Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (October 9-15)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Bibb County teacher writes book to help grieving moms after losing two children of her own. During the day, she's a writing lab teacher helping students how to improve their writing skills and share their stories. Outside the classroom, Tiffany Madison is a mom who has experienced the loss of two babies.
Laurens school board says students who spelled out racial slur at football game can return in January
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County Board of Education voted 3-2 on Friday to reduce punishment for five white male students who spelled out a racial slur at a football game in September. At the meeting, the board voted to set punishment for the students, including:. 1 semester...
World's best tennis players served on the courts in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Sunday afternoon the world's top women serve and volley tennis players came to Middle Georgia for a one on one shootout. Ed Krass the Founder and Director of the tournaments says this one has a mandatory change. "This game is a mandatory serve and volley game....
Details released about car wreck in Lamar county that led to the death of a Butts County couple who were on their way to football game
The Georgia State Patrol has released preliminary crash details on Sunday afternoon. According to their statement, one car was traveling west on Georgia Hwy 36. Another car was going west Hwy 36 as well, in front of the first car. A third car was going east on Hwy 36. The...
Laurens County votes on reduced punishment for students who painted racial slur on shirts at football game
DUBLIN, Ga. — In September, 13WMAZ reported a five West Laurens County high school students were photographed at a football game, against Bleckley County, spelling out the N-word on their shirt. In a 3-2 decision, the Laurens County school board voted to lessen the punishment of the five students...
Georgia memorial wall honors fallen Monroe County firefighter
Each year, Georgia honors firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty. This year, 16 names were added to a memorial wall and each family was given a plaque.
Students in Middle Georgia can now use their student ID or lunch card at local libraries
Public School students in Macon-Bibb, Jones, Macon, and Twiggs counties can now access public library materials using their student identification or lunch numbers through the Pines Library Access for Youth — or PLAY — card program. The PLAY card program gives students free access to public library materials...
GAME CHANGER: Warner Robins' Jada Morgan
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- While she's a woman of a few words, Warner Robins Basketball Point Guard Jada Morgan's actions speak volumes in the classroom, on the court, and in the community. "I just do it," she says. Morgan's Head Basketball Coach Rebecca White says Morgan's leadership often catches...
'Stuff is going on': Jones County deputy searches for paranormal activity in Central Georgia
GRAY, Ga. — There's something spooky going on in central Georgia and one deputy in Jones County is willing to find out. When Jones County Sheriff made a statement on their Facebook page about finding the scariest places in the county, they elected Dennis as the "in-house paranormal expert."
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Baldwin hosts Perry
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Perry Panthers traveled to Milledgeville to take on the Baldwin Braves. The Panthers (6-1, 3-0 in 2-AAAA) had won six in a row and were scoring 44 points per game while only allowing 14 points per game. The Braves (2-4, 1-1 in 2-AAAA) beat Howard 45-0 in their last game.
Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South
JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
Bibb County sheriff: 41 arrests, dozens of guns seized in ‘Operation Rolling Thunder’
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A joint operation between two law enforcement agencies led to multiple arrests and dozens of guns seized. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. From Oct. 7-8, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol conducted “Operation Rolling Thunder.” The purpose...
Man killed in Warner Robins shooting identified
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead in Warner Robins after a shooting Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department posted on Facebook, 22-year-old Tamar Lewis confronted 26-year-old Jacolyn Jenkins around 2 p.m. and started shooting. It happened close to 1126 Watson Boulevard...
Georgia deputies arrest man suspected of armed robbery at Goodwill donation booth
BIBB COUNTY,Ga. — One man is behind bars in connection with an armed robbery that happened Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Bibb County deputies were called to a Goodwill donation booth in the parking lot of 245 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. around 5:07 p.m.
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in Bunches
Seemingly overnight, traffic cameras are sprouting up across Bibb County, particularly in East Macon, infiltrating school zones, and catching speeders with an almost eerie silence and efficiency.
Goodwill donation center robbed at gunpoint in Macon
The Bibb County Sheriff's office arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery at a Goodwill donation booth. According to a release from the sheriff's office, the call came in just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Deputies got reports a man walked into the donation center on Tom Hill Sr....
Warner Robins man dead after a motorcycle, truck wreck
A Warner Robins man is dead after a motorcycle crash this afternoon. The Warner Robins Police Department responded to a wreck involving a pick up truck and a motorcycle Sunday around 1 p.m. It happened at Lake Joy Road near Duskmore Drive. EMS drove the motorcyclist to Houston Medical Center...
Hancock County residents under water boil advisory
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The residents of Hancock County are under a water boil advisory. In a post on their Facebook, Hancock Emergency Management said that around 12 a.m. last night, a fire hydrant was hit on Broad Street. They said that the public works staff is working to...
Georgia DNR rolls out map to help prevent deer crashes
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources says the state has about a million deer, and Central Georgia is a prime location. Troy Day says he's had his share of collisions with the animals. "I believe I've hit four deer with four different vehicles," he calculated. Day...
The Sunshine House: Washington County opens first child-advocacy center
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — There is a new place for children and families to go if they have experienced traumatic events like domestic violence, sexual abuse, and even drug endangerment. Earlier this month, The Sunshine House Regional Child Advocacy Center opened their first center in Washington County. Family advocate Bonnie...
