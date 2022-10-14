Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Muffled In Last 2 Months – Will ‘Uptober’ Be Any Different?
There was a 5% loss in value for ETC over the past day. The Ethereum Classic coin has continued its fall on longer time frames since the July spike. Ethereum Classic bears were unable to withstand the selling pressure after the fork attempted to maintain a price above the $27 support line.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Gearing For Another Lift-Off: Recovery Isn’t Over Yet
Ethereum failed to clear the $1,350 resistance and corrected lower against the US Dollar. ETH is holding the key support and might aim a fresh move to $1,400. Ethereum started a downside correction and tested the $1,265 support zone. The price is now trading above $1,300 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Lacks Momentum But BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why
Bitcoin price struggled to clear the $20,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC might decline, but there is a key support waiting near the $18,900 zone. Bitcoin failed to gain momentum for a move above the $20,000 resistance zone. The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Shows Bullish Signs, Will Price Breach $1.5?
TWT’s price shows strength as the price breaks out of a downtrend with good volume with eyes set on $1.5. TWT bounced from a low of $0.88 as the price rallied to a high of $1, preparing for a rally as the price showed bullish signs. The price of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Fantom Bear Market Struggle Continues; Will Price Break The Downtrend Jinx?
FTM’s price struggles as a downtrend price movement continue. FTM failed to breakout from its range channel as the price was rejected into a downtrend price formation with more sell volume. The price of FTM shows bearish signs as the price trades below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving...
NEWSBTC
Stellar (XLM) Buyers Must Check Out These Data Before Going Long
XLM is -10.1% over the past week. In crypto space, long trading involves buying an asset and making profit as its price increase. On the other hand, short trading happens when one sells a borrowed security and buys it back at a lower price, making income from the decreased value.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Shakes Off Bears Following CPI Release, But Will This last?
Bitcoin saw a shaky market day following the release of the CPI data. While the projections for the inflation rates were high, they would come out lower than the actual number and the crypto market had responded negatively to the news. Bitcoin had fallen below $19,000 as the market had bled, but there had been a turnaround towards the end of the trading day. The question now remains if the digital asset would be able to hold these gains.
NEWSBTC
This Could Fuel An Ethereum Rally Back To $1,700, Shorts Beware
Ethereum has almost made back the gains from previous weeks with yesterday’s upside move and could be gearing up for another push above resistance. The second cryptocurrency by market cap is following the general sentiment in the market and seeing some relief after the influence of macro forces lessened, for the time being.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Moves Silently With 20% Rise – Will Price Retest $27?
ENS price outshines the market as price shows strength rallying to a high of $20. ENS tops the crypto price as it cracks over 20% gain in less than 24 hours despite the crypto bloodbath. The price of ENS shows bullish signs as the price holds above the 50 and...
NEWSBTC
Elrond (EGLD) Price May Break Past $56 Hurdle – Here’s How
Elrond, together with Polygon and Uniswap, were the three altcoins mentioned in a recent news report by CNBC to watch out for this month as they managed to tally significant gains despite the continued grip of bears in the crypto market. Elrond is currently in a bullish pattern, ready to...
NEWSBTC
Zilliqa Reappears With Over 5% Gain; Is This A Good Time To Load Your Bags?
ZIL’s price shows strength for the first time after a long while. ZIL bounces from the downtrend, hoping to end its bearish run as the price eyes a possible breakout from the downtrend. The price of ZIL shows bullish signs as the price cracks a 5% gain despite trading...
NEWSBTC
Sushiswap Cracks 24% Gains As Market Rebounds; Is This A Fakeout?
SUSHI price shows real relief signs after a long while, as the price could be set to retest at $2.5 if this trend needs to be sustained. SUSHI tops the crypto price as it cracks over 24% gain in less than 24 hours. The price of SUSHI shows bullish signs...
NEWSBTC
Quant (QNT) Holds Gains When Top Cryptos Plummet Following BTC
Despite being a lesser-known cryptocurrency, Quant has held gains while top coins, including Bitcoin, have fallen in value. The price of Quant had fallen along with the rest of the crypto market at the start of the year. However, it has slowly experienced growth since then, trading at $157 at press time. This is over 248% gain from its yearly low of $44.42 on June 17.
NEWSBTC
Kucoin Token (KCS) Shows Green Instead Of Red, Will Price Breach $11?
KCS’ price shows strength as the price remains green despite the market’s uncertainty. KCS bounces from the downtrend as the price breaks out of a descending triangle with strong buy volume. The price of KCS shows bullish signs as the price trades above 50 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)...
NEWSBTC
Will Bitcoin Become More Volatile As US Inflation Hits 8.2%
The impact of macroeconomic factors on crypto and Bitcoin is increasing as inflation gets stronger. Both the crypto and the traditional market are facing a raging storm. Many international bodies fear that a possible global recession will soon break out. Another round of volatility has commenced in the crypto market....
NEWSBTC
Uniswap Soars 14% In Last 24 Hours – Can UNI Slingshot Past $6?
Due to the increased valuation of Uniswap to $1.66 billion, UNI has gained 14.2 percent in the past day. Hayden Adams, Uniswap’s founder, has announced an important upgrade to the decentralized exchange on the company’s official blog. As of this writing, UNI is trading at $6.28, down 8.6...
NEWSBTC
The Hideaways (HDWY) Top HODL For Crazy Gains In 2023 Compared To Frontier (FRONT) & Viberate (VIB)
Frontier (FRONT), Viberate (VIB), and The Hideaways (HDWY) are investors’ saving grace during this bear market. With interest raises rising and inflation hitting double digits its no wonder we’re in HODL season again, folks!. Hold On for Dear Life or HODL is a crypto slang for an event...
NEWSBTC
Cardano (ADA) Sheds 15% Of Value In Last 7 Days – When Will The Pain Stop?
Cryptocurrency investors have been keeping a close eye on Cardano lately. One Reddit user noted that the current rate of price change is the slowest since January of 2021. Coingecko reports that the value of Cardano has dropped by 15% over the past two weeks and 24% over the past month.
NEWSBTC
Whales are leaving Shiba Inu: where are they likely to invest after SHIB?
The crypto market may be down quite a bit at the moment, with most tokens struggling to get past resistance levels. However, as always, there are some tokens that are outliers, beating the market when they see a project that they think deserves their capital. Until recently, that token appeared...
NEWSBTC
Binance’s $500 Million Bitcoin Mining Loan Capital Shows Yield Is Interesting Again, Bullish For New Crypto Oryen Network
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, has announced a $500 Million fund to provide loans to struggling Bitcoin miners. Bitcoin miners have been struggling, with revenues down approximately 60% since the start of the year on top of drastically increasing energy bills. This is putting even the biggest miners in a precarious position, whereby they are needing to sell previously mined Bitcoin to stay afloat.
Comments / 0