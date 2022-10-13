Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole's Newborn Daughter Onyx Has Church Dedication Ceremony
Nick Cannon was on hand for a big day in his newborn daughter's life! On Sunday, the 42-year-old TV personality posted pics from the church dedication of his and LaNisha Cole's daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. "Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon as dedicated to Yahweh today!!! Romans...
WUSA
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Zero Drama' Newlywed Life with Their Kids
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are better than ever! The couple tied the knot over the summer, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in 2004, and are still basking in that newlywed glow. "They feel like they are true soulmates and like everything is even better than...
WUSA
Odette and Dave Annable Welcome Baby No. 2 -- See the Heartwarming Pics!
Dave and Odette Annable have welcomed the newest addition to their happy family. The proud parents shared the news on Instagram on Monday with heartwarming posts. "Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts," Odette wrote in the caption alongside a black-and-white photo of herself in the hospital bed cradling her newborn girl in her arms.
WUSA
Drew Barrymore Opens Up About George Clooney's Dating Advice to Her and How He Courted Amal (Exclusive)
George Clooney can add relationship therapist to his resume! On Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew Barrymore is reunited with her Confessions of a Dangerous Mind co-star for a full hour. ET spoke to Drew about the reunion, in which she got an impromptu therapy session from the Oscar winner, who just celebrated his 8-year anniversary with his wife, Amal Clooney.
WUSA
Jhene Aiko and Big Sean Share a Look Into Their Space-Themed Baby Shower
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are getting ready to become parents with the sweetest celebration! Over the weekend, the singer shared a look at the couple's baby shower on her Instagram account, posting galleries and a video featuring their "beautiful" friends and family. The party was space-themed, with a...
WUSA
Jenna Lyons Thanks Fans After 'Unusual' 'Real Housewives of New York City' Casting News
Jenna Lyons is feeling the love! On Monday, the designer took to her Instagram Stories to thank her followers for their support, following the announcement that she would be joining the season 14 cast of The Real Housewives of New York City. “Good morning, I’m a little tired today. I...
WUSA
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Tattoo in Honor of Late Comedian
Kelly Rizzo has a permanent reminder of her late husband, Bob Saget. The 43-year-old Eat Travel Rock TV host showed off her new delicate ink on Instagram. "My tattoo for Bob," she captioned the photo of the martini glass on her arm. "He loved his martinis so much. Amazing single needle work by @inkbyrico."
WUSA
'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Leaves Daughter 'Heartbroken' After Accidentally Revealing Her Split From Kody
Christine Brown is devastated after making a major mistake on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. After speaking with her ex, Kody Brown, earlier in the episode about telling their youngest daughter, Truely, about their split and Christine's plans to move to Utah, the co-parents agreed to wait to tell their 12-year-old together.
WUSA
Kourtney Kardashian Preps 'World Tour Wife' Style as She Plans to Join Travis Barker on Blink-182 Tour
All the tour looks! Kourtney Kardashian can't wait to solidify her status as a tour wife. The 43-year-old reality star, who tied the knot with drummer Travis Barker this past spring, celebrated the announcement that her man was going back on tour with his band, Blink-182, over the weekend. Kardashian...
WUSA
Khloe Kardashian May Not Have Formally Named Her Infant Son Yet -- See His Cute Nickname
Khloe Kardashian might be keeping the details about her infant son private, but that doesn't mean he's not apart of her Halloween festivities. Over the weekend, the 38-year-old mother of two shared sweet videos of a special Halloween gingerbread house that her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, sent to her, featuring her name, her and Tristan Thompson's 4-year-old daughter, True's, name, and a little placard for her 2-month-old son reading, "Baby."
WUSA
'The Real Housewives of New York City': Meet the All-New Cast Members
Bravo is headed back to the social circles of the Big Apple for an all-new season of The Real Housewives of New York City -- featuring an entirely new cast!. News of the brand new cast first broke during a live taping of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen at BravoCon 2022 on Sunday, when the new RHONY housewives walked out onto the stage and surprised fans in attendance.
WUSA
'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed Tells Liz She's 'Dumb' and Out of His Life After She Throws Her Engagement Ring Away
Big Ed and Liz's nasty fight after what was supposed to be their happy engagement party escalated on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Ed continued to accuse Liz of having a lesbian relationship and said their own troubled relationship was over after she shockingly told him she threw her engagement ring in the bushes after their argument.
WUSA
Abigail Breslin Emotionally Details Domestic Violence in Past Relationship: 'I Was Beaten on a Regular Basis'
Abigail Breslin opened up in harrowing detail about a past relationship in which she said she was the victim of physical, mental and verbal abuse. The Little Miss Sunshine star took to Instagram on Friday and said she wanted to share her story with October being Domestic Violence Awareness month. The 26-year-old actress posted a series of screen shots in which she said she was in "a very abusive relationship" that lasted close to two years.
WUSA
Sarah Ferguson Celebrates 63rd Birthday With Queen Elizabeth's Corgis: 'The Presents That Keep Giving'
Sarah Ferguson's feeling the (puppy) love on her 63rd birthday!. Ferguson took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a series of photos with Queen Elizabeth's corgis, Sandy and Muick, as the trio enjoyed a little fun in the park. In one post, the duchess is laying on the grass while petting the pups who look happy as ever to be out in nature. She captioned that post, "The presents that keep giving."
WUSA
Solange Knowles Likes Tweet Alleging Bill Murray 'Put Both His Hands' in Her Hair
Solange Knowles is adding her story to the recent accusations of inappropriate behavior by Bill Murray. The singer-songwriter set Twitter tongues wagging over the weekend when she liked the tweets of TV writer and producer Judnick Mayard, alleging that the "Cranes in the Sky" singer had an uncomfortable run-in with the 72-year-old actor when she made her musical debut on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 5, 2016.
WUSA
'Succession' Season 4 Sneak Peek: Logan Roy Is Excitedly 'Killing the Opposition'
We may have another year before Succession returns to HBO, but that didn't stop the cable network from debuting new footage of season 4. In an extended look at what’s coming over during the 2022-2023 season, fans were treated to a brief look at undying patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) doing what he does best in the Emmy-winning family drama.
WUSA
What to Expect From Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Television Event
Rihanna and Prime Video are teaming up for another out-of-this-world fashion experience. On Friday, the billionaire multihyphenate announced the highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Nov. 9. Now in its fourth consecutive year,...
WUSA
Shania Twain, Martin Short and David Alan Grier Join ABC's 'Beauty and the Beast' Special
The Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary celebration special is rounding out its cast! Shania Twain, Martin Short and David Alan Grier have joined the star-studded ensemble for ABC's upcoming live-action/animated special honoring the iconic Disney film, set to air Thursday, Dec. 15. Short will take on the role of...
WUSA
Usher Sweetly Serenades Issa Rae During His Las Vegas Residency Concert
Issa Rae lived out every Usher fan's fantasy over the weekend. The Insecure creator and star attended the singer's My Way residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Saturday, where she was asked to join him onstage. When the 37-year-old made her way up the steps,...
WUSA
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody's Split From Christine Leads to Healing With Another Wife
As one door closes another might be cracking open on Sister Wives. In Sunday's episode, Kody Brown is once again deep in his feelings about his ex Christine's decision to leave him and move away from the family. "It feels hostile to me. I feel like she's done this as...
Comments / 0