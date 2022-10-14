ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

Downtown Odessa hosting Treats on the Streets

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa, Inc. invites you to Treats on the Streets. This family-fun, free event will feature different participating businesses scattered downtown. On October 31st from 4:00 – 7:00pm, visit a participating local business downtown to receive a map and stamp page. Follow the map to get...
ODESSA, TX
yourbasin.com

7th annual Fall Marketplace in Midland this weekend

MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Brandy Bell, the owner of SoBell & Co. and host &. executive producer of Keeping Good Co., is excited to announce the 7th Annual Fall. Marketplace will take place from Thursday, October 13, 2022 to Saturday, October 15, 2022. Fall marketplace will be a fun-filled...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Two-vehicle collision off of Andrews Highway

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, a 2-vehicle accident occurred off of Andrews Highway. The accident caused one vehicle to crash into the building of Burger King. Two people were transported to Midland Memorial Hospital. The accident is still under investigation.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Midland, TX
Society
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Society
County
Midland County, TX
State
Texas State
Midland County, TX
Society
City
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Business
cbs7.com

VFW Post 4149 Auxiliary hosting Trunk or Treat

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - VFW Post 4149 Auxiliary is hosting a Halloween event. The event will be a Trunk of Treat at Sunday, Oct. 30 at 5:00 PM. The Trunk or Treat will be at 409 Veterans Airpark Ln, Midland. The event will feature candy, games, a raffle and more.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xto Energy#Dash#Dunking#Food Truck
NewsWest 9

Meet Nikki, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Nikki, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Nikki is an eight-month-old pitbull/terrier mix. She is a fighter, having survived parvo not once but twice. MHC says she is an active puppy who enjoys playing as well as cuddling. However,...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

American Legion Riders hosting Poker Run

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The American Legion is hosting a Poker Run on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event will start and finish at the American Legion Post 430. The first bike out is at 10 a.m. and participants may register at the post until 11 a.m. when the last bike is out.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsWest 9

Enter if you dare! Ector County Library is hosting their spooky escape room

ODESSA, Texas — Teamwork makes the dream work, and the ultimate test of teamwork... is an escape room. "Escape rooms are when you get pretend locked into a room and you have to find the keys, the locks, the riddles, the puzzles, whatever it is that has been put in your way to be able to escape the room," Children's Librarian at Ector County Library Jamie Henry said.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

New neighborhood development approved by Midland City Council

MIDLAND, Texas — Soon, at the intersection of Mockingbird Drive and Fairgrounds Road there will be a new neighborhood called Mockingbird Ridge. Betenbough Homes received zoning approval from the city for the southern section of the neighborhood that will be 317 acres. "Council was pleased with what they’re bringing...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

5th grader arrested at Jordan Elementary in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD police arrested a 5th grader after making a threat to bring a gun to school. Students reported the threat on Thursday, and upon investigating it, ECISD police arrested the boy on the Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Threat of Exhibition of Weapon on School Property or Bus.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs. Lubbock Estacado

LUBBOCK, Texas (KOSA) - It was a close game for Andrews in week eight. The Mustangs fell just short of a win, losing to Lubbock Estacado 42-36. Watch the highlights here.
ANDREWS, TX
LoneStar 92

2 West Texas Haunted Houses Sure To Bring The Screams This Halloween!

We are 19 days away from Halloween! The countdown is on. Who is ready for spooky season? Have you figured out your costume, your Halloween night plans? I know people who love Halloween so much they've had this all figured out for months. Props to those folks, I still need to get my kids a Halloween costume, I guess it's time to start looking and hope all the good ones aren't all gone.
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy