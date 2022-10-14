ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig Conover admits he ‘came in hot’ to explosive ‘Winter House’ premiere

By Caroline Blair
 3 days ago

Craig Conover admitted that he had a fiery personality upon entering “Winter House,” because he was still dealing with the “stress” from the “Southern Charm” Season 8.

“We had just gotten done filming ‘Southern Charm,’ and it was an intense season,” the reality TV star, 34, told Page Six exclusively. “I came in hot, and I definitely needed the vacation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47t5lK_0iYLY3Ma00
Craig Conover admitted that he didn’t have the best attitude when he entered “Winter House.”

Conover further acknowledged it took him “awhile to relax and really settle in” — referring to the premiere episode on Thursday where he punched a piñata, stomped on top of a table and handed out $1,000 in cash to get the primary bedroom.

“Honestly, it was a time to look in the mirror, but I definitely was dealing with those stressful situations by probably drinking a little too much,” he admitted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQLbc_0iYLY3Ma00
Conover had several moments where he let off steam from a "stressful" last season of "Southern Charm." Bravo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CH36d_0iYLY3Ma00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5Wcu_0iYLY3Ma00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tIgqU_0iYLY3Ma00
The Sewing Down South founder — who gets into tiffs with Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Luke Gulbranson and Ciara Miller — said that it was the “silliest things,” like whether or not to hire a cleaning crew or clean the house himself, that got him heated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tfqg4_0iYLY3Ma00
The "Pillows and Beer" podcast host emphasized that viewers will definitely see a "progression" of his behavior throughout "Winter House." Bravo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PK7FP_0iYLY3Ma00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18UAsz_0iYLY3Ma00
“You have a bunch of people coming in from different areas of the country, and a lot of us have some stress in our lives,” he added.

“Kyle’s always stressed about Loverboy. He’s got stuff going on, and it took us a few days to settle down, and I think you’ll get to watch that progression.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zL4yc_0iYLY3Ma00
Conover’s BFF Austen Kroll still supports his buddy.

Conover’s co-star and best friend Austen Kroll came to his defense and explained that everyone in the cast “reaches their breaking point” eventually.

“It’s like they put us all in this house and like, not everyone has, you know, their own bathroom, and I’m sharing a bathroom with four guys and everyone reaches their breaking point,” Kroll, 35, noted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZu5z_0iYLY3Ma00
Kroll teases that Conover definitely isn't the only cast member to reach their "breaking point." Jude Domski/Bravo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B54rQ_0iYLY3Ma00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r54jh_0iYLY3Ma00
The Trop Hop founder teased that Conover’s breaking point just happened to come “sooner than others.”

“Mine kind of came later, and you definitely see that a little bit in the trailer,” he said, referring to a screaming match he gets in with ex-fling Ciara Miller. “I definitely was like, ‘I’m going to lose my mind.'”

Winter House airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

