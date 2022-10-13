Read full article on original website
Related
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s Relationship Timeline: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and Beyond
Showing it all. Since Vanderpump Rules debuted on Bravo in 2013, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have been candid about their road to marriage. The couple originally met two years before their romance was documented on screen. At the time, Schwartz showed up to a group event with another date instead of Maloney. "He had […]
WUSA
Odette and Dave Annable Welcome Baby No. 2 -- See the Heartwarming Pics!
Dave and Odette Annable have welcomed the newest addition to their happy family. The proud parents shared the news on Instagram on Monday with heartwarming posts. "Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts," Odette wrote in the caption alongside a black-and-white photo of herself in the hospital bed cradling her newborn girl in her arms.
WUSA
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody's Split From Christine Leads to Healing With Another Wife
As one door closes another might be cracking open on Sister Wives. In Sunday's episode, Kody Brown is once again deep in his feelings about his ex Christine's decision to leave him and move away from the family. "It feels hostile to me. I feel like she's done this as...
WUSA
'Real Housewives of Potomac' Alum Monique Samuels Gives Update on Where Her Marriage Stands
Monique Samuels and her husband, Chris Samuels, are seemingly putting an end to any speculation that their relationship is over. On Sunday, People reported that the former Real Housewives of Potomac stars were ending their 10-year marriage. Then early Monday morning, Monique shared a video on her Instagram featuring her husband.
WUSA
'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Leaves Daughter 'Heartbroken' After Accidentally Revealing Her Split From Kody
Christine Brown is devastated after making a major mistake on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. After speaking with her ex, Kody Brown, earlier in the episode about telling their youngest daughter, Truely, about their split and Christine's plans to move to Utah, the co-parents agreed to wait to tell their 12-year-old together.
WUSA
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Zero Drama' Newlywed Life with Their Kids
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are better than ever! The couple tied the knot over the summer, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in 2004, and are still basking in that newlywed glow. "They feel like they are true soulmates and like everything is even better than...
WUSA
Keke Palmer Responds to Whoopi Goldberg's Wish List for 'Sister Act 3' (Exclusive)
Keke Palmer is ready to hop into a nun's habit if she gets the call!. The Nope star spoke with ET's Matt Cohen at the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors, held at the Balboa Bay Club in Newport Beach, California, on Sunday, and opened up about Whoopi Goldberg's recent comments about wanting Palmer to co-star with her in the planned Sister Act 3.
Comments / 0