of three men charged with the murder of a pregnant woman in 2015 has now been sentenced. Larry Jo Taylor received an 86-year sentence for the murder of Amanda Blackburn. Blackburn, 28 at the time of her murder, was the wife of pastor Davey Blackburn.
Car wash turns into Tunnel of Terror for Halloween fun to benefit veterans
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A car wash in Fishers is hosting a unique take on a haunted house by using its car wash tunnel. News 8 on Friday night took a spin through the Tunnel of Terror at Prime Car Wash off I-69 at 13801 Olivia Way. A couple...
Much cooler air moves in
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold front is now off to the southeast of central Indiana. We remain breezy as temperatures take a tumble through the next few days. TONIGHT: Skies will be partly cloudy. It will still be breezy with a few gusts to 20 mph. Low temperatures in the mid 30s.
Man found dead in ditch on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the death of a man that was found dead in a ditch on the east side of Indy Saturday night. At 8:15 p.m. Saturday, police responded to call of a person down on E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive....
IPS high schoolers complete weeklong HBCU college tour
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For a full week, Indianapolis Public Schools high school students traveled to four different states on a college tour exploring historically Black colleges and universities in the South. They visited these seven schools: Kentucky State University, Tennessee State University, Fisk University, Tuskegee University, Clark Atlanta University,...
Sunny Sunday, cooler for the work week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some clouds are moving into central Indiana this evening. A cold front will cross central Indiana tomorrow, but plenty of sunshine should still be expected. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies move in. Low temperatures into the low 40s. TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine will be expected across central...
Mooresville police bust woman with nearly a half-pound of cocaine
MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Mooresville police arrested a woman on multiple drug charges after a search of her vehicle turned up various drugs, including almost a half-pound of cocaine. Laura Solgot, 47, of Mooresville, faces charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession...
