WUSA

Odette and Dave Annable Welcome Baby No. 2 -- See the Heartwarming Pics!

Dave and Odette Annable have welcomed the newest addition to their happy family. The proud parents shared the news on Instagram on Monday with heartwarming posts. "Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts," Odette wrote in the caption alongside a black-and-white photo of herself in the hospital bed cradling her newborn girl in her arms.
WUSA

Drew Barrymore Opens Up About George Clooney's Dating Advice to Her and How He Courted Amal (Exclusive)

George Clooney can add relationship therapist to his resume! On Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew Barrymore is reunited with her Confessions of a Dangerous Mind co-star for a full hour. ET spoke to Drew about the reunion, in which she got an impromptu therapy session from the Oscar winner, who just celebrated his 8-year anniversary with his wife, Amal Clooney.
WUSA

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean Share a Look Into Their Space-Themed Baby Shower

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are getting ready to become parents with the sweetest celebration! Over the weekend, the singer shared a look at the couple's baby shower on her Instagram account, posting galleries and a video featuring their "beautiful" friends and family. The party was space-themed, with a...
WUSA

Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Tattoo in Honor of Late Comedian

Kelly Rizzo has a permanent reminder of her late husband, Bob Saget. The 43-year-old Eat Travel Rock TV host showed off her new delicate ink on Instagram. "My tattoo for Bob," she captioned the photo of the martini glass on her arm. "He loved his martinis so much. Amazing single needle work by @inkbyrico."
WUSA

Khloe Kardashian May Not Have Formally Named Her Infant Son Yet -- See His Cute Nickname

Khloe Kardashian might be keeping the details about her infant son private, but that doesn't mean he's not apart of her Halloween festivities. Over the weekend, the 38-year-old mother of two shared sweet videos of a special Halloween gingerbread house that her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, sent to her, featuring her name, her and Tristan Thompson's 4-year-old daughter, True's, name, and a little placard for her 2-month-old son reading, "Baby."
WUSA

'The Real Housewives of New York City': Meet the All-New Cast Members

Bravo is headed back to the social circles of the Big Apple for an all-new season of The Real Housewives of New York City -- featuring an entirely new cast!. News of the brand new cast first broke during a live taping of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen at BravoCon 2022 on Sunday, when the new RHONY housewives walked out onto the stage and surprised fans in attendance.
WUSA

'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed Tells Liz She's 'Dumb' and Out of His Life After She Throws Her Engagement Ring Away

Big Ed and Liz's nasty fight after what was supposed to be their happy engagement party escalated on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Ed continued to accuse Liz of having a lesbian relationship and said their own troubled relationship was over after she shockingly told him she threw her engagement ring in the bushes after their argument.
WUSA

Abigail Breslin Emotionally Details Domestic Violence in Past Relationship: 'I Was Beaten on a Regular Basis'

Abigail Breslin opened up in harrowing detail about a past relationship in which she said she was the victim of physical, mental and verbal abuse. The Little Miss Sunshine star took to Instagram on Friday and said she wanted to share her story with October being Domestic Violence Awareness month. The 26-year-old actress posted a series of screen shots in which she said she was in "a very abusive relationship" that lasted close to two years.
WUSA

Sarah Ferguson Celebrates 63rd Birthday With Queen Elizabeth's Corgis: 'The Presents That Keep Giving'

Sarah Ferguson's feeling the (puppy) love on her 63rd birthday!. Ferguson took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a series of photos with Queen Elizabeth's corgis, Sandy and Muick, as the trio enjoyed a little fun in the park. In one post, the duchess is laying on the grass while petting the pups who look happy as ever to be out in nature. She captioned that post, "The presents that keep giving."
WUSA

Solange Knowles Likes Tweet Alleging Bill Murray 'Put Both His Hands' in Her Hair

Solange Knowles is adding her story to the recent accusations of inappropriate behavior by Bill Murray. The singer-songwriter set Twitter tongues wagging over the weekend when she liked the tweets of TV writer and producer Judnick Mayard, alleging that the "Cranes in the Sky" singer had an uncomfortable run-in with the 72-year-old actor when she made her musical debut on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 5, 2016.
WUSA

'Succession' Season 4 Sneak Peek: Logan Roy Is Excitedly 'Killing the Opposition'

We may have another year before Succession returns to HBO, but that didn't stop the cable network from debuting new footage of season 4. In an extended look at what’s coming over during the 2022-2023 season, fans were treated to a brief look at undying patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) doing what he does best in the Emmy-winning family drama.
WUSA

What to Expect From Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Television Event

Rihanna and Prime Video are teaming up for another out-of-this-world fashion experience. On Friday, the billionaire multihyphenate announced the highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Nov. 9. Now in its fourth consecutive year,...

