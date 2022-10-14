ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

‘All INdiana Politics’: Marion County prosecutor race; Indiana abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Marion County prosecutor’s race. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Marion County prosecutor candidates, Democratic Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco, about the race as it is unfolding amid another violent year in Indianapolis for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Staufferbuilt Farms LLC

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Jen and Mike Stauffer with Staufferbuilt Farms LLC located in Trafalgar, Indiana. Visit their Facebook page here. Enjoy the full interviews with Jen and Mike...
TRAFALGAR, IN
WISH-TV

Starbucks closing prompts concerns about downtown Indianapolis safety

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A city government spokesperson said Friday that downtown Indianapolis remains safe after the Starbucks coffeehouse on Monument Circle cited safety as a reason for its closing Oct. 28. Starbucks, according to a statement issued Friday, “routinely reviews” its stores to see whether they’re “thriving” and to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

Indiana prison looking for missing inmate

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
WESTVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Anti-Semitic incident under investigation in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington Police says it is investigating a case where a religious artifact was vandalized last month. Officers responded to the 400 block of North College Avenue, where the victim said their Mezuzah was ripped off a doorway and partially burned. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Revisiting record-breaking October 1989 snow in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is not generally a time in which Hoosiers think about wintry weather. Instead, Hoosiers are focused on those crisp and cool fall days as they transition toward the overall winter season. However, a big gift of snow made its way to Indiana’s doorstep in mid-October...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Iha
WISH-TV

IndyHumane’s largest fundraiser back at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Animals in Central Indiana need your support. IndyHumane hosts its largest fundraiser at Victory Field Saturday, Oct. 15th. Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. Colleen Walker, director of marketing for IndyHumane, said, “We still have tickets and you can purchase them at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Search finds missing robbery convict inside Indiana state prison

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A missing inmate was found Friday night inside a state prison after an extensive search, the Indiana Department of Correction said. Dustin Lappin, 31, of Clayton, had been reported missing Friday morning. Officials did not believe he had escaped. He was found shortly after 7:40 p.m. Friday.
WESTVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Police: 1 man dead after driving off interstate into backyard of home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Sunday afternoon after driving off I-70 into the backyard of a home in Indianapolis, the Indiana State Police says. Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious crash near I-70 and Keystone Avenue interchange, according to police. Witnesses of the crash reported that a vehicle drove off I-70 and ended up in a person’s yard.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 person fatally shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that killed a person on the east side of Indy Saturday night. At 8:24 p.m. Saturday, police responded to call of a person shot on E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
WISH-TV

Much cooler air moves in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold front is now off to the southeast of central Indiana. We remain breezy as temperatures take a tumble through the next few days. TONIGHT: Skies will be partly cloudy. It will still be breezy with a few gusts to 20 mph. Low temperatures in the mid 30s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man found dead in ditch on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the death of a man that was found dead in a ditch on the east side of Indy Saturday night. At 8:15 p.m. Saturday, police responded to call of a person down on E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IPS high schoolers complete weeklong HBCU college tour

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For a full week, Indianapolis Public Schools high school students traveled to four different states on a college tour exploring historically Black colleges and universities in the South. They visited these seven schools: Kentucky State University, Tennessee State University, Fisk University, Tuskegee University, Clark Atlanta University,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Sunny Sunday, cooler for the work week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some clouds are moving into central Indiana this evening. A cold front will cross central Indiana tomorrow, but plenty of sunshine should still be expected. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies move in. Low temperatures into the low 40s. TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine will be expected across central...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Mooresville police bust woman with nearly a half-pound of cocaine

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Mooresville police arrested a woman on multiple drug charges after a search of her vehicle turned up various drugs, including almost a half-pound of cocaine. Laura Solgot, 47, of Mooresville, faces charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession...
MOORESVILLE, IN

