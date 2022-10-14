ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

wgxa.tv

World's best tennis players served on the courts in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Sunday afternoon the world's top women serve and volley tennis players came to Middle Georgia for a one on one shootout. Ed Krass the Founder and Director of the tournaments says this one has a mandatory change. "This game is a mandatory serve and volley game....
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

GAME CHANGER: Warner Robins' Jada Morgan

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- While she's a woman of a few words, Warner Robins Basketball Point Guard Jada Morgan's actions speak volumes in the classroom, on the court, and in the community. "I just do it," she says. Morgan's Head Basketball Coach Rebecca White says Morgan's leadership often catches...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Baldwin hosts Perry

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Perry Panthers traveled to Milledgeville to take on the Baldwin Braves. The Panthers (6-1, 3-0 in 2-AAAA) had won six in a row and were scoring 44 points per game while only allowing 14 points per game. The Braves (2-4, 1-1 in 2-AAAA) beat Howard 45-0 in their last game.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
Clayton News Daily

Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South

JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
JACKSON, GA
13WMAZ

Man killed in Warner Robins shooting identified

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead in Warner Robins after a shooting Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department posted on Facebook, 22-year-old Tamar Lewis confronted 26-year-old Jacolyn Jenkins around 2 p.m. and started shooting. It happened close to 1126 Watson Boulevard...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WMAZ

Goodwill donation center robbed at gunpoint in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's office arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery at a Goodwill donation booth. According to a release from the sheriff's office, the call came in just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Deputies got reports a man walked into the donation center on Tom Hill Sr....
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins man dead after a motorcycle, truck wreck

A Warner Robins man is dead after a motorcycle crash this afternoon. The Warner Robins Police Department responded to a wreck involving a pick up truck and a motorcycle Sunday around 1 p.m. It happened at Lake Joy Road near Duskmore Drive. EMS drove the motorcyclist to Houston Medical Center...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Hancock County residents under water boil advisory

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The residents of Hancock County are under a water boil advisory. In a post on their Facebook, Hancock Emergency Management said that around 12 a.m. last night, a fire hydrant was hit on Broad Street. They said that the public works staff is working to...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia DNR rolls out map to help prevent deer crashes

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources says the state has about a million deer, and Central Georgia is a prime location. Troy Day says he's had his share of collisions with the animals. "I believe I've hit four deer with four different vehicles," he calculated. Day...
GEORGIA STATE

