Abigail Breslin opened up in harrowing detail about a past relationship in which she said she was the victim of physical, mental and verbal abuse. The Little Miss Sunshine star took to Instagram on Friday and said she wanted to share her story with October being Domestic Violence Awareness month. The 26-year-old actress posted a series of screen shots in which she said she was in "a very abusive relationship" that lasted close to two years.

2 DAYS AGO