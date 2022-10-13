Read full article on original website
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler on Friday. The crash happened on Loop 323 near Brookside Drive at around 7:10 p.m. According to the Tyler Fire Department, a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the collision.
Driver dies after crash north of Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that a 28-year-old woman died Sunday after a car crash on US 259 north of Longview on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to officials, a 2009 Honda Civic, driven by Christen A. Brewer of Jefferson, was going east on Judson Road at US 259 when they […]
KLTV
1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two cars crashed at the intersection of US 259 and Judson Road just north of Longview, killing one driver and leaving the other injured, according to a DPS release Monday. The crash took place at about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 13. Christen A. Brewer, 28,...
Texas Man Dies After Colliding With Deer on ATV
A Texas man lost his life recently in California after his ATV collided with a deer while riding in Rusk County. Officials note that the man had been riding on a local trail along a popular route when the deadly accident occurred. The victim was ejected from the all-terrain vehicle upon impact. The rider was also not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
East Texas woman killed after two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman died last week after she failed to yield a right of way and another vehicle crashed into her driver's side in Gregg County. Christen A. Brewer, 28, of Jefferson, was traveling east on Judson Road at the intersection of US Highway 259 on Oct. 13, while Lagena M. Davis, 48, of Lone Star, was moving southbound on the same highway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Harrison County, TX Cops Arrest Couple Found With $60K In Stolen Items
According to Harrison County Cops, These Two Were Allegedly Found With Thousands Of Dollars Of Stolen Items In The Woods. On Monday, October 9, HCSO received a report regarding a Water Truck being stolen from a construction site in the Woodlawn area. The water truck was valued at $25,000, which as you can imagine, was a significant loss to the complainant. Luckily for police, somebody kept their eyes and ears open.
SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
Who is the Tyler, Texas Car Mechanic People Won’t Stop Talking About?
What is it about this particular mechanic in Tyler, TX that people seem to love so much?. Before I even begin, let it be known that this article was unsolicited. Honestly, I've never had the need (yet) to take my current car to a mechanic. However, I have heard countless friends and family members lament over the concerns they have whenever they've found themselves in a position to need one.
City of Tyler collecting bulky items for free this week
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler will be picking up bulky items for free, this Monday through Friday Oct. 17 to 21. “Bulky items to be picked up at NO CHARGE include furniture, appliances, carpet and fencing material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No tires, […]
Tyler, TX Police Share an Important Reminder that Many of Us Forget
Police in Tyler, TX have reminder for ALL of us. Which is good, because, I don't know about you, but it's been quite a while since I was sitting in Drivers' Education. Although I fancy myself more than capable behind the wheel, it's easy to forget certain things about driving--particularly in areas where the rules are a little bit different to what we may be used to in our day-to-day lives.
Sulphur Springs Teen Accused Of Injuring Five With A Knife
A Sulphur Springs man was accused of injuring five people with a knife, two of whom pressed charges against him early Sunday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Horne and Drew Fisher and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at 2 a.m. Oct. 16, 2022, to a complaint of an active disturbance on FM 71 east. While they were responding, dispatchers received additional information, first, that a person was armed with a knife, then, that someone had been injured, the deputies alleged in arrest reports.
Man Explains Why He “Hates” Tyler, Texas in Shared [VIDEO]
A man took to social media to share a video about why he "hates" Tyler, TX. People use social media for all KINDS of reasons. We want to connect with friends and family. We use it to network with potential business partners, employers, or employees. Heck, sometimes we use it simply to share the joy of dog and/or food photos. And as we all know too well by now, many use it to vent their frustrations about any number of things.
1 dead, 2 injured in Panola County crash
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two more were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Carthage. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on US 59, just south of Carthage in Panola County. DPS reports...
Is This Pretty Tyler, TX Park as Unsafe as Some People Say? Even ‘Haunted?’
People in Tyler, TX were chatting on a social media group page about one park that they claim is a criminal "hot spot." Some even say it's haunted. How could this pretty Tyler, Texas park be that dangerous?. OK, I confess I'm a bit skeptical about these kinds of things....
Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
Grande Blvd.’s S-Curve In Tyler, Texas Could See Safety Improvements
Traffic engineers are always looking for ways to improve traffic flow and safety and our roadways. Tyler Traffic engineers have been studying a particular stretch of roadway on Grande Blvd. in Tyler, Texas between Old Jacksonville Hwy. and Hollytree Drive that has been the scene of several fatal and non-fatal crashes since 2011.
Want to Make Someone Smile Today? Ten of the Very Best Florists in Tyler, TX
There's a reason that flowers are consistently are a favorite gift any time of year. After all, they are the epitome of beauty. They signify care, comfort, and of course are one of the loveliest ways to express our love for someone. That's true any time of year, of course. And since it is Rose Festival weekend in Tyler, TX, flowers are definitely on people's minds right now.
REPORT: Former aide hit, slung non-verbal child with autism at Marshall ISD school
MARSHALL, Texas — An aide in a special education classroom at what is now Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy in Marshall was fired a few days after a report that she abused a non-verbal child with autism in the classroom. The aide, Sara Davis, 52, of Jefferson was...
All lanes of traffic open after wreck involving motorcycle, car on Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — All lanes of traffic are open after a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following a wreck involving a car at Loop 323 and Brookside Drive in Tyler Friday evening. Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said the crash happened around 6 p.m. The motorcyclist is...
