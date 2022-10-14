Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Youngkin seeks federal funding for eight southwest Virginia projects
(The Center Square) – Virginia is seeking about $10.6 million in federal funding for eight new projects in the southwestern part of the commonwealth, which Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration believes will support its regional energy plans. The administration wants the funds through the Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic...
Inside Nova
Virginia has 59 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Virginia using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Inside Nova
Quantico leaders provide updates on base projects
Marine Corps Base Quantico plans to optimize its facilities and improve the quality of life for those who live on and around the base. During their annual community update last week, base leaders discussed progress on a number of construction projects on Quantico. The event also included details on the base’s economic impact to the community and an overview of the mission of the base and tenant activities it supports.
Inside Nova
SoberRide initiative to be activated for Halloween
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) will activate its SoberRide campaign for Halloween. From Saturday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. until Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4 a.m., adults (21 and older) celebrating with alcohol can receive a free ride home in collaboration with Lyft. “Nearly half of U.S. traffic fatalities...
