Washington, DC

5-month-old pit bull stolen in armed robbery in Washington DC

By Fox News
 3 days ago

Washington, DC police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen dog in an armed robbery.

The robbery took place on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 p.m. in northeast DC, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

The suspect approached the owner and the dog, showed a handgun and demanded the dog. The owner gave the animal to the suspect.

The suspect reportedly ran from the scene with the dog while the owner chased after them.

The handgun was fired in the direction of the owner, and the suspect got away. No one was injured during the incident, police said.

The dog stolen was a 5-month-old female pit bull mix named Genesis. She is brindle in color with a white spot on her chest.

The stolen dog is a 5-month-old pit bull.
DC police requested that anyone with knowledge of this case to call 202-727-9099. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone who can help provide information.

