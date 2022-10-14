Read full article on original website
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
Community Focus: RIDOH’s Dr. Philip Chan
Dr. Philip Chan, a consultant medical director at the Rhode Island Department of Health, joined 12 News at 4 Friday to discuss flu season, COVID-19 testing and a recent nationwide spike in the respiratory virus RSV.
RICAS scores have already been provided to RI officials, test vendor says
"MCAS is in first place -- that's Massachusetts -- and then Rhode Island will follow," Gov. Dan McKee said in Tuesday night's debate when pressed about the results.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties most concerned about climate change in Rhode Island
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate...
brown.edu
Student-organized health fair offers care, community resources for Rhode Islanders facing homelessness
Created to meet the unique needs of homeless residents in Rhode Island, the annual Burnside Park Health Fair bridges gaps between health and social services for residents of the city’s most vulnerable populations. PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] — More than 70 Brown undergraduate, graduate and medical students spent the...
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Rhode Island: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Rhode Island: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Rhode Island Deer season is open in the Fall from mid-September to late January. The state is split into four zones, each with different season opening and closing dates. The deer seasons are also split into three different season types (Archery, Muzzleloader, Shotgun), each with specific dates and regulations.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man facing up to life in prison after selling and make several kilos of fentanyl pills
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Boston to distributing counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl, made using multiple pill press machines. Miguel Angel Fajardo, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S....
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school
Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
NECN
Plenty of Sun Before Arrival of Rain on Monday
The high pressure protecting us today has brought a gorgeous Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sun. Now, more clouds are starting to march into western New England and bring humidity with it; setting up the stage for showers Monday. We’ll see light to moderate showers...
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue
In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
Opioid overdose alert issued for 4 RI communities
Health officials recorded a recent increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses in Cumberland, Lincoln, Smithfield, and North Smithfield.
How Rhode Islanders can save money amid skyrocketing energy costs
Why the RI energy price hikes are happening and what you can do to lower costs.
newbedfordguide.com
22-year old Massachusetts woman studying law in Tennessee perishes in tornado winds
The Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA) in Tennessee has announced that a Massachusetts woman has died during the severe storms moving through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday. 22-year-old Laurel Flaherty from Pembroke was in Tennessee to study law at Belmont University. Flaherty was at a horse farm to ride her horse...
Turnto10.com
Attorney general candidate Charles Calenda talks truck tolls on '10 News Conference'
Charles Calenda is a Republican running for attorney general of Rhode Island. Calenda says he would not pursue an appeal of the ruling that ended truck tolls. He also talks about COVID executive orders and vaccine mandates.
Yikes! This is the Number One Fear of Massachusetts Residents
It's spooky season in Massachusetts but according to new reports, residents' biggest fear has nothing to do with ghosts and goblins. Analytics company Your Local Security looked into the most searched fears in Massachusetts and while I thought for sure COVID-19, and things relating to that would take the cake, even in 2021, the fear of failure took the top spot. Yup, the fear of failure, bunch of overachievers in Massachusetts I guess.
onthewater.com
Tautog Poachers Busted in Rhode Island
Over the holiday weekend, Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) conducted several recreational vessel boardings at various boat ramps throughout the state. During one boarding, Officers discovered a group of poachers in possession of 36 tautog, 33 of which were undersized and three black sea bass, two of which were undersized. The operator of the vessel was charged with exceeding the daily limit of tautog, possession of undersized tautog, and possession of undersized black sea bass. The penalties for these alleged violations will be determined by the presiding judge in court. The fish were seized and donated to the Center for Southeast Asians in Providence. Rhode Island Environmental Police take poaching seriously and will continue to monitor the Ocean State’s coastline and waters for compliance with fishing regulations.
fallriverreporter.com
RI EMTs reinstated after baby with pulse reportedly placed into biohazard bag before death
Two EMTs that saw a license of theirs suspended after the death of a baby have both been reinstated. The R.I. Department of Health this month found no evidence of professional misconduct against one of the EMTs and the complaint was dismissed. The second EMT has been reinstated but is...
NECN
Rhode Island Midterm 2022 Candidates, Polls: What You Need to Know
Voters across Rhode Island will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the state’s midterm election on November 8. Several key races line the state’s midterm ballot including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and more. From who’s on the ballot to polling locations...
whatsupnewp.com
Andrew Kelly withdraws from race for Senate District 11
At the League of Women Voters of Rhode Island Senate District 11 Candidate Forum, Andrew V. Kelly, an Independent candidate, announced the end of his campaign. The seat represents Bristol, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. The remaining candidates include Democrat Linda Ujifusa, Republican Kenneth Mendonca, and Independent Mario Teixeira. Describing his years...
